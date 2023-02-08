Jimmy Crute plans to “have a performance of a lifetime” against Alonzo Menifield in his return at UFC 284: “I’m a terrible matchup for every single person in this division”

Read full article on original website
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will easily become heavyweight champion in return: “He’s now going with guys that suck, of course he can be champion”
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will coast to championship status in the heavyweight division. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his decision victory over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that win, Jones announced his intentions to move up in weight and even vacated his light-heavyweight championship. Three years on, we’re finally getting close to seeing it happen.
Alexander Volkanovksi claims Islam Makhachev was “feeling a little frail” during their UFC 284 faceoff
Alexander Volkanovski is claiming Islam Makhachev was ‘feeling a little frail’ during their UFC 284 press conference face-off. UFC 284 takes place tomorrow, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Headlining the event will be Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) vs Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) for...
UFC reportedly makes massive changes to contracts including more restrictions and waiver to prevent class action lawsuits
The UFC has made massive changes to their contracts, just one month after Francis Ngannou left the promotion. ‘The Predator’ famously left the promotion as heavyweight champion late last month. Ngannou negotiated with Dana White and the UFC for the majority of 2022, however, the two sides were unable to come to a new deal. At the time, the heavyweight stated that while the money was good, there were other issues with the contract.
Rampage Jackson Says Jon Jones Is ‘The Dirtiest Fighter Ever’, Recalls ‘Most Embarrassing’ Moment Of Career
Despite Jon Jones being one of the greatest fighters of all time, he has also been dubbed as ‘the dirtiest fighter ever’. That’s according to former foe Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, who had a lot to say about the longtime UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. The rivals first collided at UFC 135 back in 2011. Jones would submit Jackson in round 4 to defend his title, overcoming his fear of facing ‘Rampage’ inside the Octagon.
UFC fans speculating Sean O’Malley’s next move following Dana White’s announcement of his 8-Fight Contract
Sean O’Malley has finally signed another 8 fight deal with the UFC and many are wondering what this could mean for the division as a whole. ‘Suger’ previously expressed his frustrations with the organization as the title picture went into limbo but recent developments could be teasing huge future events.
UFC 284 | Pro fighters make their picks for Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski title fight
In the main event of UFC 284, Islam Makhachev looks to defend his lightweight title for the first time against featherweight champ, Alexander Volkanovski. Heading into the fight, Makhachev is a -400 favorite while the Aussie is a +285 underdog on FanDuel. Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to...
Dan Hooker requests Dana White allow him to compete on upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view: “Show/win and I’m in”
Dan Hooker is requesting Dana White allow him to compete on the upcoming Power Slap pay-per-view. ‘Power Slap’ premiered on Wednesday, January 18th on TBS to a viewing audience of approximately 295,000. The numbers have been growing as has the controversy surrounding the ‘sport’. One of the...
“We’ve been waiting for half a year. It looks like he doesn’t want it” Khamzat Chimaev calls out Robert Whittaker claiming Colby Covington went ‘running’
Khamzat Chimaev is one of the most-promising prospects fighting for the UFC right now. He has been inactive inside the Octagon after his fight against ‘Trailblazer’ Kevin Holland, with many expecting him to fight Colby Covington. Since that fight is probably not going to happen, he now eyes Robert Whittaker.
Jamahal Hill advises fellow UFC champion Alex Pereira to focus on his rematch with Israel Adesanya: “He was getting his ass whopped”
UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has given Alex Pereira some advice ahead of his upcoming rematch with Israel Adesanya. Ever since capturing the belt at UFC 283, Jamahal Hill has been a man in high demand. ‘Sweet Dreams’ battered and bruised Glover Teixeira to become the new champion and now, plenty of potential challengers are lining up at his door.
Dana White says Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will be at lightweight, uncertain if winner gets a title shot
Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler won’t be fighting at welterweight after all. It was recently announced that McGregor and Chandler will coach TUF and will fight later this year. It was then reported the fight would be at welterweight, with even Chandler saying that will be the case, but now White says it will be at lightweight.
Alexander Volkanovski doubts Islam Makhachev will actually look for KO win: “Him coming looking for a knockout, that’s an unnecessary risk”
Alexander Volkanovski isn’t sure Islam Makhachev will actually strike with him. Volkanovski is set to move up to lightweight to fight for the title against Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 284. In the lead-up to the scrap, Makhachev has been critical of Volkanovski’s wrestling, while also saying he is gunning for the KO.
Video: Jake Paul erupts after ‘unprofessional’ Tommy Fury no-shows yet another press conference
Tommy Fumbles is at it again. Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were supposed to be on hand for a special kickoff press conference to help promote their upcoming “The Truth” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. Fury, however, was nowhere...
Post Malone’s dad responds to fan concerns over weight loss
Post Malone’s father has insisted that the musician is the “healthiest he’s been in years”, following fan concern surrounding his recent weight loss.Fans had noticed that the “Rockstar” artist seemed to have lost significant amounts of weight during recent appearances on tour in Australia.While some people had speculated on social media about the reason for the change in Malone’s appereance, those close to the rapper have offered some clarification.Responding to an Instagram post questioning Malone’s health, the artist’s father Rich Post wrote: “Healthiest he’s been in years! Mentally and physically.”TMZ also reported that sources “close to” Malone have offered...
Josh Emmett hits back at fans critical of his upcoming title opportunity at UFC 284: “It’s just because they cannot do it”
Josh Emmett has hit back at fans for criticising his interim title fight against Yair Rodriguez at UFC 284 this weekend. In the co-main event of the evening, Josh Emmett and Yair Rodriguez will battle it out over the UFC interim featherweight championship. In doing so, they will set up the next challenger for Alexander Volkanovski.
Deontay Wilder offers Francis Ngannou boxing match followed by MMA bout: “I would love to do that one in Africa”
Deontay Wilder has offered Francis Ngannou a boxing match followed by an MMA bout. Francis Ngannou recently parted ways with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and in doing so vacated his heavyweight title. The promotion and Ngannou could not come to terms on a new contract. ‘The Predator’ (17-3 MMA)...
Dana White reveals Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chander could take place at Dallas Cowboys Stadium: “They’re in the running”
UFC president Dana White believes Conor McGregor’s return could land in a massive stadium. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In the final moments of the first round, McGregor broke his leg. In the process, losing his second straight bout to ‘The Diamond’. However, it also put him on the shelf for over a year.
Boxing martyr Tommy Fury reveals ‘private and personal matter’ that kept him from Jake Paul presser
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury were scheduled to attend a special kickoff press conference to help promote their upcoming “The Truth” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sun., Feb. 26, 2023 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, but the former “Love Island” reality show contestant failed to appear, leaving “The Problem Child” high and dry.
Gabi Garcia announces return to MMA after five-year hiatus: “I am the one who holds the crown”
Former jiu-jitsu world champion Gabi Garcia is targeting a return to the cage. The 37-year-old had a lot of interest when she made her MMA debut back in 2015. A multiple-time jiu-jitsu champion, Garcia quickly signed to RIZIN. Given her stature at 6’2″ and 209 pounds, there weren’t many destinations for her to sign otherwise.
Josh Emmett explains why he views upcoming title fight with Yair Rodriguez as a number one contenders bout: “There’s only one featherweight champion”
Josh Emmett is explaining why he views the upcoming title fight with Yair Rodriguez as a number one contenders bout. It will be UFC 284 this coming weekend, Saturday February 11th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The co-main event will feature Yair Rodriguez (15-3 MMA) vs Josh Emmett...
“Three to four rounds, the kid’s never been tested” Jake Paul gives wild prediction on his fight vs Tommy Fury
Jake Paul is currently in Saudi Arabia in for the the fight promotion against his longtime adversary Tommy Fury. While there, Paul has stated that he will knock out Fury in three to four rounds. There is a lot of excitement surrounding the bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury...
