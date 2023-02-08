Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Alton Yates backs Donna Deegan for Jacksonville Mayor
While most of the narrative has been on the Republican side of the Jacksonville mayoral race, two major Democratic candidates are also running. Now, the leading fundraiser among the two rolled out an endorsement from a local civil rights legend. Alton Yates, a retired Colonel in the Air Force was...
alachuachronicle.com
“Insider” report details how DEI is embedded into every department at UF
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A report on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) initiatives at the University of Florida provided to Alachua Chronicle by a UF “insider” describes a number of programs and positions, many of which were not reported by the university in response to a request from the governor for information about the expenditure of state resources on programs and initiatives related to DEI and CRT in state colleges and universities.
floridagators.com
Spurrier Gets His 'Way' at Celebration Pointe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On a given night it's not unusual to see signs out in front of Spurrier's Gridiron Grille reserving parking spots for the likes of Billy Napier, Todd Golden, etc. You won't see one holding a place for the "Head Ball Coach" himself, however. When Steve Spurrier...
How long are trains allowed to block traffic in Jacksonville?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It happens to almost all of us at some point in Jacksonville. Right when you think you've given yourself extra time and left early for a meeting, you get caught by a train at a railroad crossing. It's such a regular occurrence that there's even a...
Whataburger Expanding With 12 Additional Northeast Florida Locations
The nationwide chain Whataburger is opening this summer in the Southside/Baymeadows area, with a new-and-improved, large-unit store design.
wuft.org
East Gainesville neighbors fight the expansion of a landfill in their backyard – again
Above: Listen to a version of this story that aired on WUFT-FM. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection signaled in November intent to issue Florence Recycling and Disposal – which receives construction and demolition debris – a permit to nearly double in height. The owner, Paul Florence, said...
No, you cannot hear a rocket launch in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Florida is home to the space coast and we are able to watch rockets launching into space almost weekly. One viewer claims he heard the launch all the way in Jacksonville! Let’s verify. QUESTION: Can you hear the rocket launch from Cape Canaveral in Jacksonville?
Jacksonville teen asks JTA to light Acosta Bridge purple for P.S. I Love You Day
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You might be wondering Friday night why the Acosta Bridge is glowing purple. It’s for P.S. I Love You Day – a day that encourages conversations about mental health and suicide. A Duval County teenager had the idea and convinced the Jacksonville Transportation Authority...
WCJB
North Central Florida rural communities slated to receive COX fiber-optic internet
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - COX is bringing high-speed broadband service to more rural areas in North Central Florida. Parts of Alachua, Gilchrist, Marion, and Putnam counties will be receiving all-fiber networks, reaching around 7,000 homes in the area. COX is investing $20 million, in addition to $16 million in state...
paisano-online.com
Florida’s descent into fascism
Florida lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis have been at the center of discussion as of late after implementing an assortment of controversial laws and policies. The most interesting is HB 1467 — a new educational law restricting what books are allowed in the classroom. Under the new law, a...
mycbs4.com
UF economists narrow estimate of agricultural losses from Hurricane Ian to $1.03 billion
Gainesville, FL — A study released today by the University of Florida reported that the state suffered a $1.03 billion loss in agriculture as a result of category-4 strength Hurricane Ian. UF's Assistant Professor of Regional Economics and Director of Economic Impact Analysis Program Christa Court says climate-related disasters...
Jacksonville city council member Reggie Gaffney Jr. hosts first community meeting for District 7
Eighty days, that’s how long councilman Reggie Gaffney Jr. has been in office for Jacksonville’s District 7 after replacing his father Reggie Gaffney Sr. who held the same seat.
Jacksonville could be getting new soccer stadium
Millions of Americans will be tuning into the Super Bowl Sunday but another kind of football fans here in Jacksonville are looking forward to Tuesday.
One of Jacksonville’s first Black bus drivers dies
The Jacksonville Transportation Authority announced the death of a man who made history by integrating the city’s bus system.
floridapolitics.com
Daniel Davis files suit against Jax TV stations, alleges ad is defamatory
'Defendants knew the statements in the ad were false but chose to broadcast it,' the filing contends. Jacksonville’s mayoral race will move from the airwaves to the courtroom, as a candidate is pursuing a defamation action against local TV stations. Republican Daniel Davis, as first reported by The Tributary,...
Riverfront 2025: Plans revealed for Riverfront and Downtown Jacksonville development
City leaders proposed big changes to Downtown Jacksonville and the Riverfront by 2025.
residentnews.net
Darkness and Light: A beacon of hate unites a community and reveals the darkness of politics
A beam of light momentarily turned downtown into a beacon of darkness, as antisemitic actors projected a cross and swastika across the face of the CSX building on Jan. 14. But the actors’ intended goal of hate appeared to have had the opposite effect, as the city of Jacksonville immediately rallied behind its Jewish brothers and sisters, passing an emergency bill at the Jan. 24 city council meeting.
WSVN-TV
Florida couple rescues cat swimming in retention pond in Jacksonville; reunites with owners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A Jacksonville couple were stuck in highway traffic when they spotted a cat struggling in a pond, so they jumped into action to help get the feline to safety. “It was just cowered behind the main pillar in the retention pond,” Kelly Brown said.
