Related
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
Top AI Stocks To Buy Now? 3 In Focus
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is transforming the way businesses operate and drive growth. It is a branch of computer science that deals with creating intelligent machines that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence such as speech recognition, visual perception, decision-making, and language translation. AI has been making significant progress in recent years, due in part to advances in machine learning and data processing, and is poised to revolutionize many industries, including healthcare, finance, and retail.
If You Invested $1000 in United Rentals a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now
How much a stock's price changes over time is important for most investors, since price performance can both impact your investment portfolio and help you compare investment results across sectors and industries. Another thing that can drive investing is the fear of missing out, or FOMO. This particularly applies to...
Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On Peter Lynch - 2/12/2023
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets. ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES INC (AMR) is a mid-cap...
Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar General (DG)
On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for Dollar General from Buy to Accumulate. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $269.08. The forecasts range from a low of $192.91 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of $229.00.
Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. MKS INSTRUMENTS INC (MKSI) is a mid-cap value stock...
Mueller Water Products (MWA) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
What's in Store for Choice Hotels (CHH) in Q4 Earnings?
Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 15, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings miss of 10.9%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth-quarter bottom line is pegged at $1.08 per share, indicating...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Clearwater Paper (CLW)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Microchip Technology (MCHP) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
M3 Partners Increases Position in BankFinancial (BFIN)
Fintel reports that M3 Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.26MM shares of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.88MM shares and 6.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Dimensional Fund Advisors Increases Position in Argan (AGX)
Fintel reports that Dimensional Fund Advisors has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.84MM shares of Argan, Inc. (AGX). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2021 they reported 0.76MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares...
Senvest Management Increases Position in Radware (RDWR)
Fintel reports that Senvest Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.04MM shares of Radware Ltd. (RDWR). This represents 9.02% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.18MM shares and 6.91% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.17% and an increase in total ownership of 2.11% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Intuitive Surgical
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 21 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Intuitive Surgical Inc (Symbol: ISRG) was held by 6 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
GATX Breaks Above 2% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) were yielding above the 2% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $109.39 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 2% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Woodline Partners Cuts Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - (ACDI)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - Class A (ACDI). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.40% of the...
Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $0.01?
Popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is stirring up some excitement. The crypto is on the rise this year, with a gain of 64% so far. Why is this such a big deal? Because investors may be wondering if Shiba Inu is getting ready to deliver a performance like that of 2021. That's when it soared a mind-boggling 45,000,000%.
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
Can Wyndham (WH) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? Wyndham Hotels (WH), which belongs to the Zacks Hotels and Motels industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This hotel and resort chain...
