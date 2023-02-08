ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

glensidelocal.com

Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington

The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mexican restaurant in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia damaged in flames

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Center City restaurant says its future is unclear after flames damaged it Thursday night.Firefighters were called to Tequilas Mexican Restaurant and Bar just before 6 p.m.The restaurant is at 16th and Locust Streets.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The team posted on their Instagram page about the incident.No one was injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNS

Three more sentenced in Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Three more defendants were sentenced for their roles in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Derrick Woodard, also known as “D,” 27, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate travel […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Police Officer Shot In Philadelphia

A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the department confirmed to Daily Voice. No further details were immediately available, but police said that officials are on the scene of the shooting and are expected to give an update in the coming hours.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
TAPinto.net

Man Charged With Retail Theft at Local Giant Had Outstanding Warrants in Bensalem

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A man wanted on outstanding warrants in Bensalem was arrested at a local Giant and charged with trying to steal nearly $1,000 in merchandise. When Plumstead police arrested Robert Oulahan, 31, of Philadelphia at the Giant on Swamp Road, he had more than $950 of items on him. He was arrested and charged with retail theft. That’s when police discovered that Oulahan had multiple arrest warrants out of Bensalem Township. They released Oulahan into the custody of Bensalem police. Plumstead police will the theft charges file charge via summons. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA

