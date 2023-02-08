Read full article on original website
Related
Not devastating, it was an accident, auto dealer says of East Palestine train derailment
The train derailment was an experience it will never forget.
WFMJ.com
Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home
A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
WYTV.com
Health concerns mounting as animals become sick after train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Health concerns are growing in East Palestine as reports rise of animals getting sick and some even dying. The train derailment is causing struggles not just for the animals, but their owners as well. Taylor Holzer and his family run Parker Dairy, just outside...
Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
Rescuers help mom, 2 children escape from burning home in Salem
A neighbor and passersby helped a 2-year-old boy and his mother escape flames consuming their Salem home Friday morning, and firefighters rescued a 9-year-old boy from a bedroom. Neighbor Christina Shaner was alerted by a horn honking outside while she was working from home. She threw on a pair of...
WFMJ.com
Missing Boardman man struck, killed while walking along Route 7
State Troopers are investigating the death of a missing Boardman man who was struck by a car as he walked along State Route 7 in Vernon Township. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 88-year-old James Ditallo was walking along Route 7 near Route 88 when he was struck by a Toyota Camry shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m.
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
Driver takes off with parking services device on windshield, crashes car
A woman who drove away from Youngstown State University on Friday with a device over her windshield from the university’s parking services was involved in an accident on McCartney Road.
Jeep crash closes road in East Palestine
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash at State Route 165 between Heck Road and Brushville Road around 8 a.m.
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
East Palestine task force seeks ‘at-risk’ drinking wells
Well owners who want to get their own sampling done can employ one of nearly a dozen laboratories around Ohio that are certified to test for volatile organic compounds, including the vinyl chloride spilled in East Palestine.
‘Doors of hell were open,’ chief says of train fire in East Palestine
We're getting one of our first accounts from one of those on the scene of Friday's huge train derailment and fire in East Palestine.
californiaexaminer.net
Increasing Health Worries As Animals Fall Ill Following A Train Disaster
As more cases of animals falling ill and even passing away are reported in East Palestine, there is rising cause for concern over the region’s public health. The derailing of the train is creating difficulties not just for the animals, but also for the people who own them. Just...
Missing Boardman man dies after being hit by car
OSP said that State Route 7 was closed in the area of the crash for the investigation but has since reopened.
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
WKYC
East Palestine fire chief becomes frustrated with line of questioning over train derailment
'I want nothing more than to get my residents back home,' Chief Keith Drabick said of the current evacuation order. 'I can't do that without that data.'
Ohio dog born deaf went from being abandoned to being rescued and taught sign language
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Scotty the Boxer dog was discovered abandoned on Kirkland Hill Road, off Pipe Creek Road in Belmont County, according to officials from Belmont County Hoof & Paw. They say when they rescued him, Scotty was suffering from Lyme Disease, coccidiosis and hookworm. Neighbors said he’d been left behind when his owners […]
Local hotel making an exception for train derailment evacuees
Some evacuees from the East Palestine train derailment are staying in a hotel in Boardman while they wait for the go-ahead to return home.
Erin Brokovich talks about East Palestine train derailment
Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich talked with our sister network NEWSNATION about the events unfolding in East Palestine following last week's train derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.
wchstv.com
Another fire reported at site of the East Palestine train derailment
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Another fire was reported Tuesday night as cleanup continues at the site of last week's East Palestine train derailment. One of the box cars being cleaned caught fire, officials said. Columbiana County EMA Deputy Director Brian Rutledge said what was burning in that fire was...
Comments / 1