WELLSVILLE — You don’t see nights quite like the one in the Lion’s Den on Tuesday anymore. Two crosstown rivals packing the stands until there was no more room to be had. We also forgot to mention, the decibel level of the gym that was produced by the spectators and student section, went through the roof. Sometimes a game like the one that pinned Bolivar-Richburg and Wellsville against one another, will do that, especially when both teams are on a collision course towards Sectionals with one final week left to play.

WELLSVILLE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO