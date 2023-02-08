Read full article on original website
BSU Fraternity Alpha Kappa Lambda (AKL) suspended by the University
The fraternity, as an organization, faces a four-year suspension, though the members of AKL will not face further discipline by the school.
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
The Pac-12’s Search for West Coast Survival Ends with Boise State
Many critics, myself included, have written about the challenges and shortcomings of Boise State University. We've read them all, including famous signs like 'Boise is not a state' at opposing football stadiums. The days of Chris Petersen, Ian Johnson, and Kellen Moore are over. However, I believe their legacy and the house that Gene Bleimeyer built have enough attraction to bring the Pac-12 to Boise.
Will 2023 Finally Be The Year Boise Gets A Pro Sports Team?
Is it just me or is no one putting a high priority on pro sports coming to Boise? I can hear it now: "iDaHo iS cLoSed AnD dOeSn'T nEeD aNyMoRe TrAnSpLaNtS!" You're right - it doesn't; but we will never stop that from happening and I'll tell you right now if more people moving to the Treasure Valley means we finally get a pro sports team, I am all for it.
Former Boise councilmember Sanchez amends report on 2022 use of campaign funds
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Former Boise City Councilmember Lisa Sánchez amended her 2022 annual report this week, after questions about her campaign finances arose. It appears the only change in the amended report is labeling her Idaho Press subscription as "operations"...
South Idaho Teacher’s Student Fight Club ‘Appalling’ Say Police
Police in southern Idaho are continuing to investigate a middle school teacher who was arrested days ago for allegedly recording his students fighting in a classroom for the purpose of sharing the videos to social media. One Caldwell investigating officer has described the teacher's actions as "appalling." It's been over...
Post Register
High School coach from Greenleaf killed in crash traveling to game
GREENLEAF, Idaho — A car crash in Canyon County claimed the life of a beloved coach and teacher from Greenleaf, Idaho, on February 9th. CBS2 reported that a car accident occurred on Lower Pleasant Ridge Rd. and Friends Rd. in Caldwell at approximately 5:15 pm. after the driver of an oncoming vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Loma and Jim Bittick were driving in the vehicle that was struck by the oncoming car. All three people involved were transported to a local hospital where Loma succumbed to her injuries.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Who needs D.C. pundits? Hear what these Idaho students have to say about the State of the Union.
It wasn’t just inside-the-beltway pundits who were deconstructing Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. In fact, two Boise High School students who are diving into domestic and world politics during their senior year, were also listening intently to President Joseph Biden’s address to Congress and the nation. But instead of politics, their big takeaways were more “kitchen table” issues.
Post Register
Nampa OB/GYN suspended over video making 'hurtful and inappropriate' statements
NAMPA, Idaho — An OB/GYN who works mainly out of OGA's Nampa clinic was suspended because of a 'video circulating.' of her making 'hurtful and inappropriate statements,' according to OGA. According to her company profile, Dr. Rachel Oliver is joined the OGA team in January of 2017. OGA released...
He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.
A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Northern Idaho Man Wins $80,000 in Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Event
IDAHO - On Wednesday, two Idahoans took home five-figure prizes after taking part in the Idaho Lottery's Big Spin Event. The two Big Spin winners met at Boise Towne Square Wednesday afternoon to spin the wheel for a chance to win up to $100,000. Joe Cramer from Oldtown, ID, and...
St. Luke's to lay off 2% of employees
BOISE, Idaho — St. Luke's Health System announced Wednesday that it will be eliminating approximately 2% of total positions. Amid a wave of layoff announcements made Wednesday for tech and entertainment companies such as Disney, Ebay, Micron and Zoom, the health care system was no exception. Across the entire...
Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas
Idaho Rep. Sage Dixon is carrying a new bill that would ban cities, counties and other local units of government from placing restrictions on natural gas and propane to fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. “This is a bill that addresses an instance that has been growing across the nation —and we just saw […] The post Idaho Legislature introduces bill to ban local governments from restricting natural gas appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
High school teacher, coach killed in crash near Greenleaf
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A 65-year-old woman from Caldwell died Thursday evening after she and a man were thrown from a pickup just south of Greenleaf, Idaho State Police said. A Facebook post from Greenleaf Friends Academy indicates the woman was the school's girls volleyball and basketball coach, Loma Bittick.
You Won’t Believe How Many Idahoans Support Gay Marriage
Same-sex marriage in Idaho has been legally recognized since October 15, 2014. That's right. Gay marriage has been a thing in Idaho for almost a decade, and to be very clear, we're here for it. Oddly enough, not everyone is. It happens often enough that we'll share an article about...
18 Idaho Cities That Are Home to More Transplants Than Natives
It’s with some hesitation that we make this comparison, but life in Idaho is slowly becoming a real-life representation of the Dr. Suess classic, The Sneetches. Not familiar with the story? Long story short, there’s a group of yellow creatures called Sneetches that live on a beach. Some of those Sneetches have stars on their bellies. The star-bellied Sneetches act like they’re superior and treat the Sneetches without stars like they are less than others. A guy rolls into town with a machine that can give the non-star-bellied Sneetches stars so they can roll with the in-crowd. Of course, those stars come with a price.
Is Boise Really One Of America’s Most Disgusting Dirty Cities?
When people talk about Boise, the word "dirty" doesn't typically come up, but maybe it should. With the increase in population, we all knew that eventually, our clean city would be harder to keep clean. Evidence suggests that day is coming much sooner than we expected. LawnStarter studied the largest...
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
Boise man arrested for arson in connection to downtown fires
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing four arson-related felonies after he was arrested Friday morning in connection to a string of recent fires in the downtown area, according to the Boise Police Department. The Boise Fire Department and officers with Boise Police responded to 11 similar fires...
