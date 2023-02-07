Read full article on original website
Regents recognize 15th annual Diversity Award winners (day 2 news summary)
MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents today honored the recipients of the 15th annual Regents Diversity Awards. These awards recognize individuals and programs that foster access and success for students who are members of historically underrepresented populations. Each recipient is awarded $7,500 to support professional development or continue the program being honored.
On the upswing: Growing state golf industry reinforces need for GEM program graduates
Wisconsin has long been known for its great cheese, cranberries, beer and sausage, but in the past couple of decades it has become a destination for something else: Great golf. In 2021, the state had seven of the top 50 public courses, best in the U.S., drawing tourists from around...
