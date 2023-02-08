Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
insidethehall.com
Film Session: Rutgers
Miller Kopp had himself a game against the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday evening. The Northwestern transfer was his typical floor-spacing self, hitting 4-of-6 from deep on his way to 18 total points (6-of-9 shooting). Kopp also defended well. But it was the senior’s counters off his floor spacing that raised...
insidethehall.com
“We’re writing a story right now”: No. 2 Indiana takes down No. 5 Iowa 87-78 in a battle for the ages
In any good story, there is a warrior and a monster. Indiana women’s basketball is both. Teri Moren is the author, creating a multi-headed creature capable of destruction. She’s scripted a warrior full of skill, determination and confidence. She’s constructed something so complex, so talented, it’s almost unfathomable.
thedailyhoosier.com
‘It means a little more’: IU’s win over Iowa brought out tension and passion as strong as Assembly Hall can get
When two elite teams and budding rivals square off in a crazed atmosphere, things can get heated. That was always a likely outcome when Indiana women’s basketball took on Iowa, and it didn’t take long for those emotions to surface on the court. Just over two minutes into...
WTHI
Indiana lawmakers recognize ISU for its 1947 stance against segregation
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier lawmakers are recognizing Indiana State University. Senate Resolution 14 recognizes the anniversary of the desegregation of college basketball tournaments. It also honors former Sycamores head coach John Wooden and player Clarence Walker. Wooden famously refused to enter a segregated tournament in 1947, where Walker was...
Good News: IU Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
watchstadium.com
Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament
Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
WIBC.com
Layoffs At Indiana State University Spell End Of School’s Journalism Program
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State University is planning to lay off a handful of non-tenured instructors and professors at the end of the school year. Many at the school say that the university has been hit by lower enrollment numbers over the last three years, which has forced the state to ask ISU leaders to cuts millions of dollars from its budget.
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
gotodestinations.com
Egg-ceptional Breakfast Spots in Indianapolis – (With Photos!)
Looking for the best breakfast in Indianapolis? Indianapoplis is home to many many exceptional breakfast spots that offer a delightful experience to all foodies. Whether you’re in the mood for farm-to-table brunch or classic comfort food, Indianapolis has got you covered. Two examples? Milktooth, known for their contemporary take on breakfast dishes and innovative pastries, and Easy Rider Cafe, a cool eatery that serves up a mean breakfast burrito.
OnlyInYourState
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Wabash Valley sits near two seismic zones
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) — Southwestern Indiana sits in the shadow of two seismic zones: The Wabash Valley Zone and The New Madrid Zone, both capable of producing earthquakes. “What we have in The New Madrid Fault is what’s known as a severity fault,” Roger Axe, Greene County’s Director of Emergency Management, said. “See, San […]
Indiana State Park Hosting Civil War Winter Battle Complete With Reenactors, and a Speech By Abraham Lincoln
Spring Mill State Park will host a historical event on February 18th and 19th. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
WTHI
Indiana Attorney General files complaint against license of local pathologist
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has filed a complaint against the physician's license of a local pathologist. In the complaint filed on Wednesday through the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, the Attorney General's office asks for disciplinary sanctions against Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, who is an independent contractor performing autopsies in Vigo County. The complaint is related to a drunk driving crash.
Indy bar chosen as one of the top 50 speakeasies in the US and Canada
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s an Indianapolis drinking spot that you may have walked past without realizing — but that’s sort of the point. Wiseguy Lounge in downtown Indianapolis was named by Yelp as one of the “Top 50 Speakeasies in the US and Canada.” For those not in the know, a speakeasy is a Prohibition-era term […]
Lansing Daily
Student Shot, Killed at Bus Stop Leads to Lockdown on Schools
Police and school officials in Greenwood, Indiana, say that a student was shot and killed at a bus top, prompting several schools in the area to go into lockdown on Thursday morning. The Greenwood Police Department said Thursday that it responded to a homicide and that the victim was “a student at Whiteland Community High School.” The … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
BBB pulls Indy contractor’s accreditation, consumers urged to research businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — The Better Business Bureau serving Central Indiana revoked an Indy contractor’s accreditation after 19 consumer complaints were filed and what the BBB called a pattern of taking customers’ money and not completing the work. Quest Concrete LLC now has an F rating from the BBB, which is the lowest score possible. According to […]
WTHI
"There will be no election fraud" Indiana House Bill would allow same-day voter registration, if passed
INDIANA (WTHI) - An Indiana house bill could bring same-day voter registration to the Hoosier state. An Indiana State University student group says same-day voter registration could help increase voter turnout. That's why one local student says she supports house bill 1427. Election season is always a busy time for...
