Allegany County, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Hot button issues: State money and County taxes

Longtime Wellsville resident and writer Dennis Shutt returns. Remember the Wellsville Daily Reporter when Oak Duke was the editor and the now famous( or infamous), John Anderson was the sports writer. If you do, you may have read some columns and letter to the editors written by me or someone named Trout. Well, I have sometime on my hands and Mr. Harris keeps hitting spots that brought me to writing again.
WELLSVILLE, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

Over 400 Acres of Yates County Farmland is Now Protected

The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) announced it has permanently protected 421 acres of farmland at Christiansen Farms in the towns of Benton and Torrey, Yates County. Funds for the project came from the state’s Farmland Protection Implementation Program (FPIG), administered by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets. FPIG funds were used to purchase three agricultural conservation easements protecting five non-contiguous parcels.
YATES COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County Legislature meets today, read full agenda

Honoring Robert Langdon, updating IT policy, and Cornell Cooperative Extension. The Allegany County elected officials will gather today at 2pm in Belmont for a regular full board meeting. As has become the “norm” under the new administration, the county will honor a citizen for contributing to the “betterment of Allegany County.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Medical Providers Merging Operations

GOWANDA, NY (WNY News Now) – Two regional medical providers in Western New York are merging operations to expand their reach. The Chautauqua Center in Jamestown is partnering with Tri-County Family Medicine Associates in Gowanda to better serve patients in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Erie Counties. “We are confident that...
GOWANDA, NY
CNY News

Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

$4.7 Million Vineyard For Sale Near Buffalo New York

If you ever dreamed about owning your own winery, the first step would be to own a vineyard. Now you have that chance while still staying close to family. Just over the border, in Canada, is a 27-acre piece of land listed on Zillow that is all set up to be the perfect home for your own winery.
BUFFALO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Proposed Bill Would Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons In New York

Lawmakers in New York are discussing a new proposed bill that would place a ban on semi-automatic guns as well as high-capacity magazines. The new Assault Weapon Ban bill was proposed by Senator Diane Feinstein of California and was co-sponsored by New York congressman Brian Higgins. When speaking about supporting...
BUFFALO, NY
CNY News

Another Popular Business Closed, Set To Be Demolished

A couple of weeks ago we told you about a beloved bar and restaurant on Southwestern in Hamburg called Hat Trix Bar & Grill that is being demolished because their building was sold to Taco Bell. Now, another well-known business is set to be demolished to become a new fast-food...
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Heroin Overdoses Spike on Southern Tier

There’s been a spike in heroin overdose cases on New York’s Southern Tier. According to the New York State Police, 20 overdoses and three deaths have been reported in Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Chautauqua Counties in the past 8 days. The fact that the rural areas tend to have a longer emergency response time contributed to the three deaths.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Lake Erie ice update for Feb. 8

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Prior to early February, the most ice that had been measured on Lake Erie occurred after the Christmas Blizzard in Buffalo. Ice coverage had been at a steady decline since, until the first weekend in February brought bitterly cold temperatures. Lake Erie's ice concentration peaked after...
BUFFALO, NY

