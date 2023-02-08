24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced on Friday, Feb. 3 that Michael Steven Painter, 51, was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for custodial sexual misconduct and use of official position or office for personal gain. The former probation officer was convicted after a jury trial held in Dec. 2022. Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Sam Junkin sentenced Painter to serve 20 years in prison for the misconduct conviction and 10 years for the ethics conviction. The sentences are to be served consecutively.

2 DAYS AGO