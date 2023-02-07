Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Dan Jordan announces exhibition of wildlife photography at the Olean Public Library
View a preview of Jordan’s hand-picked favorites. If you read the Wellsville Sun, you know Dan Jordan’s work. His recent bald eagle shot is our current feature photo and he has graced our “pages” for months with weekly wildlife features. Jordan is well known in the bird world for striking images, from eagles to cardinals. He excels, and enjoys taking shots of a variety of subjects from cattle(Scottish Highlanders are preferred,) to roller derby competitions. See the end of this article for links to some of his best features. Dan’s business, Jordan Photography and Consulting, is a very popular general portrait style-studio based in Olean NY.
wellsvillesun.com
Celebration of Life for William Hoyer set for Saturday February 18
Wellsville, NY – A celebration of life for William Hoyer is planned for Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12 noon at the Frank B. Church Post 2530 VFW, 250 Maple Avenue in Wellsville. Bill passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. To read the complete obituary or leave online...
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred, NY is named the Ultimate College Town
Washington Post awards Alfred #1 College Town in America. Known for being friendly and offering a warm welcome even in the winter, Alfred, NY is ranked number one in a February 2023 nationwide survey to earn the nickname College Town USA for the home of Alfred State College and Alfred University.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville girls rally from 17 down to stun Bath, 45-42 (county roundup and photos)
WELLSVILLE — There could very well be another window of opportunity for both Bath-Haverling and Wellsville to climb through when Sectionals makes its grand arrival within the next week and change. With both teams holding the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds behind identical 10-8 records entering the night, prime positioning in the playoff picture was up for grabs.
wellsvillesun.com
Beverly K. Gibbs Celebration of Life planned for February 18 at the Wellsville Country Club
Wellsville, NY – A celebration of life for Beverly K. Gibbs will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 beginning at 2:00 pm at the Wellsville Country Club, 3006 Riverside Drive in Wellsville. Beverly passed away on December 11, 2022. To read the complete obituary or leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 25 acres, cabin with knotty pine, stream, and ATV trails in Andover NY
25 acres Cabin with Woods and Stream in Andover NY. This 2 bedroom cabin sits on 25 acres with woods, stream and views. The cabin has an open concept layout. The interior walls are finished with knotty pine tongue and groove boards. The cabin includes 2 bedrooms with bunk beds, a mudroom, a beautiful wooden table used as a dining table, and a wood stove to keep the cabin nice and warm. There is also a built-in storage area. The land consists of a mix of pine trees and hardwood trees. There is a small meadow for food plots, and a small stream flows through the property. Lots of whitetail deer sign! There are also ATV trails.
wellsvillesun.com
NYS Police release name in fatal crash on I-86 Wednesday night in the town of Almond
The wrong-way crash involved a pickup truck, and tractor trailer. On February 8, 2023, at 9:43 P.M., Troopers out of SP Amity responded to a vehicle collision on the I-86, west bound in the town of Almond. Investigation determined that a 2017 Dodge Ram, operated by Donald J. Rose, 62 of Angelica, NY was traveling east bound in the west bound lane on the I-86. The 2017 Dodge Ram struck a 2021 Ford tractor trailer traveling west bound, head on. Rose was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the Ford was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital my Mercy Flight for injuries.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police make double felony arrest on Chestnut Street
Arrests for Criminal Contempt and Harassment also reported. Wellsville Police arrested Damon P. Dawson, age 48 of Wellsville, charging him with Burglary 1st (Class B Felony), Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person 1st (Class E Felony), Assault 3rd and Criminal Mischief 4th. The charges stem from...
wellsvillesun.com
Strong words and resolve from Allegany County Legislature after NY State swipes federal aid
Allegany County Chairman Condemns Medicaid Funding Takeback: “It’s not the state’s money”. Loss of funding to cost local taxpayers over $1 million. The Allegany County Legislature passed a resolution on February 8 in opposition to a proposal within Governor Hochul’s State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2024 Executive Budget.
wellsvillesun.com
Olean Fire Department quickly extinguish fire, no lives lost due to smoke alarms
Early morning fire at 118 Orleans Avenue displaces one. In the early morning hours of Friday, February 10th at 0120, City of Olean Firefighters were alerted to a structure fire at 118 Orleans Avenue. Fire Department units were on location with two engines and one ambulance within three minutes of dispatch. Fire personnel were met with flames showing from west side of structure along with smoke coming from the roof. Fire crews made entry for search and rescue through the front of the structure, while simultaneously stretching a 1 ¾ hose line to the south west end of structure for extinguishment. The fire was reported under control with a primary search of the occupied apartment completed within seven minutes. The occupant was evaluated and treated on scene by EMS but refused transport to the hospital. The sole occupant has been displaced as a result of this incident and is being attended to by the Red Cross.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Recognizes Rising Public Works Employee
Robert Langdon has served the country, county, and the community of Friendship. The Allegany County Legislature passed a resolution on February 8 recognizing the contributions of Robert Langdon, a Junior Engineer within the Department of Public Works. The resolution details the hard work and dedication Mr. Langdon has displayed while...
Comments / 0