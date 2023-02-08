Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Car thief sought in Tremont
TREMONT, Miss. (WTVA) - Law enforcement is trying to locate the person responsible for stealing a car in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Department, the theft happened on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at a home in Tremont. An address was not provided. The car is a white...
WLBT
Columbus police officer victim of drive-by shooting, struck in eye with glass
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WLBT) - A Columbus police officer was struck in the eye with glass during a drive-by shooting early Friday morning after multiple gunshots were fired at his police vehicle’s window. The incident occurred near the Bluecutt and Railroad Road intersection on 14th Avenue North. According to the...
wtva.com
40 pounds of marijuana seized in Pontotoc County traffic stop
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers seized 40 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop in Pontotoc County. The drug bust happened Thursday night along Interstate 22. The Mississippi Highway Patrol shared the image shown above to social media.
wtva.com
Amory man charged with murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34. The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street. Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered. A weapon has been...
wcbi.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell. Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night. The suspect did turn himself...
wtva.com
Family of slain police officer files wrongful death lawsuit
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The family of a Lee County school resource officer killed in the line of duty files a wrongful death lawsuit. Johnny Patterson, 58, was directing traffic on Noah Curtis Street in front of Shannon Primary School on January 13, 2022, when a vehicle struck him.
wtva.com
New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
Commercial Dispatch
Teens lead officers on miles-long chase across Oktibbeha
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — A group of teens led law enforcement on a wild ride across the county Saturday morning. Six of the juveniles are in custody, facing charges ranging from auto burglary and felony fleeing to armed robbery, Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson told The Dispatch. A seventh juvenile has been identified but is still at large. All are males.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Tupelo Man Arrested On Fentanyl, Gun Charges
On February 2, the Tupelo Police Department pulled over a man for a traffic stop on Raspberry Street. Alleged fentanyl, alleged marijuana, and a stolen handgun, were seized during the stop. North Mississippi Narcotics Agents arrested 24-year-old Depaul Armond McGaughy for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
wtva.com
Juveniles face slew of charges in Oktibbeha County
CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities arrested six juveniles and a seventh is still at large in connection to auto burglaries in Oktibbeha County. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Capt. Brett Watson said the auto burglaries were reported on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Links Apartments. Law enforcement tried to pull over...
wtva.com
Midday shooting under investigation in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a midday shooting. According to Police, the incident happened in the 400 block of North Spring Street. Officers found two male gunshot victims at the hospital shortly after 12:45 p.m. Police described their injuries as serious. Police did not confirm...
wcbi.com
Two Caledonia men arrested, charged with methamphetamine possession
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men in Lowndes County were arrested for drugs and weapons following a STING operation Tuesday. After probable cause led to a search warrant, agents raided the home of 67-year-old Robert Wilson on Highway 12 east in Caledonia. Jeremy Cranford was also in the...
wtva.com
Section of Highway 8 could be renamed in memory of Chickasaw County deputy
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A piece of legislation being considered in Jackson would rename a section of Highway 8 the "Deputy Jeremy Allen Voyles Memorial Highway.”. Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster is the bill’s principle author. He represents Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties. The Mississippi House of Representatives unanimously passed the...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Prentiss County Authorities Arrest Man For Burglary Of Commercial Building
In the latter part of January, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a burglary in the Burton area. Deputies and Investigators worked with the property owner establishing leads in the case. On February 1, 2023 Deputies developed leads that directed Investigators to a residence on County...
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Drunks, and Disorderlies in Attala and Leake
CHARLES H BOOKER, 55, of West Point, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Improper Equipment, ACSO. Bond N/A, $1,000, $1,000. JERRY L BRASWELL, 71, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, KPD. Bond $0, $0. DESMOND D DAVIS,41, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Open Container, Resisting Arrest,...
mytrpaper.com
Painter sentenced to 30 years
24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced on Friday, Feb. 3 that Michael Steven Painter, 51, was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison for custodial sexual misconduct and use of official position or office for personal gain. The former probation officer was convicted after a jury trial held in Dec. 2022. Fayette County Circuit Court Judge Sam Junkin sentenced Painter to serve 20 years in prison for the misconduct conviction and 10 years for the ethics conviction. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
wtva.com
East Tupelo is in a 'real estate renaissance' as new subdivision approval
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Earlier this week, Tupelo City Council approved a new eight-lot residential subdivision in East Tupelo as the city continues to grow. The three-acre lot is located on the southeast corner of Wilson Street and Feemster Lake Road. Director of Developmental Services Tanner Newman says after decades...
wcbi.com
Winning Miss. Match 5 lottery ticket purchased at West Point Sprint Mart
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Many people know that one lucky individual in West Point hit big on Tuesday’s Match 5 jackpot. The winning store was Sprint Mart #4136 on Highway 45 on the north side of West Point. Store management said that the store doesn’t receive any...
