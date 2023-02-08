Read full article on original website
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite City Council denies senior living development due to location
As members of the Mesquite City Council deliberate over affordable housing proposals, it’s forced to choose which developments it supports to receive tax credits. At a Feb. 6 city council meeting, a proposed senior living community was denied support in a 6-1 vote due to its location.
starlocalmedia.com
Multifamily project gets site plan approval from McKinney City Council
A new multifamily development is expected to come to a plot of land located off of North McDonald Street. The McKinney City Council gave zoning approval to a site plan for a 186-unit apartment complex at the southeast corner of North McDonald Street, northeast of Wilmeth Road and just south of the Trinity Heights residential neighborhood. The project is set to go on a 12.57-acre piece of land.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen Planning and Zoning to revisit housing development Feb. 21
After being denied, a proposed residential development in the city of Allen has been tabled for a Feb. 21 Allen Planning and Zoning meeting. At a Feb. 7 P&Z meeting, City of Allen Planning Manager Hayley Angel presented a proposed redevelopment of a lot near Prestige Circle and Greenville Avenue. The nine-acre lot, currently housing a single home, would house 54 townhome-like dwelling units.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco's proposed $473.4M bond package to land on ballot without animal shelter item
Frisco voters will be deciding whether or not to approve $473.4 million in proposed bond items this May. The Frisco City Council officially called the bond election during its Tuesday night meeting. The proposed bond package includes funding for public safety items, road construction and more, but the majority of the conversation Tuesday night centered around whether or not to include a $5 million bond item for an animal shelter in the package.
Colleyville denies community-opposed development Greystone Manor
Colleyville City Council denied the development of Greystone Manor at its Feb. 7 meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) A proposal to build a 45-lot neighborhood failed in front of Colleyville City Council. The proposed rezoning of agricultural land to a residential district to build the housing development Greystone Manor was denied...
McKinney City Council Approves $200 Million Bond Proposal For Commercial Airline Services
This week, the city of McKinney made significant progress towards potentially offering commercial flights in the future. According to news television station WFAA, members of McKinney’s city council voted in favor of putting up a $200 million bond proposal before local residents to vote and decide on during a bond election, which is set to take place in May of this year.
Candidates begin their 2023 bids for Frisco City Council
A Frisco constituent addresses the City Council about Universal Studio's theme park, an upcoming development project and relevant campaign topic for candidates running for office. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Four candidates have filed applications for Frisco City Council seats in the May 6 election. The candidate filing deadline is Feb. 17.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen P&Z committee passes new shopping center proposal
A new shopping center is being proposed near Greenville Ave. and High Trail Road in Allen. Community members gathered at a Feb. 7 Allen Planning & Zoning meeting to discuss possible concerns with the proposed shopping center. Five buildings were proposed for the 7.5-acre plot of land in question. Around 23,000 square feet would be used for office space while 79,000 square feet were slated for retail, warehouse and other uses, City of Allen Senior Planner Kim Yockey said.
dallasexpress.com
Frisco Delays Decision on Theme Park
The Frisco City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission chose Tuesday to delay a decision on a planned Universal Theme Park after substantial opposition to the proposal in a meeting attended by The Dallas Express. During the joint meeting, Mayor Jeff Cheney said more documents would be released to the...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney approves Huffines Hyundai expansion
Huffines Hyundai is planning to expand its current location in McKinney. On Tuesday, the McKinney City Council approved a specific use permit request for Huffines Hyundai to expand its existing facility by about 12,000 square feet. The facility is located at 1301 North Central Expressway.
Boardwalk project at Moore Road Park underway in Coppell
A new boardwalk structure will be installed at Moore Road Park in Coppell. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Construction aimed to improve Coppell’s parks and trail system at Moore Road Park began late January. A new boardwalk structure will be installed along the south side of the pond that is near...
7 candidates file for McKinney ISD board election, applications close Feb. 17
The McKinney ISD board of trustees is responsible for making all final decisions on district priorities, policies, staffing, textbooks and spending, according to MISD's website. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) As of Feb. 10, seven candidates have filed to run in the May 6 general election for seats—places 4, 5 and 6—on...
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth permanently suspends its relationship with Beard’s Towing
Fort Worth has ended its relationship with Fort Worth’s Beard’s Towing. The city previously suspended its relationship with the company on March 31, 2022, pending dual state and local investigations into alleged fraudulent activity. Fort Worth City Council discussed the company’s legal situation in executive session Tuesday.
Lake Highlands hotel owner change possible as rezoning vote nears
The 136 rooms at the Extended Stay America could potentially be converted to around 100 permanent supportive housing units. (Jackson King/Community Impact) A Lake Highlands property that has has become known for high crime rates may soon become a way to create new housing options in the region. Plans are...
3 candidates file to run for McKinney City Council
Three McKinney City Council seats, District 2, District 4 and At-Large Position 2, are up for election May 6. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) On May 6, voters will elect representatives for the following City Council positions: District 2, District 4 and At-Large Position 2. Three candidates have filed applications for McKinney City Council seats, all of whom are uncontested in their bids as of Feb. 8.
wbap.com
Rick Roberts: Does DFW Need A Third Airport?
If you live in the fast-growing communities in Collin County and points northward, you’ve got a long drive ahead of you if you’re flying. But that may soon change: the McKinney City Council has voted to put a bond issue before the citizens on whether to convert McKinney National Airport into a commercial airport. The North Dallas suburbs are growing like wildfire and will continue to grow. On the other hand, some residents may not want large commercial jetliners zooming over their homes. WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville is here to give you the latest updates. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
starlocalmedia.com
Here's who has filed to run for a spot on the Frisco ISD board so far
The filing period has opened for local elections, and some candidates are ready to put their names in the hat. According to the Frisco ISD elections page, two people have officially filed to run for a board spot as of 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Place 4 incumbent Dynette Davis, who was elected in 2020, as filed for re-election, and attorney Mark Hill has filed to run for the Place 5 spot.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fort Worth issues boil water notice for some residences with private wells
FORT WORTH, Texas — The heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday in Fort Worth has led to some sanitary sewer overflows from the Fort Worth collection system. The rainwater enters the system through cracks in the city’s lines or private plumbing lines. The following streets have affected residences:
Lewisville contests proposed speed limit decrease for segment of SH 121
Lewisville's transportation board recommended a speed limit decrease for a segment of SH 121. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville continues to work with the Texas Department of Transportation to reach a solution regarding a proposed speed limit decrease for SH 121. TxDOT recommends changing the speed limit for the segment of...
McKinney ISD announces ice storm makeup days, schedule reminders
Road conditions stayed icy throughout Texas in early February after the state was hit by a weeklong freeze, causing multiple school districts in the area to close. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) McKinney ISD announced plans for making up the four days of classes it lost to an early February statewide ice...
