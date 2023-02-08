ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WFMJ.com

Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home

A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Missing Boardman man struck, killed while walking along Route 7

State Troopers are investigating the death of a missing Boardman man who was struck by a car as he walked along State Route 7 in Vernon Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 88-year-old James Ditallo was walking along Route 7 near Route 88 when he was struck by a Toyota Camry shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
BOARDMAN, OH
WKYC

'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

