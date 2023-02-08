Read full article on original website
▶️ 3-yr-old cancer survivor becomes police officer before major brain surgery
The Redmond Police Department got a new officer Thursday night. This special swearing-in was for a three-year-old boy who will gain a new title to go with the badge he already has: Cancer survivor. But his battle is far from over as he faces a significant medical procedure that will...
▶️ Little Did I Know: The history of Pilot Butte
You can see a lot of the High Desert from the top of Bend’s Pilot Butte. Central Oregon Daily News Meteorologist decided to get to the bottom of its geological history.
Furry Friends: Bertha is a very playful and fun girl
Bertha is a 5- or 6-year-old, 100-pound Lab mix -- a very playful dog who's fun to be around. This active girl is waiting to meet you at Redmond's BrightSide Animal Center. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments...
Rep. Emerson Levy of Bend proposes ‘Alyssa’s Law,’ school silent panic alarms to speed response time from law enforcement
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- State Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, said Friday she is proposing legislation aimed at saving lives in schools with a mobile-based silent panic alarm system for emergencies. Levy told NewsChannel 21 Friday, "80 percent of the use is actually for kids with allergies or seizures, or athletes...
Morning Changes In Central Oregon
Two Backyard Media stations in Bend, Oregon are changing up morning drive. KRXF-FM has hired Oregon radio veteran Gustav for the slot while KMGX-FM has added The Woody Show. “Gustav has been a beloved fixture in Oregon radio for almost thirty years and I couldn’t be more excited for him to join the Backyard Media family,” said Kris Metzdorf-Arnold, PD. “His music knowledge and style is a match made in Heaven for us and I know he’s going to rock mornings on 92/9FM.”
Pilot Butte Taproom, Bend Poker Room brings new life to iconic dining spot
The former Pilot Butte Drive-In is busy once again, now the Pilot Butte Taproom, also known as the Bend Poker Room, which features plenty of poker games, pizza and a variety of beers. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and...
Police: FBI helped track Bend Senior HS phone thread to out-of-country caller
Bend Senior High School was placed in "Secure" lockout Thursday afternoon and all other area high schools soon were as well, for close to an hour as law enforcement rushed to the scene and other schools as a precaution after a phone threat of someone bringing a gun or guns into the school. Police later said the call came from out of the country. The post Police: FBI helped track Bend Senior HS phone thread to out-of-country caller appeared first on KTVZ.
Valentine’s gift pop-up shopping event Saturday in downtown Bend
Need a special Valentine's Day gift? You might find it at a special pop-up event Saturday at The Commons in downtown Bend. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by...
ChatGPT raises concerns about plagiarism; COCC and Bend La-Pine schools work to assess new AI on student learning
BEND, Or. (KTVZ) -- A new artificial intelligence chatbot is growing fast, but with the popularity of ChatGPT comes concern about student cheating. Central Oregon's Community College Director of Student & Campus Life Andrew Davis said the school is treating with this new method of plagiarism the same way it's dealt with it in the past.
▶️ 2 Bend home listings designed by international award-winning architect
Two multi-million dollar houses in Tetherow, just southwest of Bend, are gaining attention for two reasons: Their price tags and the fact they are both designed by a world-renowned architect. “This is one of the courtyards. It has a spiral staircase up to the rooftop deck,” said broker Jennifer Stewart...
Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT
A raid Wednesday morning on a northeast Bend duplex that’s been the subject of numerous investigations turned up a surprise – an active, dangerous drug lab allegedly used to extract the hallucinogen DMT, officials said. The post Raid on NE Bend duplex turns up surprise: dangerous drug lab making psychedelic hallucinogen DMT appeared first on KTVZ.
C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend
Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city. The post C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend’s Centennial Logger holding white ‘Surveylance’ balloon
Current events have come to Bend’s Centennial Logger roundabout statue. The artwork has become famous for the costumes that anonymous people dress him up in, including a woman we profiled late last year. On Friday morning, the logger was holding a white balloon. Beneath him was a sign that...
‘Our connection is different’: Summit’s Carmichael brothers thrive in their own sports, hope to win title together
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While a Super Bowl is unlikely in their future, Summit High's Hogan and Pearson Carmichael are cementing a legacy on the football field, and the basketball court. The brothers are excelling in their respective sports, and playing as teammates for the last time this basketball season.
4 arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit locates an active clandestine lab during search warrant
Deschutes County- (Released by: Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp) On February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way within the city of Bend. This home is a duplex with shared walls in a residential area.
Redmond City Council sets hearing on proposed city rules for camping on public property
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) On Tuesday evening, the Redmond City Council will host a public hearing to consider amendments to the City’s Code of Ordinances establishing time, place, and manner regulations on camping on public property, enforcement of property in rights-of-way, and making technical changes to improve administration. Councilors will...
Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
Architect Fernando Rodriguez’s glass houses in Bend are for sale up to $3,880,000
From every angle, architect Fernando Rodriguez’s alluring new house in Bend delivers surprises. A facade of Brazilian eucalyptus siding provides privacy from passersby, concealing that the rooms have glass walls overlooking an inner courtyard, designed around an existing ponderosa pine tree. The contemporary-style dwelling at 61919 Hosmer Lake Drive...
