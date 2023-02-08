Property taxes are going up and so is the debate at the Statehouse. But is there really a problem to fix? Perhaps you should revoke my Hoosier card, but I am not a property tax hater. I sometimes over the years have felt my property tax bill wasn’t high enough to support services. And I […] The post Property taxes are necessary and the system is generally working as designed appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO