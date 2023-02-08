ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
floridapolitics.com

Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor

While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridagators.com

Spurrier Gets His 'Way' at Celebration Pointe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On a given night it's not unusual to see signs out in front of Spurrier's Gridiron Grille reserving parking spots for the likes of Billy Napier, Todd Golden, etc. You won't see one holding a place for the "Head Ball Coach" himself, however. When Steve Spurrier...
GAINESVILLE, FL
paisano-online.com

Florida’s descent into fascism

Florida lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis have been at the center of discussion as of late after implementing an assortment of controversial laws and policies. The most interesting is HB 1467 — a new educational law restricting what books are allowed in the classroom. Under the new law, a...
FLORIDA STATE
residentnews.net

Darkness and Light: A beacon of hate unites a community and reveals the darkness of politics

A beam of light momentarily turned downtown into a beacon of darkness, as antisemitic actors projected a cross and swastika across the face of the CSX building on Jan. 14. But the actors’ intended goal of hate appeared to have had the opposite effect, as the city of Jacksonville immediately rallied behind its Jewish brothers and sisters, passing an emergency bill at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy