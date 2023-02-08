ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booneville, MS

darkhorsepressnow.com

Two Arrested On Drug Charges In Corinth

On Sunday, February 5, at approximately 2:47 a.m., two officers with the Corinth Police Department were patrolling on U.S. Highway 72 when they noticed three vehicles parked in front of an abandoned building. One of the vehicles had two men inside. The officers stopped to investigate, and when they did...
CORINTH, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Tupelo Man Arrested On Fentanyl, Gun Charges

On February 2, the Tupelo Police Department pulled over a man for a traffic stop on Raspberry Street. Alleged fentanyl, alleged marijuana, and a stolen handgun, were seized during the stop. North Mississippi Narcotics Agents arrested 24-year-old Depaul Armond McGaughy for possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

New information released after child kidnapping attempt in Itawamba County

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone reportedly tried to kidnap a child in Itawamba County. According to the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened Monday evening, Feb. 6 at approximately 5:45 near Itawamba Attendance Center. The male individual fled before law enforcement arrived, though. Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson...
FULTON, MS
wtva.com

Amory man charged with murder

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Amory Police identified the murder suspect arrested Tuesday evening. Jermaine McIntosh, 40, is accused of fatally shooting Dennis Ezell, 34. The shooting happened at the intersection of J Avenue and 111th Street. Police said McIntosh fled before officers arrived but ultimately surrendered. A weapon has been...
AMORY, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police search for group of men accused of stealing vehicle

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo Police need your help finding a group of suspected car thieves. On Friday, February 3, investigators believe a group of men stole a vehicle in the area around Barnes Crossing Road. Security video caught these images and police believe these are the suspects they’re...
TUPELO, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi official investigating attempted child abduction, warn public to be aware of children’s whereabouts

Mississippi officials are investigating after deputies responded an attempted child abduction Monday night. The Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office responded on the evening of February 6, around 5:45 p.m. to a call about an attempted child abduction near Itawaba Attendance Center. The suspect was unsuccessful in the attempt and fled...
ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Corinth man sentenced 14 years in federal prison for gun trafficking

A Corinth man was sentenced last week to 14 years in prison for burglarizing a gun store, possessing stolen firearms, and transporting those firearms. According to court documents, Galvin Dwayne Davis, 39, was involved in the August 1, 2019 burglary of TNT Pawn in Booneville, Mississippi. Davis and his co-defendants stole 49 firearms and transported those guns to Chicago. The group sold those guns on the street in Chicago. A number of those guns have been involved in shootings in Chicago and recovered by Chicago Police.
CORINTH, MS
wcbi.com

Coroner identifies victim of deadly shooting in Amory Tuesday night

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of the man killed in an Amory homicide. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the victim is 34-year-old Dennis Trenard Ezell. Investigators said the shooting happened at 111th Street and J Avenue on Tuesday night. The suspect did turn himself...
AMORY, MS
Chester County Independent

Semi strikes pole at 45/Main in Henderson

A tractor trailer truck hit a utility pole at the intersection of US Hwy 45 and West Main St. at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the driver, Terry Barkley, 59, of Falkner, Miss., was attempting to pull off the roadway due to a medical issue when he struck a utility pole, knocking it loose from the ground and breaking the guide wire to the traffic lights. Barkley was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. His condition is unknown.
HENDERSON, TN
Magnolia State Live

Symbols of Love – A Mississippi man and his crosses

Retired telephone employee Charles (Charlie) Slaughter spends his time crafting wooden crosses for his loved ones and has no hopes and dreams of selling them. His love for woodwork spans back to ten years ago, when he first realized that making wooden crosses was something he wanted everyone he loved to appreciate with him.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Officials worry storm could delay power restoration efforts in north MS

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and residents in Marshall and Benton counties are worried that a threat of severe weather could cause a delay in power restoration efforts. Todd Demuth with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency maps the progress crews are having so far in restoring power to Marshall […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

New grocery store opening in Aberdeen

It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday. It’s called Freshly's and its 20,000-square-foot building, located on Highway 8, will open on Saturday.
ABERDEEN, MS

