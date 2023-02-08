well Governor why did you sign that horrible CVS Caremark Pharmacy contract because it certainly isn't helping anyone. I was completely lied to by Caremark customer care and they told me the old place I could get one of my medications was from the Caremark mail-order Pharmacy which was going to cost me over $100. Thankfully someone from Mike Johnson office called me and told me that was not true. I could get that medication locally for $55. And a 3 month supply for $137. I was told I could only get 1 month through the mail-order Pharmacy. corruption at it's finest.
Louisiana legislation is the reason most insurance companies left. They passed a law stating that if an insurance company went bankrupt during a disaster that the other companies had to foot the bill. What company would hang around for that?
Comments / 8