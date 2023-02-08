The Jefferson City Council voted to not move forward to allow certain vehicles within city limits. Since the Iowa Legislature passed last year that all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and over the road vehicles (OTVs) could be operated on county and city streets. However, the city of Jefferson’s ordinance did not allow for ATVs to be operated within city limits. The topic was considered two times by the law enforcement committee and both times the committee unanimously voted to not bring it to the council.

