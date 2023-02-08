Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two Arrested On Drug Charges In Corinth
On Sunday, February 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., two officers with the Corinth Police Department were patrolling on U.S. Highway 72 when they noticed three vehicles parked in front of an abandoned building. One of the vehicles had two men inside. The officers stopped to investigate, and when they did...
wtva.com
40 pounds of marijuana seized in Pontotoc County traffic stop
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - State troopers seized 40 pounds of marijuana in a traffic stop in Pontotoc County. The drug bust happened Thursday night along Interstate 22. The Mississippi Highway Patrol shared the image shown above to social media.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Tupelo Man Arrested On Fentanyl, Gun Charges
On February 2, the Tupelo Police Department pulled over a man for a traffic stop on Raspberry Street. Alleged fentanyl, alleged marijuana, and a stolen handgun, were seized during the stop. North Mississippi Narcotics Agents arrested 24-year-old Depaul Armond McGaughy for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Prentiss County Authorities Arrest Man For Burglary Of Commercial Building
In the latter part of January, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a burglary in the Burton area. Deputies and Investigators worked with the property owner establishing leads in the case. On February 1, 2023 Deputies developed leads that directed Investigators to a residence on County...
wtva.com
New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
wtva.com
Amory man charged with murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34. The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street. Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered. A weapon has been...
Mississippi small town shooting ends with one dead, another in custody
A shooting in Amory has left one man dead and another in custody, police said. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Amory police received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The reported shooting was at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street in the small Mississippi town. Police report...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts
Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Corinth man sentenced 14 years in federal prison for gun trafficking
A Corinth man was sentenced last week to 14 years in prison for burglarizing a gun store, possessing stolen firearms, and transporting those firearms. According to court documents, Galvin Dwayne Davis, 39, was involved in the August 1, 2019 burglary of TNT Pawn in Booneville, Mississippi. Davis and his co-defendants stole 49 firearms and transported those guns to Chicago. The group sold those guns on the street in Chicago. A number of those guns have been involved in shootings in Chicago and recovered by Chicago Police.
wcbi.com
Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell. Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night. The suspect did turn himself...
Chester County Independent
Semi strikes pole at 45/Main in Henderson
A tractor trailer truck hit a utility pole at the intersection of US Hwy 45 and West Main St. at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the driver, Terry Barkley, 59, of Falkner, Miss., was attempting to pull off the roadway due to a medical issue when he struck a utility pole, knocking it loose from the ground and breaking the guide wire to the traffic lights. Barkley was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. His condition is unknown.
Symbols of Love – A Mississippi man and his crosses
Retired telephone employee Charles (Charlie) Slaughter spends his time crafting wooden crosses for his loved ones and has no hopes and dreams of selling them. His love for woodwork spans back to ten years ago, when he first realized that making wooden crosses was something he wanted everyone he loved to appreciate with him.
Officials worry storm could delay power restoration efforts in north MS
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and residents in Marshall and Benton counties are worried that a threat of severe weather could cause a delay in power restoration efforts. Todd Demuth with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency maps the progress crews are having so far in restoring power to Marshall […]
wtva.com
New grocery store opening in Aberdeen
It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday. It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday.
Comments / 0