Gettysburg, PA

PennLive.com

Greenwood boys’ basketball dominating with 19-1 record

The Greenwood boys’ basketball team is rolling. The Wildcats have won 10 in a row to run their record to 19-1. On Feb. 2, they dispatched Newport 59-29. Tyler Sherman racked up 19 points, eight rebounds, four steals and a pair of blocks to power the Wildcat attack. Braden Sarver rang up 15 points (all from beyond the arch) and Samuel Myers contributed 14 points, eight boards and three steals.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Greenwood girls rally past EJ, Newport for victories

The Greenwood girls’ basketball team has found its formula for success—lockdown defense. The Wildcats limited their three opponents this week to a combined 65 points or a superb 21.7 points per game as they have now won 5 in a row to run their record to 11-9. The run has propelled them in the power rankings to the 6-seed which, if holds, would give them a bye in the opening round of the District 3 tournament.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Blackhawk boys’ basketball notches a late-season win

The Susquenita boys’ basketball team has officially finished its season. With one final win, the Blackhawks topped Line Mountain January 30, 31-26. The Blackhawks lost to LM earlier in the season, 67-39. While only notching one league win, Susquenita showed its improvement from the beginning of the season with...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland Valley loses bonus battle to star-studded Central Mountain, falls 36-29 in PIAA wrestling 1st round

Cumberland Valley couldn’t have scripted a better start to its opener against Central Mountain at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships. The Eagles won back-to-back toss-up bouts at 189 and 215 pounds, knowing they had urgency to score points before running into the talented core of the Wildcats’ team. CV scored, building a 23-12 lead through seven bouts, but the Wildcats rallied around five pins and secured a 36-29 win.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
FOX43.com

PIAA Team Wrestling Championships start in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. — Giant Center is the scene for PIAA Team Dual Championships. In the first session, the West Perry Mustangs faced off against Chestnut Ridge in AA. After a Justice Hockenberry pin to start at 172 pounds, the Mustangs found themselves down heading into 285. Anthony D’Angelo took...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin wrestlers ready for their ‘Rocky’ moment against Nazareth after rolling past LaSalle College

Central Dauphin took nothing for granted in its first-round match against LaSalle College at the PIAA Class 3A Team Wrestling Championships Thursday night, but the Rams were visibly excited after rolling to a 59-12 win at Hershey’s Giant Center. That win marked the team’s final order of business before fully shifting its focus to a quarterfinal date with mighty Nazareth.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Newport wrestling fought hard, pinned at districts

On Monday, Jan. 30, the Newport Buffaloes wrestling team competed in the first round of team Districts against Upper Dauphin. The Buffaloes faced Upper Dauphin towards the end of their regular season and won a close 39-33 match. In the post season matchup, Newport didn’t have as much luck and...
NEWPORT, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Trojans boys topple ‘Boro

Chambersburg 42, Waynesboro 31: The Trojans spotted the Indians a first-quarter lead, then held ‘Boro to just 10 points total in the second half to picks up a big non-league victory Thursday night on Senior Night at CASHS Field House. The win keeps Chambersburg (12-9) in the No. 9...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

