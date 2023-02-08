ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Dancing With the Stars'' Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Reveal Baby Boy's Name and Face in New Photos

By Carly Silva
 3 days ago

See the first up-close look at the dancing pros' newborn son.

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are giving their baby boy an official introduction to the world of social media just four weeks after bringing him home.

The Dancing with the Stars pros hard-launched the first close-up look at the new babe via Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 7, while also revealing his adorable moniker: Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy .

"Cannot believe it's been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you," Johnson, 28, wrote alongside her post, which featured a snuggly image of the newborn smiling with his eyes closed in a cozy burnt-orange outfit. "Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is."

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!!" the new mom added, while noting, "**the left dimple melts me every time 🥹😭."

Johnson and Valentine welcomed Rome, their first child together, on Jan. 10, revealing the news to Instagram the following day. They later shared an update on their lives as parents so far, including a series of snaps from inside the hospital, though they had not revealed the name or shown his face to the public until now.

The new photo also featured a wooden name plate behind the baby, which was engraved with the words, "Hello World My Name Is Rome Valentin."

Rome, whose middle name comes from his dad, was showered with love in the comments, including a message from expecting mom Rumer Willis , who wrote, "Hi sweet beautiful boy 😍."

Fellow DWTS pro Whitney Carson —who is currently pregnant with her second child—also commented, "CANNOT HANDLE HIM! Love you Rome! You’re the best mama."

"Baby Rome 😭😭😭," Bachelorette star and DWTS contestant Gabby Windey chimed in.

And let us be the next to fawn over the beautiful babe. Congratulations to the happy family !

