Frisco, TX

Multifamily project gets site plan approval from McKinney City Council

A new multifamily development is expected to come to a plot of land located off of North McDonald Street. The McKinney City Council gave zoning approval to a site plan for a 186-unit apartment complex at the southeast corner of North McDonald Street, northeast of Wilmeth Road and just south of the Trinity Heights residential neighborhood. The project is set to go on a 12.57-acre piece of land.
Allen Planning and Zoning to revisit housing development Feb. 21

After being denied, a proposed residential development in the city of Allen has been tabled for a Feb. 21 Allen Planning and Zoning meeting. At a Feb. 7 P&Z meeting, City of Allen Planning Manager Hayley Angel presented a proposed redevelopment of a lot near Prestige Circle and Greenville Avenue. The nine-acre lot, currently housing a single home, would house 54 townhome-like dwelling units.
Frisco's proposed $473.4M bond package to land on ballot without animal shelter item

Frisco voters will be deciding whether or not to approve $473.4 million in proposed bond items this May. The Frisco City Council officially called the bond election during its Tuesday night meeting. The proposed bond package includes funding for public safety items, road construction and more, but the majority of the conversation Tuesday night centered around whether or not to include a $5 million bond item for an animal shelter in the package.
Local Profile

McKinney City Council Approves $200 Million Bond Proposal For Commercial Airline Services

This week, the city of McKinney made significant progress towards potentially offering commercial flights in the future. According to news television station WFAA, members of McKinney’s city council voted in favor of putting up a $200 million bond proposal before local residents to vote and decide on during a bond election, which is set to take place in May of this year.
Allen P&Z committee passes new shopping center proposal

A new shopping center is being proposed near Greenville Ave. and High Trail Road in Allen. Community members gathered at a Feb. 7 Allen Planning & Zoning meeting to discuss possible concerns with the proposed shopping center. Five buildings were proposed for the 7.5-acre plot of land in question. Around 23,000 square feet would be used for office space while 79,000 square feet were slated for retail, warehouse and other uses, City of Allen Senior Planner Kim Yockey said.
Frisco Delays Decision on Theme Park

The Frisco City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission chose Tuesday to delay a decision on a planned Universal Theme Park after substantial opposition to the proposal in a meeting attended by The Dallas Express. During the joint meeting, Mayor Jeff Cheney said more documents would be released to the...
McKinney approves Huffines Hyundai expansion

Huffines Hyundai is planning to expand its current location in McKinney. On Tuesday, the McKinney City Council approved a specific use permit request for Huffines Hyundai to expand its existing facility by about 12,000 square feet. The facility is located at 1301 North Central Expressway.
Fort Worth permanently suspends its relationship with Beard’s Towing

Fort Worth has ended its relationship with Fort Worth’s Beard’s Towing. The city previously suspended its relationship with the company on March 31, 2022, pending dual state and local investigations into alleged fraudulent activity. Fort Worth City Council discussed the company’s legal situation in executive session Tuesday.
3 candidates file to run for McKinney City Council

Three McKinney City Council seats, District 2, District 4 and At-Large Position 2, are up for election May 6. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) On May 6, voters will elect representatives for the following City Council positions: District 2, District 4 and At-Large Position 2. Three candidates have filed applications for McKinney City Council seats, all of whom are uncontested in their bids as of Feb. 8.
Rick Roberts: Does DFW Need A Third Airport?

If you live in the fast-growing communities in Collin County and points northward, you’ve got a long drive ahead of you if you’re flying. But that may soon change: the McKinney City Council has voted to put a bond issue before the citizens on whether to convert McKinney National Airport into a commercial airport. The North Dallas suburbs are growing like wildfire and will continue to grow. On the other hand, some residents may not want large commercial jetliners zooming over their homes. WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville is here to give you the latest updates. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Here's who has filed to run for a spot on the Frisco ISD board so far

The filing period has opened for local elections, and some candidates are ready to put their names in the hat. According to the Frisco ISD elections page, two people have officially filed to run for a board spot as of 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Place 4 incumbent Dynette Davis, who was elected in 2020, as filed for re-election, and attorney Mark Hill has filed to run for the Place 5 spot.
