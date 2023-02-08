ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TX

KLTV

Tyler ISD survey shows 30 classes require aide support due to size

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An annual survey shows 30 Tyler ISD elementary classes exceed the 22:1 student-to-teacher ratio mandated by the state. All 30 classes of those classes have a teacher aide, which is required by law. The survey was discussed at the Tyler ISD board workshop meeting Thursday morning.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

LIST: Super Bowl watch parties across East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Across East Texas, watch parties are being planned for Super Bowl Sunday. Restaurants and bars will be hosting watch parties with specials on drinks, food, music, games and many more activities all day long. Here's a list of Super Bowl watch parties:. Whitehouse:. Montez Creekside Kitchen:...
ATHENS, TX
KTRE

East Texan becomes 4th generation restaurant owner with opening of Lindale eatery

Congressman Nathaniel Moran unmoved by Biden's SOTU, says 'American people know better'. “Despite the picture President Biden is attempting to paint, the American people know better. I am disappointed that President Biden did not address the real issues jeopardizing the safety of our communities and hurting the American people." Tyler...
LINDALE, TX
KTRE

Director: Lufkin charter school student expelled, arrested after bringing gun to campus

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The director of a Lufkin charter school has released information about a student who was arrested after bringing a gun to school. Pineywoods Community Academy Director Monica Gunter said in a letter to parents and guardians, sent out on Feb. 8, and on Jan. 30 at 11 a.m., rumors surfaced in the school that an 8th grader had brought a firearm to school in his backpack. A school administrator searched his backpack but did not find a gun. The 14-year-old student went home, saying he felt sick.
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Tyler man wins on Wheel of Fortune

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas native David Maberry has put Tyler on the map after appearing on “Wheel of Fortune” on Feb. 2. He won $73,057 on the game show. Included in that prize is a trip to Aruba and a new Mercedes Benz CLA 250 that David, his wife Julie and their kids will enjoy.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

WEEKEND PLANNER: Valentine's Day events all over East Texas

TYLER, Texas — Love is in the air and there are many events across East Texas celebrating love this weekend. Discover Longview Tour: 8:30 AM-4:30 PM at Longview Marketplace. "Divinely Made: The Ongoing Legacy of the Divine Nine": 10 AM- 4 PM at Gregg County Historical Museum. Generations of...
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Is The Chick-fil-A On S. Broadway In Tyler, Texas Going To Move?

If there is one thing Tyler, Texas loves, it's Chick-fil-A. Whether it's the famous chicken sandwich with a couple of pickles or nuggets or chicken biscuits for breakfast, Chick-fil-A is a Tyler must-have. However, getting what they're craving in a quick timely manner is a challenge much of the time, especially at their location on S. Broadway Ave. in the Broadway Crossing shopping center.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

New List of the 15 Best Restaurants in Tyler, TX

To anyone who thinks they can come up with a list of the best restaurants in Tyler, Texas, I say, good luck. While I understand that Tyler might not bring the fancy restaurants that you would see in Dallas or Fort Worth, we have some amazing restaurants here. Anyone who has visited Tyler knows that while we might need a few more businesses for things to do, we aren’t lacking when it comes to fantastic place to get a meal. Which is why I am always interested when I see a new list of the best restaurants pop up online.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

Tyler, TX
