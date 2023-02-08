Read full article on original website
WJAC TV
How the federal budget is impacting local decisions on unspent COVID relief funding
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Millions of dollars in federal COVID relief money remains unused in many communities and counties nationwide, but could that be changing soon due to the federal budget situation?. Federal American Rescue Plan Act funding was approved and allocated to address the negative financial impact...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
I sued Walmart over self-checkout cameras – it records ‘info that is nothing to do with security & makes us vulnerable’
A WALMART shopper sued the retailer in 2018 claiming self-checkout security cameras breached California privacy laws. The customer made a shocking claim that the cameras could see the biometric information of shoppers and leave them vulnerable to identity theft. Joseph Carlos Velasquez sued Walmart claiming the self-checkout mechanisms force a...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
A Trump lawyer said a current aide's laptop turned in to federal investigators contained a copy of a classified folder, report says
Former President Donald Trump's team turned over the laptop as well as a folder with classification markings that were discovered last month, reports say.
WJAC TV
Hot labor market concerns Federal Reserve officials trying to tame inflation
WASHINGTON (TND) — A hot labor market that many economists have pointed to as a key factor in the U.S. avoiding slipping into a recession could prompt the Federal Reserve to go above its own expectations and increase interest rates even further this year over concerns inflation will not continue to decline.
WJAC TV
US: Chinese spy balloon had high-tech equipment to monitor global communications
WASHINGTON (TND) — A suspected Chinese spy balloon contained high-tech electronic surveillance technology capable of monitoring US communications and other sensitive information from targets across the world, according to multiple reports. The U.S. government on Thursday said China’s military is likely behind a huge aerial spy program that has...
