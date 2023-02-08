ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amory, MS

wtva.com

Car thief sought in Tremont

TREMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is trying to locate the person responsible for stealing a car in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the theft happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at a home in Tremont. An address was not provided. The car is a white...
TREMONT, MS
wtva.com

Amory man charged with murder

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34. The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street. Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered. A weapon has been...
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell. Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night. The suspect did turn himself...
AMORY, MS
wtva.com

Family of slain police officer files wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of a Lee County school resource officer killed in the line of duty files a wrongful death lawsuit. Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic on Noah Curtis Street in front of Shannon Primary School on January 13, 2022, when a vehicle struck him.
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
FULTON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Teens lead officers on miles-long chase across Oktibbeha

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — A group of teens led law enforcement on a wild ride across the county Saturday morning. Six of the juveniles are in custody, facing charges ranging from auto burglary and felony fleeing to armed robbery, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson told The Dispatch. A seventh juvenile has been identified but is still at large. All are males.
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Tupelo Man Arrested On Fentanyl, Gun Charges

On February 2, the Tupelo Police Department pulled over a man for a traffic stop on Raspberry Street. Alleged fentanyl, alleged marijuana, and a stolen handgun, were seized during the stop. North Mississippi Narcotics Agents arrested 24-year-old Depaul Armond McGaughy for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Two Caledonia men arrested, charged with methamphetamine possession

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Lowndes County were arrested for drugs and weapons following a STING operation Tuesday. After probable cause led to a search warrant, agents raided the home of 67-year-old Robert Wilson on Highway 12 east in Caledonia. Jeremy Cranford was also in the...
CALEDONIA, MS
kicks96news.com

DUIs, Drunks, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake

CHARLES H BOOKER, 55, of West Point, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Equipment, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000. JERRY L BRASWELL, 71, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, KPD. Bond $0, $0. DESMOND D DAVIS,41, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Open Container, Resisting Arrest,...
WEST POINT, MS
mytrpaper.com

Painter sentenced to 30 years

24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced on Friday, Feb. 3 that Michael Steven Painter, 51, was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for custodial sexual misconduct and use of official position or office for personal gain. The former probation officer was convicted after a jury trial held in Dec. 2022. Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Sam Junkin sentenced Painter to serve 20 years in prison for the misconduct conviction and 10 years for the ethics conviction. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
wtva.com

East Tupelo is in a 'real estate renaissance' as new subdivision approval

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Earlier this week, Tupelo City Council approved a new eight-lot residential subdivision in East Tupelo as the city continues to grow. The three-acre lot is located on the southeast corner of Wilson Street and Feemster Lake Road. Director of Developmental Services Tanner Newman says after decades...
TUPELO, MS

