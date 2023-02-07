ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, NY

Dan Jordan announces exhibition of wildlife photography at the Olean Public Library

View a preview of Jordan’s hand-picked favorites. If you read the Wellsville Sun, you know Dan Jordan’s work. His recent bald eagle shot is our current feature photo and he has graced our “pages” for months with weekly wildlife features. Jordan is well known in the bird world for striking images, from eagles to cardinals. He excels, and enjoys taking shots of a variety of subjects from cattle(Scottish Highlanders are preferred,) to roller derby competitions. See the end of this article for links to some of his best features. Dan’s business, Jordan Photography and Consulting, is a very popular general portrait style-studio based in Olean NY.
OLEAN, NY
Allegany County Recognizes Rising Public Works Employee

Robert Langdon has served the country, county, and the community of Friendship. The Allegany County Legislature passed a resolution on February 8 recognizing the contributions of Robert Langdon, a Junior Engineer within the Department of Public Works. The resolution details the hard work and dedication Mr. Langdon has displayed while...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
Celebration of Life for William Hoyer set for Saturday February 18

Wellsville, NY – A celebration of life for William Hoyer is planned for Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12 noon at the Frank B. Church Post 2530 VFW, 250 Maple Avenue in Wellsville. Bill passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. To read the complete obituary or leave online...
WELLSVILLE, NY
Jamestown Woman Arrested on Randolph Warrant

A Jamestown woman was arrested on a warrant in Cold Spring Wednesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30-year-old Alexandria V. Renner on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Randolph Court. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
JAMESTOWN, NY
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York

This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
Marine Drive Apartments to be torn down, rebuilt

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Marine Drive Apartments will be coming down and replaced with new, affordable housing. Gillian Brown, Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority Executive Director, said the process began a year ago when they asked tenants for ways on how to improve living in the towers. After meeting with developers and inspectors, Brown told […]
BUFFALO, NY
NY Landquest: 25 acres, cabin with knotty pine, stream, and ATV trails in Andover NY

25 acres Cabin with Woods and Stream in Andover NY. This 2 bedroom cabin sits on 25 acres with woods, stream and views. The cabin has an open concept layout. The interior walls are finished with knotty pine tongue and groove boards. The cabin includes 2 bedrooms with bunk beds, a mudroom, a beautiful wooden table used as a dining table, and a wood stove to keep the cabin nice and warm. There is also a built-in storage area. The land consists of a mix of pine trees and hardwood trees. There is a small meadow for food plots, and a small stream flows through the property. Lots of whitetail deer sign! There are also ATV trails.
ANDOVER, NY
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York

Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
LANCASTER, NY
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?

A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
BUFFALO, NY
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period

It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase

Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
BUFFALO, NY
Wellsville Police make double felony arrest on Chestnut Street

Arrests for Criminal Contempt and Harassment also reported. Wellsville Police arrested Damon P. Dawson, age 48 of Wellsville, charging him with Burglary 1st (Class B Felony), Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person 1st (Class E Felony), Assault 3rd and Criminal Mischief 4th. The charges stem from...
WELLSVILLE, NY

