Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Dan Jordan announces exhibition of wildlife photography at the Olean Public Library
View a preview of Jordan’s hand-picked favorites. If you read the Wellsville Sun, you know Dan Jordan’s work. His recent bald eagle shot is our current feature photo and he has graced our “pages” for months with weekly wildlife features. Jordan is well known in the bird world for striking images, from eagles to cardinals. He excels, and enjoys taking shots of a variety of subjects from cattle(Scottish Highlanders are preferred,) to roller derby competitions. See the end of this article for links to some of his best features. Dan’s business, Jordan Photography and Consulting, is a very popular general portrait style-studio based in Olean NY.
wellsvillesun.com
Beverly K. Gibbs Celebration of Life planned for February 18 at the Wellsville Country Club
Wellsville, NY – A celebration of life for Beverly K. Gibbs will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 beginning at 2:00 pm at the Wellsville Country Club, 3006 Riverside Drive in Wellsville. Beverly passed away on December 11, 2022. To read the complete obituary or leave online condolences, please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Recognizes Rising Public Works Employee
Robert Langdon has served the country, county, and the community of Friendship. The Allegany County Legislature passed a resolution on February 8 recognizing the contributions of Robert Langdon, a Junior Engineer within the Department of Public Works. The resolution details the hard work and dedication Mr. Langdon has displayed while...
wellsvillesun.com
Celebration of Life for William Hoyer set for Saturday February 18
Wellsville, NY – A celebration of life for William Hoyer is planned for Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 12 noon at the Frank B. Church Post 2530 VFW, 250 Maple Avenue in Wellsville. Bill passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. To read the complete obituary or leave online...
wesb.com
Jamestown Woman Arrested on Randolph Warrant
A Jamestown woman was arrested on a warrant in Cold Spring Wednesday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department arrested 30-year-old Alexandria V. Renner on a bench warrant issued out of the Town of Randolph Court. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
Rare Weather Event Happening This Weekend In Western New York
This weekend, something will happen in Western New York that hasn’t happened in a long, long time. Cloudy, rainy, windy. That pretty much sums up what the forecast in Western New York has said every single day for weeks. Gray skies, cold temperatures, and wet weather can not only put those of us in the Buffalo area in a crummy mood; it also puts a damper on our outdoor plans - especially when the gross weather hits us on the weekend.
Marine Drive Apartments to be torn down, rebuilt
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Marine Drive Apartments will be coming down and replaced with new, affordable housing. Gillian Brown, Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority Executive Director, said the process began a year ago when they asked tenants for ways on how to improve living in the towers. After meeting with developers and inspectors, Brown told […]
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 25 acres, cabin with knotty pine, stream, and ATV trails in Andover NY
25 acres Cabin with Woods and Stream in Andover NY. This 2 bedroom cabin sits on 25 acres with woods, stream and views. The cabin has an open concept layout. The interior walls are finished with knotty pine tongue and groove boards. The cabin includes 2 bedrooms with bunk beds, a mudroom, a beautiful wooden table used as a dining table, and a wood stove to keep the cabin nice and warm. There is also a built-in storage area. The land consists of a mix of pine trees and hardwood trees. There is a small meadow for food plots, and a small stream flows through the property. Lots of whitetail deer sign! There are also ATV trails.
Walmart Temporarily Closed In Western New York
Update @ 9:16 AM: the store has resumed normal operations. One of the Walmart locations in Western New York temporarily closed unexpectedly on Wednesday. The temporary closure was shared in a Facebook post by the official page for the Walmart located in Lancaster on Transit Rd. The initial post was...
wellsvillesun.com
Strong words and resolve from Allegany County Legislature after NY State swipes federal aid
Allegany County Chairman Condemns Medicaid Funding Takeback: “It’s not the state’s money”. Loss of funding to cost local taxpayers over $1 million. The Allegany County Legislature passed a resolution on February 8 in opposition to a proposal within Governor Hochul’s State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2024 Executive Budget.
Is This Popular Store Closing At The Boulevard?
A popular spot for college students heading back to campus, newlyweds looking to fill their registry, and coupon-loving home decor shoppers could be closing their location near you. To some Western New York shoppers, when they see a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon in their mailbox, it immediately gets tossed...
Bar-Bill Locations Closing for a Short Time Period
It's that time of the year that is perfect for comfort food. The colder temperatures have people craving those dishes such as wings, beef on weck and French onion soup, which are all staples of Buffalo cuisine. The winter is a time, however, that usually has less traffic in local...
Burglary in Salamanca leads to lengthy police pursuit that ends in West Seneca
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced two arrests were made following a burglary in Salamanca that led to a police pursuit that ended in West Seneca.
Deadly shooting inside Club Marcella in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Buffalo police are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred overnight at Club Marcella on Michigan Avenue.
This 1 Street in WNY Was Epicenter of Buffalo Earthquake
If you lived on this street in West Seneca, New York you probably felt the 3.8 magnitude earthquake that shook Western New York more than most. In fact, there was one street at the epicenter of the entire earthquake.
wesb.com
Buffalo Couple Allegedly Rob Dispensary, Lead LWO on 50-mile Chase
Two Buffalo residents are in custody after allegedly robbing a cannabis dispensary in Salamanca and leading law enforcement on a 50-mile chase up Route 219. According to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office 24-year-old Damion M. Hill and 19-year-old Anna E. Brown-Melson robbed the Dancing Turtle West Dispensary in Salamanca. When an officer tried to pull their vehicle over in Great Valley, the two sped away up Route 219 into Erie County.
wellsvillesun.com
Wellsville Police make double felony arrest on Chestnut Street
Arrests for Criminal Contempt and Harassment also reported. Wellsville Police arrested Damon P. Dawson, age 48 of Wellsville, charging him with Burglary 1st (Class B Felony), Endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person 1st (Class E Felony), Assault 3rd and Criminal Mischief 4th. The charges stem from...
informnny.com
Lethal strand of heroin leading to dozens of overdoses in WNY, some fatal
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Heroin overdoses are on the rise in Western New York, according to New York State police, who say “a more lethal strand” of the drug is going around. They say that over 12 days, 94 overdoses, six of which were fatal, were reported...
Fire at local hair salon on Spencerport Rd. in Gates
The building housed multiple businesses, but firefighters say the source was in the salon.
Dog found in home on Howard Street, SPCA looking for information
The SPCA is looking for information after a dog was found in a home on Howard Street in Buffalo and is receiving "emergency life-saving care."
Comments / 0