Tyler Police Department to offer ‘seniority’ pay to new, experienced hires. The goal is to “put officers on the street faster, they don’t have to go to the academy, or may not have to go through the full training program because of their experience,” Toler said. The new hires will also match their experience for salary so if someone worked for five years, rather than starting at 0 at Tyler, the experience pay will match. For example, if someone has seven years at another station, rather than starting at around $60,000, the start is about $70,000..

DIANA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO