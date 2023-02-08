ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Night Out! Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance With Son Dylan

 3 days ago
Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas made their latest movie premiere a family affair!

The Hollywood power couple stepped out on Monday, February 6, in Los Angeles for the premiere of Michael's new film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with their 22-year-old son, Dylan , in tow.

Catherine stunned in a strapless black and gold gown, as the Wall Street alum rocked a blue silk button-down shirt and classic black suit. The famous offspring wore a printed top with a blue suit jacket to coordinate with his award-winning parents.

"I'm very, very proud," Dylan gushed over his highly accomplished parents at the event. "I mean, obviously, they're great actors — both Academy Award-winning actors — but they're great parents. And that's a side that not everyone gets to see, but I get to see every day, in and out. So on that front, they do great. And they also do good work on the screen."

With the Chicago actress and the Fatal Attraction star — who also share 19-year-old daughter Carys — continuing to rack up impressive credits on their resumes, a little healthy rivalry between the husband and wife duo still persists.

"There's some competition, friendly competition," Dylan admitted of his mom and dad. "It's great to see both my parents still doing great work, and I'm just happy to be here.

The rare outing for the trio comes as the young man graduated and earned his degree. "It's great to see him because he's been in college all these years now," Catherine proudly explained. "He's out and about with us, it's fun."

The family's united front comes after the matriarch and patriarch endured a rough period in their 22-year-marriage, something they were clearly able to overcome. “People were left to wonder what’s really going on between Catherine and Michael. They are like two ships passing in the night,” an insider said of the couple last year. “Friends fear they are just going through the motions at this point."

“Michael and Catherine have had their share of ups and downs , and many thought they were headed for divorce,” the source went on to explain. “Marriage is a lot of work, even for a couple as wealthy and famous as they are.”

Daily Mail obtained the photos from the premiere.

ET conducted the interview with Dylan Douglas.

