Indiana State

Indiana Capital Chronicle

House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes

Indiana lawmakers on Thursday approved major changes to a proposal that seeks to provide Hoosiers with temporary property tax bill relief. But top GOP legislators cautioned the complex bill is still in its working stages, and other significant amendments are expected as early as next week. The latest draft of the bill was amended in […] The post House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Property taxes are necessary and the system is generally working as designed

Property taxes are going up and so is the debate at the Statehouse. But is there really a problem to fix? Perhaps you should revoke my Hoosier card, but I am not a property tax hater. I sometimes over the years have felt my property tax bill wasn’t high enough to support services. And I […] The post Property taxes are necessary and the system is generally working as designed appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers

Indiana’s top government leaders said this week they are concerned about the potential multi-billion-dollar impact of a public pension bill intended to crack down on the environmental, social and governmental framework known as ESG investing. And senators are pointing to their less-stringent alternative as House lawmakers scramble to “tighten it up.” “Intent, and where that […] The post Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
warricknews.com

Plan for appointed Gary school board advances at Indiana Statehouse

The state of Indiana is planning, for at least a few years, to keep a firm hand on the Gary Community School Corp., even after the district no longer is classified as financially distressed. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved legislation Thursday re-establishing a school board in Gary whose seven members...
GARY, IN
wboi.org

Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House

Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
newsfromthestates.com

Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers

Thousands of disabled Hoosiers can fill empty jobs with a little help from lawmakers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It seems you can’t go anywhere these days without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign or being impacted by the lack of staff as you frequent certain businesses. There is a workforce crisis in nearly every area of employment in our state and no swift solution is on the horizon.
doi.gov

Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana

WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
WNDU

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to serve on the Council of Governors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has been appointed by President Joe Biden to serve on the Council of Governors. The 10 bipartisan governors of this council help with strengthening homeland security through a federal and state partnership, according to an announcement from the White House. Gov. Holcomb...
wrtv.com

Cursive writing bill working its way through the statehouse once again

INDIANAPOLIS — Since 2010, cursive writing hasn’t been required in public schools. Republican Senator Jean Leising has filed legislation for 13 years to make it a required curriculum for Hoosier students to learn. She says most private schools are teaching it, while the majority of public schools aren’t....
