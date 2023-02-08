Australian War Memorial rips out Chinese-made security cameras from Hikvision over spyware fears

The Australian War Memorial is removing all Chinese-made surveillance cameras in and around the Canberra institution over fears they may be used for spying.

Eleven Hikvision-branded devices will be taken from various war memorial sites by mid-2023, with five set to be gone by the end of February.

The decision to tear the security cameras down comes five years after Chinese technology giant Huawei was banned by the Australian government from providing 5G technology for wireless networks in 2018.

The US and UK also restricted the sale and use of some China-made technology over national security concerns.

Liberal senator James Paterson urged all Australian Government departments to 'rip them out', saying intelligence experts maintain the devices could be used as spyware even when they seem to be turned off.

'I welcome the War Memorial's decision to replace the existing Hikvision cameras on their site,' Mr Paterson told The Canberra Times .

'A Chinese government-linked surveillance company has no place on the grounds of our most sacred monument to Australians who fought and died for freedom.'

Similar technology made by Hikvision and fellow Chinese company Dahua, reportedly may also be removed from the head office of the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA) in Geelong, Victoria.

In December, NDIA said it would replace a Hikvision CCTV system, with 132 cameras and four recorders, by the end of March.

'This infrastructure will be replaced in the first quarter of 2023 with Australian government Security Committee equipment catalogue approved CCTV and NVR equipment,' said Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth.

Hundreds of devices have been reported at Treasury in answers to questions from Mr Paterson, but Anthony Albanese advised there were none at any Prime Minister and Cabinet department sites.

In answers to questions from Mr Paterson, it was revealed that 11 of the 200 CCTV cameras across three War Memorial sites were made by Hikvision.

'These cameras are situated externally and monitor the building perimeter and surrounding public areas and car parks,' the answer said.

'Ten cameras are located at the Campbell precinct with one located at the Mitchell precinct.

'A replacement program is in place to replace these cameras by mid-2023, five of which are expected to be replaced by February 2023.'

Mr Paterson, who is on the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security, has been asking government departments and agencies about what China-made technology they are using.

Hundreds of Hikvision and Dahua security cameras and recorders have been revealed through his questioning.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said there are 115 devices across 13 Treasury sites.

There are 11 such devices at the Civil Aviation Safety Authority, five at sites covered by the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts and one at Airservices Australia.

According to a report in The Atlantic magazine, Hikvision began as part of the Chinese state and keeps close ties with China's Communist leaders.

Hikvision's biggest shareholder is the China Electronics Technology Group Corporation, a fully state-owned defence and industrial company.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Mr Paterson and the Australian War Memorial for comment.