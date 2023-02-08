Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BBQ Shrimp, a New Orleans original recipeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Kicks Off Frenzy of Mardi Gras Celebrations with a TwistJot BeatNew Orleans, LA
Former Bank Teller Going to Federal Prison For Fraud CrimesTaxBuzzMarrero, LA
Superstar QB to Meet with New Orleans SaintsOnlyHomers
Related
utv44.com
Mobile only city without Amtrak platform ready on Gulf Coast line set to begin in 2023
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WPMI) — Amtrak is gearing up to start passenger rail service between Mobile and New Orleans sometime this year. Part of that process is getting Amtrak crews qualified on the tracks, but also making sure people are aware of railroad safety. There have already been five incidents...
Amtrak makes first trip through Mobile for training purposes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting closer to passenger rail service returning to the Gulf Coast. Amtrak made its first trip from New Orleans to Mobile and back. Chase Goleman sent us this video of the train heading west at a good clip through Irvington. The Southern Rail Commission calls this a “familiarization trip.” It […]
WDSU
Car crashes into pole knocking out power to thousands in parts of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Update:. Officials determined the cause of a power outage Friday night in parts of New Orleans. WDSU learned that a car crashed into a pole on Terpsichore Street and St. Charles Avenue. This knocked out power to at least 2,000 Entergy customers at one point. Those...
WDSU
New Orleans woman concerned for safety after streets, sidewalk dug up in Milneburg
NEW ORLEANS — Returning home to New Orleans and building in their old Milneburg neighborhood had the makings of a full-circle moment for Faye Campo and her husband. After building on Music Street, within a few weeks, crews pulled up their streets and part of the sidewalk without providing a timeline on when it would be fixed.
Power out on parade route
About 1,800 Entergy New Orleans customers lost power Friday night as parades passed down St. Charles Ave. The outages extend a few blocks up St. Charles Ave. from the Pontchartrain Expressway.
WPMI
City of Mobile no longer issuing permits to paint the Midtown cannon
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile has put an end to a decade's long tradition. The painting of the cannon at the loop is no more. As one of Mobile’s historic landmarks, it’s known to be decked out throughout the year, for things like breast cancer awareness, Distinguished Young Women, LGBTQ+ support, even high school football.
WDSU
Neutral ground parking in effect until Thursday morning
NEW ORLEANS — National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning Wednesday night. This has prompted New Orleans city leader to allow neutral ground parking until 9:00 am Thursday. Officials are reminding drivers not to block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks, or bike paths.
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
WALA-TV FOX10
What makes a thunderstorm severe?
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It sometimes gets confusing when there’s a big thunderstorm outside and there’s no warning for that storm. So what makes a storm severe?. Technically for a storm to be severe it has to hit one of three criteria. It has to have winds of at least 58 mph, or it has to have hail one inch or larger, or it has to be producing a tornado.
WDSU
One dead, two hurt in single vehicle crash on Washington Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a single vehicle crash that killed one and sent two others to the hospital. It happened just before midnight Friday on Washington Avenue near Short Street. Investigators say the vehicle crashed into a concrete bridge for unknown reasons, ejecting...
GALLERY: See damage from Reported Tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
WPMI
Baldwin County road closures until December for roundabout construction
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin Co Commission has issued an IMPASSABLE TRAVEL ADVISORY set to be in effect for the next 10 months or so. The intersection at County Road 13 and Twin Beech Road (County Road 44) will be impassable to through traffic beginning at 9:00 AM on February 16, 2023, until December 13, 2023, for the construction of a roundabout.
As $30 million road project continues, question surfaces: Where are the lights?
An approximately $30 million reconstruction of a highway through Daphne and Fairhope will add extra lanes that will likely increase traffic and speeds on Alabama State Route 181. Already, over 25,000 vehicles travel each day along the highway’s northern section in Daphne and near Malbis. At night, those vehicles...
WDSU
IV Waste sues Kenner over contract disputes, city possibly suspending recycling, per lawsuit
KENNER, La. — A garbage company operating in Kenner is suing the city over its contract. IV Waste filed a lawsuit in court Friday alleging that the city was not upholding its end of the contract. The company claims that Kenner has not paid for work and says they...
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
New Orleans, LA. - While New Orleans isn't the most expensive city to live in, renting an apartment can still be pricey, especially considering how much rent has increased over the past few years.
WDSU
Tangipahoa parish reports possible tornado damage
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A confirmed tornado moved over Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. According to Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller, damage has been reported in the Village of Tangipahoa. Miller said two mobile homes were overturned. Three people were injured when the mobile homes flipped. Those injured were two...
WDSU
Tangipahoa flood victims to recoup losses nearly 4 decades later
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — A settlement almost 40 years in the making — people living in Tangipahoa Parish affected by the spring 1983 flood are closer to receiving the money to recoup their losses. On April 6, 1983, after roughly 24 hours of rainfall, hundreds of homes were...
Why another bayside park is closing in Daphne
Lucy Jacobson has been visiting the small park packed with history, southern charm, and perfect views of sunsets over the Mobile Bay since she was a little girl. It’s a family tradition to visit May Day Park that she shared with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophie, on Wednesday. “It’s clean,...
Fairhope Police prepare for an estimated 50,000 people at Saturday’s parade
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Saturday marks the official start to Mardi Gras in downtown Fairhope. Friday crews are staging barricades and preparing for more than 50,000 people to line the streets. “We don’t have an entertainment district. Alcohol is not allowed. Open containers are not allowed, that’s one of the things we have to deal […]
louisianaradionetwork.com
As auto burglaries burgeon in Louisiana, Metairie lawmaker proposes bill to crackdown on thieves
A Jefferson Parish lawmaker has filed legislation that would crack down on thieves who break into people’s cars, by stiffening their minimum sentence. Metairie Republican state Representative Laurie Schlegel says her House Bill 16 would impose stiffer penalties on persons who commit a string of burglaries or any burglary within a mile of any fair, festival, entertainment or sports event, or parade.
Comments / 0