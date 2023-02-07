ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Platteville, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wisconsin.edu

Regents recognize 15th annual Diversity Award winners (day 2 news summary)

MADISON, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents today honored the recipients of the 15th annual Regents Diversity Awards. These awards recognize individuals and programs that foster access and success for students who are members of historically underrepresented populations. Each recipient is awarded $7,500 to support professional development or continue the program being honored.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy