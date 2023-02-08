LeBron James Brought Family And Friends From Akron To Watch Potential Record-Setting Game

LeBron invites his family to witness history as he closes in on historic record.

Credit: Paul Rutherford/USA Today Sports

This could be a big night for LeBron James. With just a few points standing between him and the top spot on the NBA's All-Time scoring list, he's on the verge of an absolutely massive achievement that may cement his case as the greatest player of All-Time.

There's no guarantee that James will reach the 36-point mark today, but there's no question that he's going for it.

Upon entering the arena on Tuesday, James made a statement with his shiny and classy suit by telling the world he means business.

Apparently, he also invited his family, friends, and former High School teammates from Akron, Ohio.

The Lakers have credentialed more than 200 media members tonight - what’s seen typically for a late-round playoff game. LeBron James will have family and friends in attendance from Akron, Ohio - including his mother, Gloria, and high school teammates.

For a moment like this, why wouldn't LeBron invite the people who helped make the journey possible? As a kid from Akron, Ohio, James will be the first to tell anyone that he isn't supposed to be here.

But thanks to natural talent, a caring mother, and a great support system of family and friends, James has found a way to not only succeed but break the ceiling of what it means to be an NBA athlete.

Is LeBron James The Best Scorer In NBA History?

James has never been a shoot-first player, but his versatility, strength, and efficiency on offense have easily made him one of the NBA's most unguardable players. And while he doesn't want to be labeled as a scorer, he does want the world to view him the same way they do Kobe, Kareem, and other elite-level hoopers .

"I see it and I smirk," James tells ESPN. "When they talk about the best scorers who ever played the game, my name never comes up." He pauses. "They have no choice now," he says. "They have no choice."

Through nearly 20 years in the NBA, LeBron has put together a truly spectacular career and it deserves to be cherished and celebrated by everyone.

Tonight, whether the breaks the record or not, all eyes will be on James as he inches closer and closer to history.

