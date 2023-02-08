ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Was This Minnesota Neighbor In The Wrong With Their Snow Removal?

One man went to Reddit to ask if his Minnesota neighbor was in the wrong when shoveling snow off his roof. Living in Minnesota during the winter months definitely comes with its challenges. Some people embrace the snow and create fun snow sculptures for people to pass by and see like one California man did for his first Minnesota winter. Or like Harry Welty in Duluth does every year.
MINNESOTA STATE
WHSV

A look back at the area’s biggest February snowstorm

(WHSV) - February has produced some big snowstorms in our area but the blizzard of February 1983 tops that list which occurred February 11-12th, 1983. The Staunton News Leader called it “one of biggest in history.”. This storm was pretty quick, the duration was about 22-24 hours. According to...
HARRISONBURG, VA
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy