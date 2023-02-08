Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Planning and Zoning moves plans along for new bar and hotel
Columbia’s Planning and Zoning Commission granted a conditional use permit for a new bar and a four-story hotel on Thursday evening. The commission’s recommendation will now go to the Columbia City Council for consideration. If approved, a bar and tasting room would open at Six-Mile Ordinary, a distillery...
Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Planning and Zoning commission -- at its meeting on Thursday -- approved a permit that could allow a local distillery to add a bar. Six-Mile Ordinary Distillery on Fay Street is looking to add the bar. The commission approved the permit in an 8-1 vote. An expansion would require a new crosswalk The post Planning and Zoning Commission approves permit for distillery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KRMS Radio
First Steps Taken Towards Massive Resurfacing Project Of HWY 5 & 52
The first steps are being taken for an extensive resurfacing project covering a significant part of the west side of the lake and beyond. MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says the $16.8 million project has been awarded to Capitol Paving. “Going to resurface Highway 5 basically from the...
Columbia Missourian
Hickman and Rock Bridge advance to district semifinals
Hickman and Rock Bridge girls wrestling will have wrestlers compete in the semifinal round of the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 tournament after earning wins Friday. Hickman's Taniyah Goolsby, competing in the 145-pound bracket, advanced with a pin victory in her quarterfinal match after she received a bye in the first round of the tournament.
Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia City Council approved the Voluntary Action Center's Opportunity Campus at its meeting on Monday night. The approval was for the conditional use permit for the construction of a public campus that would offer a variety of services for the homeless. The 26,300-square-foot shelter would be built at Bowling Street and The post Columbia City Council gives the go-ahead for homeless shelter appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Plans for new Columbia homeless shelter move forward
COLUMBIA — Columbia city and community leaders moved forward Wednesday with the construction of a new homeless shelter. City council members unanimously approved a conditional use permit that allowed temporary shelter services on some vacant property next to the city power plant. City and community leaders call their new...
kwos.com
Will four day school weeks ever come to Jefferson City?
What would you do with your children if they ended up only going to school 4 – days week? Many Missouri school districts, mainly smaller ones, have made that move. Jefferson City Superintendent Bryan McGraw is not a fan …. About one – quarter of Missouri schools are now...
comomag.com
A sweet legacy in downtown Columbia
The Candy Factory celebrates a half-century of handmade confections and delighting the senses. An iconic, family-owned business and cornerstone of downtown Columbia for nearly 50 years, The Candy Factory continues to produce gourmet, handmade confections that delight the senses. To step inside beneath the striped awning is an experience in...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia School Board candidates respond to funding questions at forum
Candidates for Columbia School Board met for their second forum of the campaign season Tuesday evening, when they answered questions on allocating district money and attending bargaining meetings, among other topics. April Ferrao, James Gordon, John Lyman, John Potter, Paul Harper and incumbent Chris Horn attended the online webinar hosted...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Broadband emerges as major issue during Columbia-Boone County ARPA discussions
Boone County’s presiding commissioner says broadband is a priority for everyone. Expanding broadband was one of the biggest topics of Tuesday’s discussion between Boone County commissioners and Columbia’s city council during a work session on federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars:. “The national level, certainly the...
KMOV
Mizzou students experience racism on social media, ask university to step in
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV) -- Some students at the University of Missouri are dealing with racist social media posts that mention violence. They are asking the school to do more to help. Dozens of Black students sat in on a Board of Curators meeting Thursday night, hoping to have their voice...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson City Council Votes Down ATV Usage in City Limits
The Jefferson City Council voted to not move forward to allow certain vehicles within city limits. Since the Iowa Legislature passed last year that all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and over the road vehicles (OTVs) could be operated on county and city streets. However, the city of Jefferson’s ordinance did not allow for ATVs to be operated within city limits. The topic was considered two times by the law enforcement committee and both times the committee unanimously voted to not bring it to the council.
Columbia Missourian
MU softball returns young roster, entire pitching staff heading into 2023
Missouri softball is still itching to punch its ticket to the Women’s College World Series, where the Tigers have not been since 2011. The Tigers fell short of the same goal last year after two losses to Arizona at home in an NCAA Regional abruptly ended their season. Despite last year’s outcome, coach Larissa Anderson says her team’s ambition hasn’t wavered.
Ameren solar farm approved for Audrain County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Public Service Commission gave the OK on Thursday for Ameren to operate a solar farm in Audrain County, according to a press release from the Commission. The PSC approved an agreement -- filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri, staff of the PSC and Renew Missouri -- which The post Ameren solar farm approved for Audrain County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Savanna Hazelrigg, a guard for the Trailblazers, tries for a layup
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist with The Missourian. She is pursuing a double major in Journalism and Spanish and a double minor in Public Health and Sociology at the University of Missouri. She can be reached by email at bascnh@mail.missouri.edu.
Columbia Missourian
MU gymnastics falls short at No. 2 Florida
No. 15 Missouri gymnastics couldn’t pull off the upset over No. 2 Florida on Friday in Gainesville. The Gators had one of the best performances among any team in the nation, as they scored a season-best 198.350 and improved to 8-0 on the season. Florida was led by the...
Columbia Missourian
Texas proves too difficult for MU softball in season opener
Missouri softball knew opening its season against 2022 national runner-up Texas would be a challenge. The Longhorns ensured that it would be. The No. 23 Tigers slipped away early and could not recover in an 11-1 loss.
$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Someone just got $1 million richer. After Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, a lottery player won $1 million from a ticket bought at the Alta Convenience Store at the Petro-Mart on East St. Charles Road in Columbia. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the “Match 5” $1 million prize. The The post $1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Recreational marijuana sales begin in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Dispensaries in Columbia can officially sell marijuana to anyone 21 years old or older as of Tuesday morning. According to a representative from the state, all six dispensaries in Columbia received their comprehensive licenses, allowing them to sell recreationally. An ABC 17 crew visited two dispensaries and overheard and observed people on The post Recreational marijuana sales begin in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's high-scoring offense set to meet nation's No. 1 defense in Tennessee
Missouri has faced some stout defenses throughout the 2022-23 season, but No. 6 Tennessee is a different beast. Through 24 games, the Volunteers rank first in the nation in points allowed, surrendering just 54.6 per game.
