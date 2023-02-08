Read full article on original website
wboi.org
Bill would let Indiana utilities charge ratepayers for 'unexpected,' additional costs
A state House bill, HB 1417, aims to undo the effect of an Indiana Supreme Court decision over Duke Energy’s coal ash waste — which is what’s leftover when you burn coal. It would allow utilities to recover the cost of “unexpected events” that ended up being...
House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes
Indiana lawmakers on Thursday approved major changes to a proposal that seeks to provide Hoosiers with temporary property tax bill relief. But top GOP legislators cautioned the complex bill is still in its working stages, and other significant amendments are expected as early as next week. The latest draft of the bill was amended in […] The post House committee moves Indiana property tax relief bill — with major changes appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Property taxes are necessary and the system is generally working as designed
Property taxes are going up and so is the debate at the Statehouse. But is there really a problem to fix? Perhaps you should revoke my Hoosier card, but I am not a property tax hater. I sometimes over the years have felt my property tax bill wasn’t high enough to support services. And I […] The post Property taxes are necessary and the system is generally working as designed appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit for employers
Senate Bill 186 would provide a tax credit to business owners who provide child care to their employees by opening their own center.
Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers
Indiana’s top government leaders said this week they are concerned about the potential multi-billion-dollar impact of a public pension bill intended to crack down on the environmental, social and governmental framework known as ESG investing. And senators are pointing to their less-stringent alternative as House lawmakers scramble to “tighten it up.” “Intent, and where that […] The post Anti-ESG pension bill’s high price tag prompts concern for governor, top lawmakers appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
warricknews.com
Plan for appointed Gary school board advances at Indiana Statehouse
The state of Indiana is planning, for at least a few years, to keep a firm hand on the Gary Community School Corp., even after the district no longer is classified as financially distressed. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved legislation Thursday re-establishing a school board in Gary whose seven members...
warricknews.com
Anti-ESG pension bill could drop Indiana state pension returns $6.7 billion in next decade
INDIANAPOLIS — A bill mandating that Indiana’s public pension system divest from firms or funds that use certain non-financial investment criteria — a flashpoint in the state’s culture wars — could slash the system’s returns by nearly $7 billion over the next decade, according to a revised fiscal analysis.
Indiana plans to expand the state’s earned income tax credit
The Indiana House unanimously passed legislation Monday to increase the state’s earned income tax credit for Hoosiers. The measure, House Bill 1290, increases Indiana earned income tax credit (EITC) by more than a hundred dollars in some situations. It also ties the state credit with the federal one more closely.
wboi.org
Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House
Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
95.3 MNC
Indiana’s first transgender policy proposal this year advances out of House committee
Indiana’s first transgender policy proposal this year has advanced out of a House committee. The house bill would prohibit the Indiana Department of Correction from using any state or federal dollars to provide sexual reassignment surgery to state prison inmates. According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, one inmate...
newsfromthestates.com
Indiana’s beleaguered workforce can tap into pool of disabled Hoosiers
Thousands of disabled Hoosiers can fill empty jobs with a little help from lawmakers. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) It seems you can’t go anywhere these days without seeing a “Help Wanted” sign or being impacted by the lack of staff as you frequent certain businesses. There is a workforce crisis in nearly every area of employment in our state and no swift solution is on the horizon.
State agencies lost millions of dollars in property & equipment paid for by taxpayers
INDIANAPOLIS — 13 Investigates has obtained a database that details property state agencies have reported missing or stolen. The data shows dozens of state offices reported hundreds of missing and stolen items in recent years, costing taxpayers millions of dollars. What’s missing. State agencies own a lot of...
How gun commerce has changed in Indiana since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Indiana since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Work-share can prevent layoffs. Senators want to bring program to Indiana while federal funds last
Thousands of Hoosiers lose jobs to lay-offs or closures annually. Hundreds of workers are already set to be affected by scheduled layoffs or closures this year, according to the state’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice page. Some lawmakers want to give Indiana employers a new option to...
WLKY.com
Republican lawmakers in Indiana want state to pay for teacher handgun training
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican lawmakers in Indiana want the state to pay for handgun training for teachers. House Bill 1177 would create statewide training standards for teachers with guns in the classroom. The bill's author is State Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour. To receive state funds, teachers would have to...
etxview.com
How to pay for Westville prison rebuilding becoming hot issue at Statehouse
Despite a price tag three times higher than the original estimate, Indiana seems to still be planning to pay cash, instead of borrowing, to cover the costs of replacing the aged Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County. The State Budget Committee learned in December that the projected cost of demolishing...
doi.gov
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $24.6 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Indiana
WASHINGTON — The Department of the Interior today announced more than $24.6 million in fiscal year 2022 funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands in Indiana. Millions of Americans nationwide live less than a...
WNDU
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb to serve on the Council of Governors
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has been appointed by President Joe Biden to serve on the Council of Governors. The 10 bipartisan governors of this council help with strengthening homeland security through a federal and state partnership, according to an announcement from the White House. Gov. Holcomb...
wrtv.com
Cursive writing bill working its way through the statehouse once again
INDIANAPOLIS — Since 2010, cursive writing hasn’t been required in public schools. Republican Senator Jean Leising has filed legislation for 13 years to make it a required curriculum for Hoosier students to learn. She says most private schools are teaching it, while the majority of public schools aren’t....
nwi.life
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
