Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will coast to championship status in the heavyweight division. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that win, Jones announced his intentions to move up in weight and even vacated his light-heavyweight championship. Three years on, we’re finally getting close to seeing it happen.
Earlier this week, the sporting world learned that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke. Details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available. He reportedly suffered the stroke in Florida and was taken to the hospital where he suffered from some immediate paralysis. However, ...
Alexander Volkanovski is claiming Islam Makhachev was ‘feeling a little frail’ during their UFC 284 press conference face-off. UFC 284 takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Headlining the event will be Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) for...
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
Islam Makhachev is coming around to Dana White’s way of thinking. Ahead of UFC 284, the UFC lightweight champion was critical of the UFC’s promotion of the event in an interview with RSports Russia, questioning why more had not been done to market his champion vs. champion fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev’s comments earned a stiff rebuke from UFC president White, who on Tuesday defended the promotion’s marketing of the fight in an interview with The Jim Rome Show and said of Makhachev, “First of all, he lives in Dagestan. What does he know about what’s going on for the promotion of the fight? He doesn’t know anything.”
Floyd Mayweather singled out Vasiliy Lomachenko’s exceptional achievements as the boxing legend went in on the Ukrainian’s record-breaking championship feat. Lomachenko won a bonafide world title in an unprecedented third contest. That’s despite ‘Loma’ losing his second fight to Orlando Salido. The amateur star, who...
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
Conor McGregor has seemingly responded after Liam Neeson sensationally called him a “little leprechaun.” The “Taken” actor, 70, didn’t hold back giving his two cents on the UFC star, telling Men’s Health that the outspoken fighter “gives Ireland a bad name.” While McGregor, 34, didn’t respond to Neeson directly, he rushed to Twitter to share a related thought, writing, “Irish proud – always,” alongside the Ireland flag. In his interview with the magazine Thursday, Neeson made his thoughts on McGregor and the UFC perfectly clear. “That little leprechaun Conor McGregor, he gives Ireland a bad name,” the actor said. “I know he’s fit, and...
The super fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis has been months in the making, but the final terms of their deal still have not been finalized. Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, who represents Garcia, and Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions, who represents Davis, are the power players behind the scenes brokering the Showtime pay-per-view event and 136-pound catchweight bout.
Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
The world is set to witness one of the finest combat sports events at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, on February 11, 2023, when homeboy Alexander Volkanovski will square off against the Daghestani fighter Islam Makhachev. After lifting the lightweight title at UFC 280 against the Brazilian Charles Oliveira,...
In the main event of UFC 284, Islam Makhachev looks to defend his lightweight title for the first time against featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski. Heading into the fight, Makhachev is a -400 favorite while the Aussie is a +285 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to...
UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has given Alex Pereira some advice ahead of his upcoming rematch with Israel Adesanya. Ever since capturing the belt at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill has been a man in high demand. ‘Sweet Dreams’ battered and bruised Glover Teixeira to become the new champion and now, plenty of potential challengers are lining up at his door.
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
While Cody Rhodes is proving to be the right man to headline WWE WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns, he probably wasn't WWE's first choice to face "The Tribal Chief." For years, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has teased a blockbuster dream match against his real-life cousin, but it seems he just can't squeeze it into his 2023 schedule.
Dan Hooker is requesting Dana White allow him to compete on the upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view. ‘Power Slap’ premiered on Wednesday, January 18th on TBS to a viewing audience of approximately 295,000. The numbers have been growing as has the controversy surrounding the ‘sport’. One of the...
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says we almost found out if his combat sports success would have continued in the world of MMA. Angle won an Olympic Gold Medal in 1996, and then got into pro wrestling and became one of the top talents of all-time. Angle recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and discussed how he almost got into MMA. Angle spoke with Barrasso to promote Friday’s role as Celebrity Judge at the PFL Challenger Series MMA event, and you can find details on the gig at this link, along with Angle’s comments on a potential future with PFL and how he’s always wanted a role in MMA.
On Wednesday night at American Airlines Center, a Dallas fan got into a conflict with another spectator during the Stars’ 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild. The mullet-sporting Stars supporter seemed to utter a racial slur, the N-word, which caused him to be on the receiving end of several punches.
Alexander Volkanovski isn’t sure Islam Makhachev will actually strike with him. Volkanovski is set to move up to lightweight to fight for the title against Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284. In the lead-up to the scrap, Makhachev has been critical of Volkanovski’s wrestling, while also saying he is gunning for the KO.
Demetrious Johnson knows what it’s like to have a rocky relationship with the UFC. Johnson, the greatest flyweight of all-time and the record-holder for the most consecutive UFC title defenses in history, parted ways with the promotion in 2018 when he was traded to ONE Championship in exchange for Ben Askren. The split followed an up-and-down eight-year journey behind-the-scenes between “Mighty Mouse” and the UFC brass, so Johnson can relate better than most to what Francis Ngannou was experiencing over the multi-year saga that ultimately resulted in his departure from the promotion this past January.
