Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?
One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
Lake Michigan Is Getting Too Hot and the Cracks Are Starting To Show
On February 5, 25 people were rescued from floes on the lake, after a year of historically low ice coverage.
'Dangerous' arctic air returns this weekend after a month-long hiatus
What has been a mild start to 2023 will come crashing to a halt this weekend as winter makes a roaring comeback across the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest.
Northeast U.S. Braces for Cold. Maine Could See Wind Chill of Minus 65.
Parts of Maine are expected to be the worst-hit, with wind chills reaching as low as minus 65 degrees, forecasters say.
Watch: Arctic blast helps form spectacular icicles under Niagara Falls
A polar air mass that swept over Canada helped form icicles and snow-capped rocks at the base of Niagara Falls on Friday.
WHSV
A look back at the area’s biggest February snowstorm
(WHSV) - February has produced some big snowstorms in our area but the blizzard of February 1983 tops that list which occurred February 11-12th, 1983. The Staunton News Leader called it “one of biggest in history.”. This storm was pretty quick, the duration was about 22-24 hours. According to...
104.1 WIKY
On Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter
(Reuters) – The celebrated groundhog known as Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his Pennsylvania burrow on Thursday and saw his shadow, a sign of six more weeks of frosty weather in North America, which so far has enjoyed one of the mildest winters on record. Thousands of revelers gathered at...
'Jump on the trails': It's FREE snowmobiling weekend, February 11-12 in Michigan
The Michigan DNR’s free snowmobiling weekend will allow snowmobilers to operate their machines on Feb. 11-12 without the requirement of a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
