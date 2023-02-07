Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigate theft from Tioga County camp
Sullivan Township, Pa. — Thieves targeted a vacant lot on the 2000 block of Welch Mountain Road in Tioga County sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, according to PA State Police at Mansfield. The victim, a 58-year-old Mansfield resident, said approximately $4,000 worth of property was stolen. Police listed the items as follows: Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP-Mansfield at 570-662-2151, referencing case no. PA 2023-123959.
wellsvillesun.com
NYS Police release name in fatal crash on I-86 Wednesday night in the town of Almond
The wrong-way crash involved a pickup truck, and tractor trailer. On February 8, 2023, at 9:43 P.M., Troopers out of SP Amity responded to a vehicle collision on the I-86, west bound in the town of Almond. Investigation determined that a 2017 Dodge Ram, operated by Donald J. Rose, 62 of Angelica, NY was traveling east bound in the west bound lane on the I-86. The 2017 Dodge Ram struck a 2021 Ford tractor trailer traveling west bound, head on. Rose was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Ford was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital my Mercy Flight for injuries.
Allegany County man dies in wrong way accident on I-86
ALMOND, N.Y. — An Allegeny County man has died following a crash on I-86 in the Town of Almond. New York State Police say they responded to an accident on the westbound I-86 just before 10pm Wednesday. Investigators say a vehicle driven by Donald J. Rose, 62, of Angelica,...
Allegany County man killed in head-on crash on I-86
New York state police say one person was killed and another person was hospitalized after a head-on crash on I-86 in Almond.
Beaver Dams man arrested following months-long stolen car investigation
CATON, N.Y. (WETM) — A Beaver Dams man was arrested Wednesday after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month-long investigation into a stolen vehicle. According to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Nicholas S. Ingersoll was arrested on Feb 8, and charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, a class D Felony, Criminal […]
Route 220 back open after crash in central PA
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
wellsvillesun.com
Olean Fire Department quickly extinguish fire, no lives lost due to smoke alarms
Early morning fire at 118 Orleans Avenue displaces one. In the early morning hours of Friday, February 10th at 0120, City of Olean Firefighters were alerted to a structure fire at 118 Orleans Avenue. Fire Department units were on location with two engines and one ambulance within three minutes of dispatch. Fire personnel were met with flames showing from west side of structure along with smoke coming from the roof. Fire crews made entry for search and rescue through the front of the structure, while simultaneously stretching a 1 ¾ hose line to the south west end of structure for extinguishment. The fire was reported under control with a primary search of the occupied apartment completed within seven minutes. The occupant was evaluated and treated on scene by EMS but refused transport to the hospital. The sole occupant has been displaced as a result of this incident and is being attended to by the Red Cross.
PSP looking for campground thief near Mansfield
SULLIVAN TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Tioga County are asking for any information on the theft of camping materials late last month. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that sometime between January 26-29, 2023, a man in Mansfield said several items had been stolen from his vacant camp lot on Welch […]
wellsvillesun.com
Breaking: Wrong-way driver on Interstate 86 causes fatal crash, updated
Allegany Fire Wire reported the incident about 10pm, updates as possible. *Update: One fatality, one serious injury with entrapment, one walks away. Lifenet is on the ground for air transport. Almond and Angelica dispatched i86 west bound. 1 vehicle going wrong direction on the interstate hit a van head on....
Police: Woman had thousands of dollars worth of drugs in her Elk County apartment
ELK COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A Johnsonburg woman is behind bars and facing multiple charges after $2000 worth of drugs were found at her residence, according to police. Heather Rose Watson, 28, is accused of having multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia in her apartment when policed completed a warranted search last month. On Jan. 18, […]
18-year-old paralyzed after suspected drunk driving crash back in the hospital
18-year-old Gabby Kranock was paralyzed after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in September 2022. She is now back in the hospital.
Man arrested for allegedly stealing alcohol from Sheetz
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man for stealing alcohol from the Sheetz “beer cave.” According to Pennsylvania State Police, on February 1, around 12:19 a.m., troopers were called to a Sheetz in the 300 block of Westminster Drive in Loyalsock Township for retail theft. Police say the suspect, a […]
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police Department makes icy Genesee River rescue
An elderly man fell through ice, Officer Jared Mattison saves another life. At about 2:30pm, Allegany Fire Wire posted on Facebook: “Wellsville fire & ambulance, Island park by bridge, subject stuck in water.”. Shortly after that announcement the page dedicated to Allegany County first responders, publised that, “Pd has...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport woman arrested in animal cruelty case
MONTOURSVILLE, PA – State police in Lycoming County have arrested a Williamsport woman and charged her with animal cruelty. Police said Miranda Waldman, 34, confessed to being the owner of the dog which was found outside the Hobby Lobby store on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township on Feb. 3.
wesb.com
James City Man Arrested in Bradford on Weapons Charges
A James City man was arrested in Bradford on weapons charges. According to the City of Bradford Police, officers responded to a call about an unwanted man knocking on a door on Kiwanis Court early Monday morning. The caller also said he believed the man had a gun. Officers located...
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police arrest serial burglar, shoplifters, tackle serious weapons charges
All those accused are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Wellsville Police arrested a female, age 28 of Belmont, and a female, age 67 of Belmont, charging them each with Petit Larceny. The charges stem from an incident that took place at the Dollar General on West Dyke Street on January 13th. They were processed, issued appearance tickets and released. They are both due in Wellsville Village Court on March 7th at 4:30 pm.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Arrested in Storage Unit Theft
A Bradford Man has been arrested for allegedly stealing from a storage unit. City Police arrested 30-year-old Joshua J. Elliott on a warrant dating back to May 25th, when Elliott allegedly stole contents from a locked storage unit at Blue Star Storage. Elliott is in McKean County Jail in lieu...
nyspnews.com
Limestone man arrested following home invasion burglary
On February 3, 2023, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Xander J. Grover, 19 of Limestone, NY for Burglary in the second degree, Criminal Mischief in the third degree, and Harassment in the second degree. In the early morning hours of February 3, 2023, Troopers were called to the scene...
Police arrest woman for abandoning dog in parking lot
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — State police arrested a woman who abandoned a malnourished dog Friday in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby. Miranda Waldman, 24, of Williamsport, is being charged with animal cruelty, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for PSP Montoursville. Someone found the dog around 8 p.m. on Feb. 3 in a locked crate behind the store at 1901 E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. ...
Comments / 0