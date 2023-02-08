Read full article on original website
Garden Valley Golf Club is one of East Texas's top 5 public courses acclaimed 18 Hole Course by GolfDayTour Tyler TexasGarden Valley, TX
300 Bags of Trash Collected This Year by Man on Mission to Clean Up JacksonvilleAsh JurbergJacksonville, TX
Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in TylerKristen WaltersTyler, TX
UT Tyler's Black Student Association returns to campus bringing diversity, inclusion
TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler’s Black Student Association has returned this year bringing diversity and inclusion to the campus. It brings a space to support one another. Courtney Pickett, organizer of the BSA, said the group suffered from a lack of support when it started in 2017. Now, she hopes it will serve an important role for students.
East Texas Men in Harmony visit the KLTV newsroom
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The “East Texas Men In Harmony” is an all-male a capella chorus that sings in four-part barbershop harmony from all over the East Texas area, representing over 20 towns in the Greater Tyler area. Its members come from all walks of life, and represent all age groups.
Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An annual survey shows 30 Tyler ISD elementary classes exceed the 22:1 student-to-teacher ratio mandated by the state. All 30 classes of those classes have a teacher aide, which is required by law. The survey was discussed at the Tyler ISD board workshop meeting Thursday morning.
Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East Texas
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by KETK.
WebXtra: Longview Home and Design Show features creative storage solutions
The “Class Reunion Quartet” is an all-male a capella group that sings in four-part barbershop harmony. It’s part of the larger “East Texas Men In Harmony” chorus, which has members from all over the East Texas area, representing over 20 towns in the Greater Tyler area. Its members come from all walks of life, and represent all age groups.
New Diana school board weighs 4 day school week
Tyler Police Department to offer ‘seniority’ pay to new, experienced hires. The goal is to “put officers on the street faster, they don’t have to go to the academy, or may not have to go through the full training program because of their experience,” Toler said. The new hires will also match their experience for salary so if someone worked for five years, rather than starting at 0 at Tyler, the experience pay will match. For example, if someone has seven years at another station, rather than starting at around $60,000, the start is about $70,000..
WebXtra: Longview ISD installs new greenhouse to feed students
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. The Kilgore Police Department’s investigators are revisiting a December 2000 case where a woman’s body was found but her identity was never discovered. Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size. Updated: 4 hours...
East Texas Restaurant Legacy 2
Lankston Malone's brother, Walter Malone Jr. and customer, Ed Noble talk about the family's restaurant legacy in East Texas. East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Lankston Malone opened the restaurant recently, sticking to his family's recipe of serving both...
Troup man gives away free bikes to children every first Tuesday
TROUP, Texas (KETK) — Willard Martin, a Troup native, spends his time fixing up old bicycles to give them out to the children of East Texas. He sits in the parking lot of the Church of Christ in Troup at 412 West Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every first Tuesday of the […]
Is The Chick-fil-A On S. Broadway In Tyler, Texas Going To Move?
If there is one thing Tyler, Texas loves, it's Chick-fil-A. Whether it's the famous chicken sandwich with a couple of pickles or nuggets or chicken biscuits for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is a Tyler must-have. However, getting what they're craving in a quick timely manner is a challenge much of the time, especially at their location on S. Broadway Ave. in the Broadway Crossing shopping center.
Longview women’s shelter receives $26,000 donation
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas women’s shelter that had often struggled with financial difficulty gets a huge surprise from a benefactor. The House of Hope Women’s Shelter in Longview has for two decades helped women in crisis suffering drug abuse, alcohol abuse or domestic abuse to regain their lives.
Unique general store in Tyler to hold ribbon cutting Friday
Pine & Rose Mercantile, which opened in June of last year, is set to hold its ribbon cutting on Friday in Tyler. Owner Caroline Gage, who shares a space with Cut Beef and Gotta Graze, said she is excited to open in that location. “I love visiting other towns and...
Former Kilgore detective rejoins Jane Doe investigation 22 years later
Coleman on the Road: Travis Kelce talks about his friend Mahomes winning MVP again. Mahomes winning MVP for the second time doesn't surprise most people, including sports director Michael Coleman. Tonight he heard from Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and Chiefs play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus. East Texas Food Bank holds emergency...
6 students hospitalized in Alba-Golden ISD school bus wreck
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An Alba-Golden ISD school bus that was on the way to a UIL academic meet was in a head-on crash Saturday morning. The wreck took place at about 6:30 a.m. in the 800 block of FM 17 just north of Grand Saline. First responders arrived on scene quickly, and the crash has now been cleared.
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas cook Lankston Malone is carrying on his family’s legacy of running a restaurant. He opened ‘The B, Birrias and Burgers’ in Lindale on January 17. He is a fourth generation restaurant owner, starting with his great-grandparents in Palestine, his grandparents’ restaurant called ‘Terry’s’, his mother’s ‘Bertie’s’ in Lindale, and now Malone himself.
Susan Robinson Jewelry closing their doors after almost 40 years, Chick-fil-A to open in same location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — After nearly four decades in business, Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry will be closing its doors and a new fast food chain will be opening in the same location, employees say. According to a press release, the owner will be retiring and all inventory will be discounted and sold. Once all their […]
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Macy from the SPCA of East Texas. Macy is a 7-week-old tri-colored lab-shepherd mix. In November 2022, her mom was adopted from Smith County Animal Control and she gave birth to a healthy, full litter of sweethearts who are ready for their FURever homes!
Family of murdered Angelina County woman speak at plea hearing
If you’re thinking about a remodel, or even building a new home, we may have just the thing for you this weekend at Maude Cobb in Longview. It’s the annual East Texas Builder’s Association’s Annual Home and Design Show with a building full of ideas. Whitehouse...
BUSINESS IS BOOMING: New businesses flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — New businesses are flocking to South Broadway Avenue in Tyler. This is causing more traffic in an already busy part of town. “A lot of people think Broadway is very congested.. but hey, that’s Broadway,” said Stanley Cofer President of Tour Tyler Texas. The population of Tyler hit 100,000 in 2020, […]
Update: Missing 12-year-old Tyler girl has been located
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Police Department report that Ariel Allen has been found unharmed and safe. On Feb. 11 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Tyler Police responded to a critical report of a missing child at a residence in the 2300 blk of Airline Drive. The caller advised that her daughter had walked away from the house at around 1:30 a.m., and they had not been able to locate her.
