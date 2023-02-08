Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Cathy Muñoz details her goals as Acting Labor Department Commissioner
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Muñoz spoke at the weekly Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Thursday on workforce priorities. Governor Mike Dunleavy appointed Cathy Muñoz as the acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Tuesday. She said she's optimistic about finding a common agreement with the...
kinyradio.com
Alaska applicants could get share of $41 M in wood innovation, community wood grant programs
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Millions in federal funds could be granted to help Tribal Nations, and local Alaska communities, businesses, and groups expand the use of wood products and strengthen emerging wood energy markets from materials removed from unhealthy, overgrown forests. About $41 million, under the 2023 Wood Innovations and...
thecordovatimes.com
Brianna Gray: ‘I just choose to be me’
Brianna Gray has a little Black Panther figurine. Her son gave it to her. In 2020, when she was running for the school board in Fairbanks, she would bring it with her to all her forums and interviews, keeping it discrete. Eventually, people started picking up on it. “They’re like,...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Man-Made Lake in Alaska
Alaska is one of the states that might never suffer water shortages in the near future because of the yards of water bodies that cover its surface. In fact, Alaska has over 3,000 natural lakes and about three million unnamed lakes, which stumps Massachusetts, a state famously referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s no wonder people want to know about the oldest man-made lake in Alaska.
kmxt.org
Midday Report February 09, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Brent Sass won the Yukon Quest 550 sled dog race in Fairbanks last night. School districts around the state are grappling with holes in their budgets for the coming school year. And the tanner crab fishery begins this weekend in Southeast Alaska.
Economist: Alaska's "Great Resignation" tied to seasonal work trends
(The Center Square) - Alaska's "Great Resignation" is primarily due to the seasonal nature of work in the state, according to state economist Neal Fried. In a study by WalletHub, Alaska was again named the state with the highest resignation rate in the nation compared to other states and The District of Columbia. "Every time this information comes out, we look at it to see how we are fairing. The...
kinyradio.com
Lung Association announces National Student Winners of Annual Radon Poster, Video Contest
Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022, and now again for the national contest. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Children from Alaska, Colorado, Iowa and Kentucky claimed Top Spots. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Legislators hear testimony on teacher certification licensing
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Led by House Education Committee Co-Chair Rep. Justin Ruffridge of Soldotna, legislators in Juneau listened to testimony from members of the Department of Education on Alaska’s reading playbook, strategic reading plan, teacher recruitment and retention, and received updates from the governor’s working group on teacher recruitment and retention.
ktoo.org
Ketchikan schools, facing deep staffing cuts, look to Legislature for help
School districts around the state are grappling with holes in their budgets for the coming school year. In Ketchikan, district officials are looking at cutting nearly 60 positions, but they’re hopeful that the Alaska Legislature will ease the pressure by boosting state education funding. Ketchikan’s school district is looking...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Alaska (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Alaska. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
ktoo.org
Peltola’s hiring of former Republican legislator sparks outrage among some Alaska progressives
Fury and confusion arose from Alaska Democrats — some of them, anyway — over Congresswoman Mary Peltola’s announcement last week that she’s hired a Republican to be her state director. Not just any Republican but former state legislator Josh Revak, who got top marks from the right-wing Alaska Family Action in his last campaign.
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy issues statement on unidentified object shot down over Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy issued the following statement today regarding the unidentified object shot down this morning over Alaskan waters. "Today’s announcement by the Pentagon that an unidentified object was shot down by an F-22 from Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson over Alaska’s coastline raises serious national security concerns that should concern every American. I want to thank our Alaska-based military for eliminating the potential threat before it was flying over our land.
alaskasnewssource.com
Access to rural Alaska remains a struggle for Alaska National Guard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Jan. 25, Alaska National Guard Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe addressed the challenges Arctic Warriors face in the Arctic during the National Guard Arctic Interest Council. One of the large takeaways from his address was the critical need for better access to the Arctic. “We have...
kdll.org
Ranked choice debate comes to Kenai
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska's ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
alaskapublic.org
Kelly Tshibaka takes on a new opponent: Alaska ranked choice voting
As the State of the Union wrapped up in Washington, D.C., Kelly Tshibaka stood in front of an American flag of her own, in Kenai. Tshibaka — a Donald Trump-endorsed candidate who ran an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Senate last November — just launched an organization called Preserve Democracy to fight Alaska’s ranked choice voting system, narrowly passed through a ballot initiative in 2020.
alaskafish.news
Former Yukon reality TV star named to AK Board of Fisheries
Alaska gov provided no notice nor input on the new appointment. Many in Alaska’s fishing industry will be surprised to learn that a former reality television star is the newest member on the state Board of Fisheries (BOF). With no publicity, introduction or input, Stan Zuray of Tanana was...
Gold medallion Alaska social worker sentenced for jabbing flight attendant on Delta flight in January
A Nebraska man on business as a consultant in Alaska was sentenced Feb. 3, 202 to time served for assaulting a flight attendant during a Delta Airline flight from Minneapolis to Anchorage on Jan. 29. Denis McCarville, 70, who is the former CEO of Alaska Child & Family social service...
kinyradio.com
Sullivan highlights work to revitalize state economy in annual address to Alaska Legislature
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan delivered his annual address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. Sen. Sullivan focused on three overarching themes: revitalizing Alaska’s economy and creating opportunities for good jobs for all Alaskans; addressing the social challenges of domestic violence and sexual assault, addiction, and mental health declines among Alaska youth; and utilizing Alaska’s unique advantages and resources to help the United States confront the new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
deltawindonline.com
Tier II hunt considered for Nelchina Caribou
The Alaska Board of Game is set to hear a proposal from the Department of Fish and Game for the establishment of a State Tier II Substance Hunt for the popular Nelchina Caribou Herd. The department states the proposal is needed “in case a Tier II hunt is needed to...
kinyradio.com
Revived legislation proposes penalties for abusing Alaska’s 911 system
Sen. David Wilson, R-Wasilla, speaks on the floor of the Alaska Senate on Monday, May 2, 2022, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - A bill adding criminal penalties for harassing 911 dispatchers or abusing the 911 system in Alaska is advancing closer to a vote in the state Senate after the Legislature failed to pass it last year.
