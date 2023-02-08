Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Edwin and Nora Payne Bedford House in Fayette, MissouriCJ CoombsFayette, MO
The historic Oscar G. and Mary H. Burch House in Jefferson City, Missouri was built in 1869CJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
This Small Missouri Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenBoonville, MO
The Gray-Wood Buildings in California, Missouri on North High Street remind me of row housesCJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
Related
Columbia Missourian
Hickman and Rock Bridge advance to district semifinals
Hickman and Rock Bridge girls wrestling will have wrestlers compete in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 tournament after earning wins Friday. Hickman's Taniyah Goolsby, competing in the 145-pound bracket, advanced with a pin victory in her quarterfinal match after she received a bye in the first round of the tournament.
Columbia Missourian
MU softball returns young roster, entire pitching staff heading into 2023
Missouri softball is still itching to punch its ticket to the Women’s College World Series, where the Tigers have not been since 2011. The Tigers fell short of the same goal last year after two losses to Arizona at home in an NCAA Regional abruptly ended their season. Despite last year’s outcome, coach Larissa Anderson says her team’s ambition hasn’t wavered.
Columbia Missourian
MU tennis loses Braggin' Rights in St. Louis
Missouri tennis lost 4-0 to Illinois at Vetta Sunset in Sappington on Friday, ending the Tigers three-game winning streak. The Fighting Illini won the doubles point by taking the first two matches, and the third match was unfinished.
Columbia Missourian
Texas proves too difficult for MU softball in season opener
Missouri softball knew opening its season against 2022 national runner-up Texas would be a challenge. The Longhorns ensured that it would be. The No. 23 Tigers slipped away early and could not recover in an 11-1 loss.
Columbia Missourian
Ex-MU star Stipanovich to be honored as SEC Basketball Legend
Former Missouri center Steve Stipanovich was named as the Tigers’ representative to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends class, the conference announced Wednesday. Stipanovich was one of 14 new additions to the class that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Columbia Missourian
Sharbaugh emerges as Gates' 'defensive coordinator'
Last season, Missouri men’s basketball ranked 13th out of 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference in steals per game, as the Tigers slumped to a 5-13 record in the league. This season, first-year coach Dennis Gates has revitalized the Tigers’ defense, turning them into a takeaway machine that currently leads the nation in total steals with 255 and ranks second in steals per game with 10.6.
Columbia Missourian
Savanna Hazelrigg, a guard for the Trailblazers, tries for a layup
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's high-scoring offense set to meet nation's No. 1 defense in Tennessee
Missouri has faced some stout defenses throughout the 2022-23 season, but No. 6 Tennessee is a different beast. Through 24 games, the Volunteers rank first in the nation in points allowed, surrendering just 54.6 per game.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton girls basketball stymies Hogan Prep in first half en route to rout
Tolton girls basketball rumbled to a 50-22 victory over Hogan Prep on Wednesday in Columbia. The Trailblazers had 12 different players, nine of whom were underclassmen, score at least two points in their second-widest margin of victory this season.
Columbia Missourian
Runge Conservation Nature Center hosts trout fishing class
Runge Conservation Nature Center hosted a trout fishing class Thursday, Feb. 9 at McKay Park in Jefferson City, Mo. Austin Lambert, a Runge Conservation Nature Center employee, led the event. “We do this to get people exposed to trout fishing,” Lambert said. Although a gloomy drizzle dampened the...
Columbia Missourian
William Jacob "Jake" Summers Aug. 31, 1990 — Jan. 27, 2023
William Jacob (Jake) Summers was born in Columbia, Missouri, on August 31st, 1990. He passed into the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ in Columbia on January 27th, 2023, at the age of 32. There will be a visitation to honor his life on Friday, February 10th at Parker-Millard Funeral...
Columbia Missourian
True/False Film Fest announces 2023 lineup
True/False Film Fest revealed its 2023 lineup, comprised of 33 feature films and 25 short films, on Wednesday. The festival is set to take place March 2-5 in downtown Columbia. This year will be the festival’s 20th anniversary. https://mubi.com/films/xaraasi-xanne/trailer.
Columbia Missourian
Planning and Zoning moves plans along for new bar and hotel
Columbia’s Planning and Zoning Commission granted a conditional use permit for a new bar and a four-story hotel on Thursday evening. The commission’s recommendation will now go to the Columbia City Council for consideration. If approved, a bar and tasting room would open at Six-Mile Ordinary, a distillery...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia couple sentenced for selling counterfeit Disney DVDs
A Columbia couple received federal prison sentences Wednesday for smuggling counterfeit DVDs of Disney films and selling them on eBay. Clint Rodgers, 49, and Tabitha Rodgers, 43, plead guilty in October 2021 in federal court to criminal copyright infringement for profit.
Comments / 0