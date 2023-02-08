MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It sometimes gets confusing when there’s a big thunderstorm outside and there’s no warning for that storm. So what makes a storm severe?. Technically for a storm to be severe it has to hit one of three criteria. It has to have winds of at least 58 mph, or it has to have hail one inch or larger, or it has to be producing a tornado.

MOBILE, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO