Marco Silva: 'Sunderland have the quality - they can really punish you'

By Michael Graham
 3 days ago

Fulham boss Marco Silva is wary of the threat Sunderland pose ahead of the FA Cup replay.

Fulham manager Marco Silva says Sunderland ‘have the quality’ to hurt his Premier League high-flyers.

The two sides will meet in a FA Cup fourth round replay on Wednesday after Sunderland earned a 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

Fulham are having a sensational season in the Premier League with them currently sitting in eighth position, and they will be the favourites going into the FA Cup tie at the Stadium of Light.

Silva, though, says he is fully aware of the talent in the young Sunderland side.

“Sunderland, they have the quality, they have some young lads [who are] really dangerous in the attack line as well, they can punish you if you are not at your best level," SIlva said.

“From the first mistake they score, of course after we took control of the game like it was our obligation, some chances we created but every time you are creating chances we gave some moments for them to create as well and (that is) something clear we have to improve if we want to go through in this competition.”

It is unlikely Fulham will field a full-strength side at the Stadium of Light, although Silva has told fans he will certainly be taking it seriously.

“I really respect the competition,” Silva said. “I had the chance to win the competition in Portugal, I played the final in Greece as well and I know what [it] means this competition, for all the clubs and for us.”

