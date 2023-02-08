Read full article on original website
Nicholas County Fair in West Virginia permanently ending
The Nicholas County Fair Board has announced the county's annual fair has been dissolved.
W.Va. DHHR struggles to fill Child Protective Services vacancies statewide
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources remains hopeful that job fairs and sign-on bonuses will help replenish the depleted ranks of its Child Protective Services. The department’s own website confirms no new abuse and neglect cases have been filed in Morgan County...
Water outage reported at Milton Middle School
MILTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A water outage was reported Wednesday at Milton Middle School, school officials said. Bottled water was being supplied for washing hands and flushing toilets, and school will not dismiss early Wednesday. Service was expected to be back sometime Wednesday evening. All extracurricular activities are canceled...
Parents react to school closing proposals in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering closing three elementary schools and merging them with others. If approved, Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools would be closed. Grandview students would be split between Edgewood Elementary and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. Weimer Elementary students would be split between Bridgeview […]
Documents show fire code violations at certain Charleston apartment buildings from 1980
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Eyewitness News’ investigation continues into Patriot Services Group - the owners of Regal Apartments and 22 other apartment buildings in Charleston. Patriot Services Group and its management companies inherited years of violations and issues. Eyewitness News looked into documents we received through a Freedom...
Crews on scene of working garage fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are on the scene of a two-story garage fire in Kanawha County. The Charleston Fire Department says it is in the 900 block of South Park Road. They say the garage is detached from the residence. There is no word on any injuries.
Protesters gather at W.Va. Capitol to push for answers following death of Laney Hudson
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Protests continue for Laney Hudson, a 13-year-old girl who was struck and killed by an off-duty Cabell County deputy in his cruiser in late December. Friends and family have been protesting, mostly in Huntington, since Hudson's death. On Thursday, they decided to make the trip...
First Warning Forecast
When Michael Pedneau lost his class ring on a visit to West Virginia nearly 50 years ago he never thought he'd see it again until he received an interesting call from a Kanawha County deputy after a search warrant last week. Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law.
People camping on Kanawha County coal company’s property given 10 days to leave
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A group of people who have made a campsite on a coal company’s property in the Cedar Grove area of Kanawha County have been given 10 days to leave. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and the Cedar Grove Police Department chief accompanied Kanawha County Legal Process to […]
Brush fire spreads to trailer, several cars on Route 4 in Clay County, West Virginia
UPDATE (5:21 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): Clay County EMS tells 13 News that the fire is mostly out and no injuries are being reported. They say the fire on Duffield Road near Duck, West Virginia, destroyed one trailer and several cars. CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are responding to a brush fire that […]
5 Investigates: Lewis County families seek answers about unkept graves
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Families are seeking answers about what they say are unacceptable conditions at a Lewis County cemetery. Dozens of people gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, located between Weston and Jane Lews, to talk with 5 News about the issues they’ve had with the cemetery.
Downed power line sparks brush fire in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:01 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The AEP outage map shows that the majority of Mason County’s power is back on. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A downed power line in Mason County started a brush fire and knocked out power to just over 1,000 residents. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, a call […]
Community Health Systems in Beckley among four health centers to receive funding
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Community Health Systems in Beckley is among four health centers across West Virginia to receive funding from United States Department of Health and Human Services. U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the funding of $17,155,004 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on February 8, 2023. […]
Two major brush fires reported in Braxton County
BRAXTON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews in Braxton County on Thursday afternoon are fighting two major brush fires, according to Emergency Management Director John Hoffman. He said the fires are at Coon Knob at the Interstate 79/U.S. 19 interchange and at Bull Run, located in the north end of the county in Burnsville.
Employee arrested for threatening to shoot up Boone County, West Virginia, Tudor’s
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An employee at a Boone County Tudor’s Biscuit World is in custody after threatening to shoot up the restaurant. According to a criminal complaint, dispatchers were told that an employee, later identified as 34-year-old Tiffany Hill, of Danville, was threatening to shoot up the open restaurant after a manager brought […]
West Virginia bill proposed to protect emergency workers
Senate Bill 490, or Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, would stiffen the penalty for anyone who willfully causes the death of any first responder.
DOH has new machine to fight potholes
With this week's shift from freezing temperatures to 60s, potholes may be at top of mind for some north central West Virginia drivers.
Clendenin Police Department to receive $200,000 in federal money to help upgrade equipment
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WCHS) — Clendenin police will be able to upgrade some important equipment thanks to $200,000 in federal money the city will be receiving. The Clendenin Police Department will use the funding, a congressionally directed spending request secured by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., to upgrade equipment such as computers and radios. Clendenin Mayor Kay Summers said it also interested in upgrading body cameras.
‘We’re in a battle for the heart and soul of West Virginia’ – Secretary of State Mac Warner addresses Raleigh County
DANIELS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Republican Executive Committee convened Tuesday at The Resort at Glade Springs to discuss regular business, and also to hear from special guest speaker, gubernatorial candidate, and WV Secretary of State Mac Warner. Secretary Warner is the latest gubernatorial candidate to address the...
DHHR: Jackson County man reported dead from COVID-19
CHARLESTON — One death from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jackson County was reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The 70-year-old man from Jackson County was the only death between Monday and Tuesday, the department said. The death toll from the virus since...
