Bloomington, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Indiana basketball: Three Wolverines to mark before Saturday’s showdown

A matchup between two of the three second-place teams in the Big Ten on Saturday, as No. 18 Indiana basketball faces the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. The Hoosiers lead the all-time series over Michigan 108-65 (.624) and snapped their nine-game losing streak against the Wolverines with their 74-69 win in the 2022 Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals on March 10.
Good News: IU Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
Referee Ted Valentine Not Allowed to Officiate 2023 NCAA Tournament

Veteran college basketball official Ted Valentine, who has worked 10 Final Fours and four national title games in his career, will not be allowed to officiate the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive season due to an issue that occurred during the 2021 NCAA Tournament when the event was held in Indianapolis in a bubble, a source close to the situation told Stadium.
Goin’ 2 The Hoop Scoreboard 2-10-23

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Goin’ 2 The Hoop has got you covered on several basketball games across the Wabash Valley. Here is a list of games we will cover tonight. Scores will be updated as we get them. Indiana Games. Terre Haute South – 78 at West...
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Layoffs At Indiana State University Spell End Of School’s Journalism Program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State University is planning to lay off a handful of non-tenured instructors and professors at the end of the school year. Many at the school say that the university has been hit by lower enrollment numbers over the last three years, which has forced the state to ask ISU leaders to cuts millions of dollars from its budget.
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About

Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022

Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
Student Shot, Killed at Bus Stop Leads to Lockdown on Schools

Police and school officials in Greenwood, Indiana, say that a student was shot and killed at a bus top, prompting several schools in the area to go into lockdown on Thursday morning. The Greenwood Police Department said Thursday that it responded to a homicide and that the victim was "a student at Whiteland Community High School."
