View a preview of Jordan’s hand-picked favorites. If you read the Wellsville Sun, you know Dan Jordan’s work. His recent bald eagle shot is our current feature photo and he has graced our “pages” for months with weekly wildlife features. Jordan is well known in the bird world for striking images, from eagles to cardinals. He excels, and enjoys taking shots of a variety of subjects from cattle(Scottish Highlanders are preferred,) to roller derby competitions. See the end of this article for links to some of his best features. Dan’s business, Jordan Photography and Consulting, is a very popular general portrait style-studio based in Olean NY.

OLEAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO