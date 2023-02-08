If you live in the fast-growing communities in Collin County and points northward, you’ve got a long drive ahead of you if you’re flying. But that may soon change: the McKinney City Council has voted to put a bond issue before the citizens on whether to convert McKinney National Airport into a commercial airport. The North Dallas suburbs are growing like wildfire and will continue to grow. On the other hand, some residents may not want large commercial jetliners zooming over their homes. WBAP Reporter Clayton Neville is here to give you the latest updates. The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP … (Photo Courtesy of WFAA)

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO