Jimmy Crute plans to “have a performance of a lifetime” against Alonzo Menifield in his return at UFC 284: “I’m a terrible matchup for every single person in this division”

Post Malone’s father has insisted that the musician is the “healthiest he’s been in years”, following fan concern surrounding his recent weight loss.Fans had noticed that the “Rockstar” artist seemed to have lost significant amounts of weight during recent appearances on tour in Australia.While some people had speculated on social media about the reason for the change in Malone’s appereance, those close to the rapper have offered some clarification.Responding to an Instagram post questioning Malone’s health, the artist’s father Rich Post wrote: “Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically.”TMZ also reported that sources “close to” Malone have offered...

3 DAYS AGO