Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Teradata (TDC) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Teradata TDC is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $422.75 million, indicating a fall of 11% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value. For the fourth quarter, Teradata expects non-GAAP earnings in the band of 28-32...
NASDAQ
Why Fortinet Stock Surged Higher This Week
Week to date, shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) were up 8.7% as of 11:38 a.m. on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The cybersecurity company continued to show why it's well positioned for growth. It delivered earnings ahead of the Street's estimate, with revenue growth accelerating for the third consecutive year.
NASDAQ
Why AerCap (AER) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider AerCap (AER). This company, which is in the Zacks Financial - Leasing Companies industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
NASDAQ
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar General (DG)
On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for Dollar General from Buy to Accumulate. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $269.08. The forecasts range from a low of $192.91 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of $229.00.
NASDAQ
Consumer Sector Update for 02/10/2023: GNUS, CIDM, HMC
Consumer stocks were mixed Friday afternoon with the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF (XLP) up 0.8% and the SPDR Consumer Discretionary Select Sector ETF (XLY) falling 1.5%. The University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index rose to 66.4 from 64.9 in January, above expectations for an increase to 65...
NASDAQ
What's in Store for Choice Hotels (CHH) in Q4 Earnings?
Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings miss of 10.9%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.08 per share, indicating...
NASDAQ
Rubric Capital Management Cuts Stake in Golar LNG (GLNG)
Fintel reports that Rubric Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.35MM shares of Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG). This represents 5.91% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.80MM shares and 6.19% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
NASDAQ
M3 Partners Increases Position in BankFinancial (BFIN)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.88MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ
Analysts Anticipate IJH To Hit $289
Looking at the underlying holdings of the ETFs in our coverage universe at ETF Channel, we have compared the trading price of each holding against the average analyst 12-month forward target price, and computed the weighted average implied analyst target price for the ETF itself. For the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: IJH), we found that the implied analyst target price for the ETF based upon its underlying holdings is $289.40 per unit.
NASDAQ
Cvf Updates Holdings in Inari Medical (NARI)
Fintel reports that Cvf has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.59MM shares of Inari Medical Inc (NARI). This represents 4.8% of the company. In the last filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported owning 5.20% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings. Analyst...
NASDAQ
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in EQT (EQT)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 48.93MM shares of EQT Corporation (EQT). This represents 13.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 26, 2023 they reported 46.84MM shares and 12.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 4.47% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Amcor (AMCR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 106.06MM shares of Amcor PLC (AMCR). This represents 7.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 102.18MM shares and 6.66% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.46% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Why Proto Labs Stock Rocketed 26% Today
Shares of for-hire 3D printing company Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB) exploded higher in Friday trading, soaring 26.1% through 11:30 a.m. ET after the company beat earnings estimates this morning. Analysts had only expected Proto Labs to report a $0.21 per share adjusted profit on sales of $109.8 million for Q4...
NASDAQ
Dimensional Fund Advisors Increases Position in Argan (AGX)
Fintel reports that Dimensional Fund Advisors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.84MM shares of Argan, Inc. (AGX). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 0.76MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
Clarivate PLC (CLVT) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core...
NASDAQ
Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.12, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from...
Comments / 0