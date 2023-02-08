Read full article on original website
‘Our #22 is coming home’: Troup senior football player Cooper Reid scheduled to come home next week
TROUP, Texas (KETK) — Troup High School senior Cooper Reid, who suffered a brain injury in a football game in September, is scheduled to go home from rehab on Feb. 15. Since the night of his injury, the East Texas community has rallied in support for Reid, keeping him in their thoughts and prayers. From […]
Jarvis University features exhibit of history of Black quarterbacks, coaches in the NFL
HAWKINS, Texas — At Jarvis University's East Texas African American Museum, there is an exhibit dedicated to the history of Black quarterbacks and coaches in the National Football League. Rodney Atkins began the sports room at the museum about two years ago. "I started collecting sports magazines, photos, autographs,...
Tour Tyler Texas welcomes talented Sam Houston State University graduate and TV reporter Ashlyn Anderson to East Texas
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by KETK.
Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An annual survey shows 30 Tyler ISD elementary classes exceed the 22:1 student-to-teacher ratio mandated by the state. All 30 classes of those classes have a teacher aide, which is required by law. The survey was discussed at the Tyler ISD board workshop meeting Thursday morning.
Troup's Cooper Reid making progress in rehab, expected to come home next week
TROUP, Texas — An East Texas high school football player is finally returning home to Troup after suffering a severe head injury last Fall. The Reid's family spokesperson Mandi Braswell, shared Cooper's update through a Facebook post. "This has been a whirlwind of a week. After meeting with Dr....
UT Tyler's Black Student Association returns to campus bringing diversity, inclusion
TYLER, Texas — UT Tyler’s Black Student Association has returned this year bringing diversity and inclusion to the campus. It brings a space to support one another. Courtney Pickett, organizer of the BSA, said the group suffered from a lack of support when it started in 2017. Now, she hopes it will serve an important role for students.
LIST: Super Bowl watch parties across East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Across East Texas, watch parties are being planned for Super Bowl Sunday. Restaurants and bars will be hosting watch parties with specials on drinks, food, music, games and many more activities all day long. Here's a list of Super Bowl watch parties:. Whitehouse:. Montez Creekside Kitchen:...
Students showcase their animals, ag projects at 15th annual Smith County Youth Expo in Bullard
BULLARD, Texas — Several students are showcasing their hard work, their animals and agriculture projects this week at the Smith County Youth Expo in Bullard ISD's FFA School Farm and Teaching Laboratory. This is the 15th year for the Smith County Youth Expo, an annual event where local FFA...
Nacogdoches, Texas Mentioned In New Hit Series On Peacock
I've been watching the new Peacock hit series “Poker Face” during lunch, and I just got to Season 1 Episode 3. The episode was named "The Stall" and when the show opened everyone was talking in East Texas accents. Before Natasha Lyonne's main character, Charlie, even makes it...
East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery
Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people." Tyler...
Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, and on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
MASTERING YOUR GARDEN: Attracting birds to your garden
TYLER, Texas — In this week's edition of Mastering Your Garden, the Smith County Master Gardeners tell us how to attract birds to your garden.
Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on Feb. 2. He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.
Extremely Rude Customer Behavior at Fuzzy’s Taco in Tyler, TX
A local woman had much praise for the Fuzzy's Taco staff after she witnessed them deal with some extremely rude customers during her visit to the Troup Highway location in Tyler, Texas. So here's what happened according to her post:. A woman named Sarah was sitting at the bar at...
WEEKEND PLANNER: Valentine's Day events all over East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Love is in the air and there are many events across East Texas celebrating love this weekend. Discover Longview Tour: 8:30 AM-4:30 PM at Longview Marketplace. "Divinely Made: The Ongoing Legacy of the Divine Nine": 10 AM- 4 PM at Gregg County Historical Museum. Generations of...
Is The Chick-fil-A On S. Broadway In Tyler, Texas Going To Move?
If there is one thing Tyler, Texas loves, it's Chick-fil-A. Whether it's the famous chicken sandwich with a couple of pickles or nuggets or chicken biscuits for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is a Tyler must-have. However, getting what they're craving in a quick timely manner is a challenge much of the time, especially at their location on S. Broadway Ave. in the Broadway Crossing shopping center.
New List of the 15 Best Restaurants in Tyler, TX
To anyone who thinks they can come up with a list of the best restaurants in Tyler, Texas, I say, good luck. While I understand that Tyler might not bring the fancy restaurants that you would see in Dallas or Fort Worth, we have some amazing restaurants here. Anyone who has visited Tyler knows that while we might need a few more businesses for things to do, we aren’t lacking when it comes to fantastic place to get a meal. Which is why I am always interested when I see a new list of the best restaurants pop up online.
These are The Strongest Earthquakes in the History of East Texas
In East Texas, we experience a mixed bag of weather extremes. This is pretty much a given every summer. The main questions are just how hot and how dry. I can recall a number of Augusts where it's not a question of reaching 100 degrees, but for how many weeks in a row.
Gabriella Mass Davis (Wanda) is a Tylerite who loves music and singing.
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by Tyler Civic Theatre Center.
Tornadoes Possible This Afternoon Across Deep East Texas
Meteorologists at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma are putting out the alert that an outbreak of severe weather is possible across parts of the South over the next several days. Damaging straight-line winds, hail, and tornadoes are all in the mix. In their latest advisories, forecasters are anticipating...
