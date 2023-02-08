Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
SuperBowl Chiefs Eagles Kelce Face Off - Opinion: Ultimate Sibling Rivalry. What their Birthday cards reveal...DearWiseWomen
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
South Philly students romp on new playground — on the school’s roof
Recess is much different now at one School District of Philadelphia elementary school in South Philly. Second-graders at Childs Elementary at South 16th and Wharton streets played on the school’s new rooftop play area.
Students allege culture of racism at NE Philly school following fallout of viral blackface video
In-person classes were canceled on Friday for students at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls after a racist video with some of its white students went viral. Some still came to protest what they say is a trend of harassment for Black students.
2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.
glensidelocal.com
Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington
The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
Man sentenced for killing teenager on North Philly stoop as school let out
A young man who admitted to shooting and killing a teenager sitting on her North Philadelphia stoop three years ago was sentenced Friday morning to 15 to 30 years in prison.
4 suspects sought after brutal beating, robbery in Center City Philadelphia
Philadelphia police are searching for four suspects after a person was brutally beaten and robbed in Center City last weekend.
Mexican restaurant in Rittenhouse, Philadelphia damaged in flames
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular Center City restaurant says its future is unclear after flames damaged it Thursday night.Firefighters were called to Tequilas Mexican Restaurant and Bar just before 6 p.m.The restaurant is at 16th and Locust Streets.The cause of the fire is under investigation.The team posted on their Instagram page about the incident.No one was injured.
Three more sentenced in Beckley-Philadelphia gun trafficking ring
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Three more defendants were sentenced for their roles in a conspiracy to traffic over 140 firearms from the Beckley area to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Derrick Woodard, also known as “D,” 27, of Philadelphia, was sentenced to two years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for interstate travel […]
"Tell my family I love them" officer heard saying after being shot in West Philadelphia
Action News has learned the officer was wearing a body cam, and it shows the suspect shot him with a gun from inside his hoodie.
Philadelphia woman convicted as teen of killing WWII vet exonerated
A Philadelphia woman accused of killing a World War II veteran was exonerated Thursday after spending several years in prison.
fox29.com
Science, Art, and Bugs at the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion
Want to hold a tarantula?! Bob drove to the Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion to learn about roaches and tarantulas. He also explored their large pavilion where butterflies are always fluttering around!
Delco men charged in shooting of Philly police officer
Two Delaware County men have now been charged in connection with the shooting of Philadelphia police officer Giovanni Maysonet on Wednesday. The five-year veteran officer was shot while he and his partner were conducting a vehicle investigation.
fox29.com
2 Pennsylvania men charged in non-fatal shooting of Philadelphia police officer
Eric Haynes and Ernest Reed were both charged in the non-fatal shooting of Philadelphia Police Officer Giovanni Maysonet during a traffic stop. Officer Maysonet was driven to the hospital by his partner and later placed in stable condition.
fox29.com
Man briefly exchanges gunfire with police before surrendering in Philadelphia barricade
FOX CHASE - Authorities say a man surrendered to police following an hours long barricade situation in Philadelphia that included a brief exchange of gunfire. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a property on the 700 block of Emerson Street around 3:30 p.m. for reports of a man having a mental health crisis.
Kennett Square Woman Brought Child To Fight, Cheered Him On: Police
A woman in Chester County is charged with corrupting minors after cops say she cheered on a child during a fistfight. Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square, escorted a "juvenile child" to a location so the youth could fight another child, police claimed in a statement. Investigators said that video...
Police Officer Shot In Philadelphia
A Philadelphia police officer was shot in the line of duty on Wednesday, Feb. 8, the department confirmed to Daily Voice. No further details were immediately available, but police said that officials are on the scene of the shooting and are expected to give an update in the coming hours.
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia EaglesCenter Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017.
fox29.com
Police: 14-year-old boy, 19-year-old man recovering after both are shot in Old City
OLD CITY - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting of a boy and a young man that took place in Old City Friday night. Around 8 p.m., on the unit block of Chestnut Street, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the hand and a 19-year-old man was shot in the right leg.
Blackface video on social media draws protest, controversy to 2 NE Philly high schools
One week into Black History Month, two Philadelphia schools are at the center of controversy after several white students were seen in a social media video participating in blackface and using racist language.
Man Charged With Retail Theft at Local Giant Had Outstanding Warrants in Bensalem
DOYLESTOWN, PA—A man wanted on outstanding warrants in Bensalem was arrested at a local Giant and charged with trying to steal nearly $1,000 in merchandise. When Plumstead police arrested Robert Oulahan, 31, of Philadelphia at the Giant on Swamp Road, he had more than $950 of items on him. He was arrested and charged with retail theft. That’s when police discovered that Oulahan had multiple arrest warrants out of Bensalem Township. They released Oulahan into the custody of Bensalem police. Plumstead police will the theft charges file charge via summons. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
