wellsvillesun.com
Cuba-Rushford wins Southern Tier boys’ volleyball championship for Section V
CUBA — It all came down to Wednesday night. The final game of the regular season. Two rivals separated by a trip down Interstate-86 met at one place and at one time for the third and final time. The penultimate chapter was for everything the County has to offer.
wellsvillesun.com
Girls basketball roundup and volleyball semi-finals with Wellsville and Cuba-Rushford
CUBA — One singular step remains. With inaugural squad Allegany-Limestone waiting in the wings after clinching their first ever Allegany County Finals appearance, a second and final spot was up for grabs. Either Wellsville or defending champion Cuba-Rushford would claim the vacancy as their own by the end of...
“Racially offensive noises” made during Victor vs. Fairport boys basketball game
A joint letter sent out Thursday from the Victor Central School District and Fairport Central School District gave details of a racially-charged situation that occurred at the Victor vs. Fairport Boys Varsity basketball team Wednesday evening.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville girls rally from 17 down to stun Bath, 45-42 (county roundup and photos)
WELLSVILLE — There could very well be another window of opportunity for both Bath-Haverling and Wellsville to climb through when Sectionals makes its grand arrival within the next week and change. With both teams holding the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds behind identical 10-8 records entering the night, prime positioning in the playoff picture was up for grabs.
wellsvillesun.com
Huge night for Sisson as B-R stuns Wellsville; Hall scores 34 to power Andover/Whitesville
WELLSVILLE — You don’t see nights quite like the one in the Lion’s Den on Tuesday anymore. Two crosstown rivals packing the stands until there was no more room to be had. We also forgot to mention, the decibel level of the gym that was produced by the spectators and student section, went through the roof. Sometimes a game like the one that pinned Bolivar-Richburg and Wellsville against one another, will do that, especially when both teams are on a collision course towards Sectionals with one final week left to play.
wellsvillesun.com
Fassett Lane Lumber announces long-time customer wins 1st monthly drawing of 2023
Wellsville resident John Valentine wins $100 for the next project. Wellsville has a long-standing, independently owned hardware store and lumber yard. This is a big deal. Lowes, Home Depot, and other big box stores have swallowed up almost every “mom and pop” hardware store or lumber yard in the nation. Not Fassett Lane. They have survived, in part, because of the hard work of owners Dan Peters and Butch Calcote, both have been with the business for decades. The other part of the success has been the customer, Fassett Lane has a very loyal customer base.
wellsvillesun.com
Alfred, NY is named the Ultimate College Town
Washington Post awards Alfred #1 College Town in America. Known for being friendly and offering a warm welcome even in the winter, Alfred, NY is ranked number one in a February 2023 nationwide survey to earn the nickname College Town USA for the home of Alfred State College and Alfred University.
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NY
With Valentines Day right around the corner and inflation at its peak, it’s important to remember that you don’t have to break the bank to spend the holidays with your significant other. Below are tasty yet affordable restaurants located in Rochester, NY that offer a variety of tasty dishes.
theithacan.org
Regal Cinema calls it wraps at Shops at Ithaca Mall
Located at the Shops at Ithaca Mall, the Regal Ithaca Mall has been home to many of Hollywood’s newest blockbusters, a handful of independent films and the usual buttery scent of freshly popped popcorn. But on a typical day, audiences who walk in to watch a movie may be surprised to see that the theater, like the mall itself, is nearly empty.
WHEC TV-10
Yellow Alert Weather: Strong winds overnight
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A strong cold front blowing through tonight will drop our temperatures, and more importantly, ramp up our winds. The strongest winds will move in around 9 or 10 tonight, and ease up by sunrise tomorrow morning. So, this will mainly be an overnight event. Winds in...
wellsvillesun.com
Celebration of Life for William Hoyer set for Saturday February 18
Wellsville, NY – A celebration of life for William Hoyer is planned for Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12 noon at the Frank B. Church Post 2530 VFW, 250 Maple Avenue in Wellsville. Bill passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. To read the complete obituary or leave online...
These are the 10 best Valentine’s Day dinners in Rochester, according to Yelp
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Love is in the air…as are delicious smells from some of Rochester’s best restaurants. If you’re looking to go out to eat to get your romance on, check out the 10 best Valentine’s Day dinners in Rochester, according to review site Yelp.com. 1. Avvino -This contemporary American restaurant boasts a farm-to-table […]
whcuradio.com
Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 25 acres, cabin with knotty pine, stream, and ATV trails in Andover NY
25 acres Cabin with Woods and Stream in Andover NY. This 2 bedroom cabin sits on 25 acres with woods, stream and views. The cabin has an open concept layout. The interior walls are finished with knotty pine tongue and groove boards. The cabin includes 2 bedrooms with bunk beds, a mudroom, a beautiful wooden table used as a dining table, and a wood stove to keep the cabin nice and warm. There is also a built-in storage area. The land consists of a mix of pine trees and hardwood trees. There is a small meadow for food plots, and a small stream flows through the property. Lots of whitetail deer sign! There are also ATV trails.
Wow! Rochester, New York Is Way Below Average In This Department
It is certainly not the standard that most in the Rochester and Upstate New York area are used to.
tompkinsweekly.com
Amy Dickinson looks to bring eatery to Freeville
Advice columnist Amy Dickinson is taking a leap of faith. The village of Freeville native, writer of the syndicated advice column Ask Amy and author of a couple of memoirs, recently made a large purchase in the village. Dickinson is now the owner of a two-unit building at 24 Main...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Victor, Henrietta stores
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced a new round of store closures. This time, the Victor and Henrietta locations are on the list. The Bed Bath & Beyond locations at 20 Square Drive and Market Square Plaza are among the 150 Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY stores going out […]
Fire at local hair salon on Spencerport Rd. in Gates
The building housed multiple businesses, but firefighters say the source was in the salon.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Yellow Alert posted for strong winds Thursday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A strong low pressure system will rapidly tracking through the central great lakes over the next 48 hours. First to arrive will be a soaking, steady rain, but as the front moves through Thursday evening it is likely that strong winds will cross Western New York. As a result, there is the potential for isolated power outages, especially for communities located west of Rochester.
“New Hope” for pet-owners looking for veterinary appointments
New Hope Veterinary Wellness Center aims to bring a "new hope" to pet-owners having trouble booking veterinary appointments.
