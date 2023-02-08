ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

The Pac-12’s Search for West Coast Survival Ends with Boise State

Many critics, myself included, have written about the challenges and shortcomings of Boise State University. We've read them all, including famous signs like 'Boise is not a state' at opposing football stadiums. The days of Chris Petersen, Ian Johnson, and Kellen Moore are over. However, I believe their legacy and the house that Gene Bleimeyer built have enough attraction to bring the Pac-12 to Boise.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Will 2023 Finally Be The Year Boise Gets A Pro Sports Team?

Is it just me or is no one putting a high priority on pro sports coming to Boise? I can hear it now: "iDaHo iS cLoSed AnD dOeSn'T nEeD aNyMoRe TrAnSpLaNtS!" You're right - it doesn't; but we will never stop that from happening and I'll tell you right now if more people moving to the Treasure Valley means we finally get a pro sports team, I am all for it.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

High School coach from Greenleaf killed in crash traveling to game

GREENLEAF, Idaho — A car crash in Canyon County claimed the life of a beloved coach and teacher from Greenleaf, Idaho, on February 9th. CBS2 reported that a car accident occurred on Lower Pleasant Ridge Rd. and Friends Rd. in Caldwell at approximately 5:15 pm. after the driver of an oncoming vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Loma and Jim Bittick were driving in the vehicle that was struck by the oncoming car. All three people involved were transported to a local hospital where Loma succumbed to her injuries.
GREENLEAF, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Who needs D.C. pundits? Hear what these Idaho students have to say about the State of the Union.

It wasn’t just inside-the-beltway pundits who were deconstructing Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. In fact, two Boise High School students who are diving into domestic and world politics during their senior year, were also listening intently to President Joseph Biden’s address to Congress and the nation. But instead of politics, their big takeaways were more “kitchen table” issues.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Capital Sun

He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.

A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

St. Luke's to lay off 2% of employees

BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Health System announced Wednesday that it will be eliminating approximately 2% of total positions. Amid a wave of layoff announcements made Wednesday for tech and entertainment companies such as Disney, Ebay, Micron and Zoom, the health care system was no exception. Across the entire...
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas

Idaho Rep. Sage Dixon is carrying a new bill that would ban cities, counties and other local units of government from placing restrictions on natural gas and propane to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. “This is a bill that addresses an instance that has been growing across the nation —and we just saw […] The post Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives

It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
IDAHO STATE
