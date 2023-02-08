ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

$4.8M+ could go to SD County over tax default properties

By Jafet Serrato
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

SAN DIEGO – At least 448 tax default properties will be up for auction, most of them timeshares, potentially bringing millions of dollars for San Diego County.

Anyone can register to be a bidder for the 2023 online property tax auction, announced Dan McAllister, the San Diego County treasurer-tax collector Tuesday.

Goldman Sachs says San Diego among cities likely to see 2008-style housing crash: report

According to McAllister, the 448 property taxes have not been paid by the owners in more than five years — 66 of them are homes or commercial properties, 301-time shares and 81 parcels of land.

The auction will begin from March 10-15. Registration to bid is open until March 2 at the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s tax auction website .

Bidders must also submit a refundable $1,000 deposit and a non-refundable processing fee of $35. McAllister does mention that some parcels may need a larger deposit.

“The county stands to bring in $4,800,000 in tax revenue if all the properties are sold for the minimum bid,” McAllister said.

All sales are final, so the treasurer-collector’s office recommends people do their research before purchasing a property.

San Diego restaurant pivoting to happy hour buffet to cut down on inflation costs

If owners of the tax-default properties would like to prevent their properties from going on auction, they must pay all the taxes and fees owed by March 9 at 5 p.m.

McAllister adds that his office attempts every effort to contact the owners about their property going on sale.

countynewscenter.com

County to Fund Millions Toward Affordable Housing

On Feb 7, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved recommendations that will allow the County’s Housing and Community Development Services (HCDS) to leverage millions of dollars in state funding for the development and preservation of affordable housing. The action came after the board announced last October...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

'It added almost $2,900' | More San Diego water customers report getting multiple delayed bills

SAN DIEGO — More San Diego water customers are coming forward, saying they, too, are receiving months' worth of delayed bills all at once. On Thursday, CBS 8 first reported on Ben Jarboe, who lives in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood. He recently received ten months' worth of water bills all in one week after having not been mailed anything since April of last year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Residents Push Back on Transit Center Redevelopment

Wednesday night, January 31, 2023, the City of Oceanside, Toll Brothers, NCTD and their Environmental Impact Report consultant received a significant amount of input on the proposed Oceanside Transit Center Development. A letter developed by our neighborhood is attached. The impacts raised included:. -Additional noise pollution from increased traffic, including...
OCEANSIDE, CA
thevistapress.com

Westfield North County Mall Has New Owner

Escondido, CA -One of the most valuable pieces of real estate in Escondido, the Westfield North County Fair Mall, known to one and all as “North County Fair,” since it opened in the mid-1980s has a new owner and a new name: North County Mall. That name is unlikely to be permanent but will serve until a more suitable one is chosen—with the input of stakeholders and local residents.
ESCONDIDO, CA
kusi.com

Mark Powell: The unintended consequences of eviction ordinances

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Proposed renter protections under consideration by San Diego leaders could create unintended harm in the realestate industry. In attempts to ameliorate San Diego’s homeless crisis, City Council proposed “no fault” rent protections that, some argue, would negatively impact housing availably and pushed landlords out of the city. This proposed plan would make it very hard for landlords to evict tenants, even to complete construction on the unit or to put the unit up for sale.
SAN DIEGO, CA
hotelnewsresource.com

La Quinta Inn by Wyndham San Diego Vista For Sale

CBRE Hotels is soliciting offers to acquire the fee-simple interest in the La Quinta Inn by Wyndham in San Diego Vista, California. Located off Highway 78, the hotel is in proximity to Carlsbad State Beach, Oceanside Harbor, Temecula Valley Wine Country, and more than 20 public golf courses. Thanks to its ideal location, the hotel receives business from a diverse population of both corporate and leisure segments.
VISTA, CA
Evan Crosby

10 San Diego Apartments Under $1,000 a Month

San Diego, CA. - Renting an apartment in San Diego isn't cheap. In fact, it's almost as expensive as living in Silicon Valley or the Bay Area. For example, the average renter pays nearly $3,000 a month for an apartment in San Diego. However, if you know where to look, it's possible to find affordable housing options for around one-third of that amount!
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

DeMaio: 30% of SDG&E bills are hidden state taxes

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Have you had enough taxes yet?. After outrage grew among San Diego Gas & Electric customers as a result of soaring January prices, people are demanding answers. Governor Gavin Newsom is blaming the utilities, but he himself is more likely the person to point the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

