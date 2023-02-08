ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, WV

Water outage reported at Milton Middle School

MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A water outage was reported Wednesday at Milton Middle School, school officials said. Bottled water was being supplied for washing hands and flushing toilets, and school will not dismiss early Wednesday. Service was expected to be back sometime Wednesday evening. All extracurricular activities are canceled...
MILTON, WV
Parents react to school closing proposals in Kanawha County, West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering closing three elementary schools and merging them with others. If approved, Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools would be closed. Grandview students would be split between Edgewood Elementary and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. Weimer Elementary students would be split between Bridgeview […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
First Warning Forecast

When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Community Health Systems in Beckley among four health centers to receive funding

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Community Health Systems in Beckley is among four health centers across West Virginia to receive funding from United States Department of Health and Human Services. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding of $17,155,004 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on February 8, 2023. […]
BECKLEY, WV
Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County

BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
BRAXTON COUNTY, WV
Clendenin Police Department to receive $200,000 in federal money to help upgrade equipment

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Clendenin police will be able to upgrade some important equipment thanks to $200,000 in federal money the city will be receiving. The Clendenin Police Department will use the funding, a congressionally directed spending request secured by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to upgrade equipment such as computers and radios. Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers said it also interested in upgrading body cameras.
CLENDENIN, WV
‘We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia’ – Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses Raleigh County

DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee convened Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs to discuss regular business, and also to hear from special guest speaker, gubernatorial candidate, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Secretary Warner is the latest gubernatorial candidate to address the...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
DHHR: Jackson County man reported dead from COVID-19

CHARLESTON — One death from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jackson County was reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The 70-year-old man from Jackson County was the only death between Monday and Tuesday, the department said. The death toll from the virus since...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV

