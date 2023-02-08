ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Amtrak makes first trip through Mobile for training purposes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting closer to passenger rail service returning to the Gulf Coast. Amtrak made its first trip from New Orleans to Mobile and back. Chase Goleman sent us this video of the train heading west at a good clip through Irvington. The Southern Rail Commission calls this a “familiarization trip.” It […]
MOBILE, AL
WWL-AMFM

Power out on parade route

About 1,800 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power Friday night as parades passed down St. Charles Ave. The outages extend a few blocks up St. Charles Ave. from the Pontchartrain Expressway.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WPMI

City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
MOBILE, AL
WDSU

Neutral ground parking in effect until Thursday morning

NEW ORLEANS — National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Wednesday night. This has prompted New Orleans city leader to allow neutral ground parking until 9:00 am Thursday. Officials are reminding drivers not to block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks, or bike paths.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

What makes a thunderstorm severe?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It sometimes gets confusing when there’s a big thunderstorm outside and there’s no warning for that storm. So what makes a storm severe?. Technically for a storm to be severe it has to hit one of three criteria. It has to have winds of at least 58 mph, or it has to have hail one inch or larger, or it has to be producing a tornado.
MOBILE, AL
WDSU

One dead, two hurt in single vehicle crash on Washington Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Friday on Washington Avenue near Short Street. Investigators say the vehicle crashed into a concrete bridge for unknown reasons, ejecting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WPMI

Baldwin County road closures until December for roundabout construction

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin Co Commission has issued an IMPASSABLE TRAVEL ADVISORY set to be in effect for the next 10 months or so. The intersection at County Road 13 and Twin Beech Road (County Road 44) will be impassable to through traffic beginning at 9:00 AM on February 16, 2023, until December 13, 2023, for the construction of a roundabout.
WDSU

Tangipahoa parish reports possible tornado damage

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were two...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
AL.com

Why another bayside park is closing in Daphne

Lucy Jacobson has been visiting the small park packed with history, southern charm, and perfect views of sunsets over the Mobile Bay since she was a little girl. It’s a family tradition to visit May Day Park that she shared with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophie, on Wednesday. “It’s clean,...
DAPHNE, AL
louisianaradionetwork.com

As auto burglaries burgeon in Louisiana, Metairie lawmaker proposes bill to crackdown on thieves

A Jefferson Parish lawmaker has filed legislation that would crack down on thieves who break into people’s cars, by stiffening their minimum sentence. Metairie Republican state Representative Laurie Schlegel says her House Bill 16 would impose stiffer penalties on persons who commit a string of burglaries or any burglary within a mile of any fair, festival, entertainment or sports event, or parade.
METAIRIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy