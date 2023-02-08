ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia Missourian

Hickman and Rock Bridge advance to district semifinals

Hickman and Rock Bridge girls wrestling will have wrestlers compete in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 tournament after earning wins Friday. Hickman's Taniyah Goolsby, competing in the 145-pound bracket, advanced with a pin victory in her quarterfinal match after she received a bye in the first round of the tournament.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU softball returns young roster, entire pitching staff heading into 2023

Missouri softball is still itching to punch its ticket to the Women’s College World Series, where the Tigers have not been since 2011. The Tigers fell short of the same goal last year after two losses to Arizona at home in an NCAA Regional abruptly ended their season. Despite last year’s outcome, coach Larissa Anderson says her team’s ambition hasn’t wavered.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

MU tennis loses Braggin' Rights in St. Louis

Missouri tennis lost 4-0 to Illinois at Vetta Sunset in Sappington on Friday, ending the Tigers three-game winning streak. The Fighting Illini won the doubles point by taking the first two matches, and the third match was unfinished.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Columbia Missourian

Ex-MU star Stipanovich to be honored as SEC Basketball Legend

Former Missouri center Steve Stipanovich was named as the Tigers’ representative to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends class, the conference announced Wednesday. Stipanovich was one of 14 new additions to the class that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Sharbaugh emerges as Gates' 'defensive coordinator'

Last season, Missouri men’s basketball ranked 13th out of 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference in steals per game, as the Tigers slumped to a 5-13 record in the league. This season, first-year coach Dennis Gates has revitalized the Tigers’ defense, turning them into a takeaway machine that currently leads the nation in total steals with 255 and ranks second in steals per game with 10.6.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Savanna Hazelrigg, a guard for the Trailblazers, tries for a layup

Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.
Columbia Missourian

Runge Conservation Nature Center hosts trout fishing class

Runge Conservation Nature Center hosted a trout fishing class Thursday, Feb. 9 at McKay Park in Jefferson City, Mo. Austin Lambert, a Runge Conservation Nature Center employee, led the event. “We do this to get people exposed to trout fishing,” Lambert said. Although a gloomy drizzle dampened the...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

William Jacob "Jake" Summers Aug. 31, 1990 — Jan. 27, 2023

William Jacob (Jake) Summers was born in Columbia, Missouri, on August 31st, 1990. He passed into the presence of his Savior Jesus Christ in Columbia on January 27th, 2023, at the age of 32. There will be a visitation to honor his life on Friday, February 10th at Parker-Millard Funeral...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

True/False Film Fest announces 2023 lineup

True/False Film Fest revealed its 2023 lineup, comprised of 33 feature films and 25 short films, on Wednesday. The festival is set to take place March 2-5 in downtown Columbia. This year will be the festival’s 20th anniversary. https://mubi.com/films/xaraasi-xanne/trailer.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Planning and Zoning moves plans along for new bar and hotel

Columbia’s Planning and Zoning Commission granted a conditional use permit for a new bar and a four-story hotel on Thursday evening. The commission’s recommendation will now go to the Columbia City Council for consideration. If approved, a bar and tasting room would open at Six-Mile Ordinary, a distillery...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Columbia couple sentenced for selling counterfeit Disney DVDs

A Columbia couple received federal prison sentences Wednesday for smuggling counterfeit DVDs of Disney films and selling them on eBay. Clint Rodgers, 49, and Tabitha Rodgers, 43, plead guilty in October 2021 in federal court to criminal copyright infringement for profit.
COLUMBIA, MO

