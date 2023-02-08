Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Theme Park Fans Speculate That Dorney Park Might Add a Dive CoasterBethany LathamAllentown, PA
New Outback Steakhouse Location Approved For BuildingJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Another major Pennsylvania retail store is closingKristen WaltersEaston, PA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
You Can Borrow Musical Instruments, Electronics and More from Pennsylvania Libraries of ThingsBethany LathamPennsylvania State
Related
sauconsource.com
Expect Road Work, Delays Near Upper Saucon Intersection Thursday
Motorists traveling through parts of Upper Saucon Township may encounter delays related to traffic signal repairs that will be taking place in the townhip’s Lanark section Thursday. According to an advisory shared by Patrick Leonard, Director of General Services for the township, traffic signal repairs are scheduled to be...
Main Line Media News
PennDOT starting work on Route 30 in Radnor Township, Route 320 in Lower Merion
PennDOT will start work Thursday on Route 30 in Radnor Township. Feb. 9-14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: weekday single lane closures in both directions between Chetwynd Drive and Norwood Drive for relocation of traffic signals. Not far away, more work is starting in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County. PennDOT...
Mayors form 3 City Coalition to tackle Lehigh Valley-wide issues. What they’re targeting first.
During a Thursday afternoon news conference at Bethlehem’s City Hall, Mayor J. William Reynolds noted that whenever he’s in the company of Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr., someone often remarks to them, “it’s good to see you three together.”. That sight...
5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
Pa.’s rocky road to recycled: Where do bottles, cans and cardboard really go?
On a typical trash collection day, neighborhoods are lined with blue or green recycling bins filled with plastic water bottles and milk jugs, beer bottles and aluminum cans. There are also takeout containers, styrofoam packing blocks and cosmetics jars in the mix. The scenario plays out across the state -...
Electric rates in N.J. going up as much as 6.9% this summer, state says
Consumers in New Jersey are going to pay more for electricity starting this summer, the state said Wednesday. The Board of Public Utilities (BPU) approved the rate hikes as part of its annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), the agency said. “The average bill is based, in part,...
Popular Chick-fil-A Location in Bensalem Approved for a Second Drive-Thru Lane
Due to the popularity of a particular restaurant, officials in Bucks County are moving forward with plans to make getting takeout easier. Dino Ciliberti wrote about the updates to the restaurant for the Bensalem Patch. Due to long lines for picking up orders, Chick-fil-A in Bensalem will soon be expanding...
Fiery train derailment near Pa. border raises railroad safety questions
The fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals — sending a huge plume of smoke in the air and forcing residents of a small Ohio town to evacuate — has highlighted the potentially disastrous consequences of train accidents and raised questions about railroad safety. The railroad industry...
Police confirm reported threat with gun at Lehigh Valley school is ‘not credible’
An alleged report of an active threat involving a gun drew police Thursday afternoon to a charter school in Lehigh County. Salisbury Township police said they “confirmed that the threat was not credible” after they were dispatched and arrived within a minute for the call at the Arts Academy Charter Middle School, 1610 E. Emmaus Ave.
Unavailable, unaffordable: Bethlehem tackles Lehigh Valley-wide housing crisis
The numbers projected onto a screen during a community meeting Wednesday night in Bethlehem were “so overwhelming that there can be some level of despair,” a city consultant acknowledged. About 140 people were in attendance to learn about the city’s efforts to get a handle on a worsening...
WGAL
Some UGI customers will pay extra for Weather Normalization Adjustment
Some UGI customers are finding a new charge on their gas bill. One News 8 viewer sent an email saying, "I noticed an extra charge on our January UGI bill, the Weather Normalization Adjustment (WNA)." The bill showed he paid $6.50 for the WNA. The Weather Normalization Adjustment stems back...
Small Town Charm: 3 "Hidden" Gems in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is known for its charming and quaint small towns. Some of the more popular places to visit are Jim Thorpe, New Hope, and Lititz (also named the coolest small town in the country back in the day).
wdiy.org
PPL Explains Higher Energy Prices, Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With PUC Investigation Into Billing Issues | WDIY Local News
A major electric company says it will cooperate with a state regulatory commission’s investigation into issues with abnormally high bills. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Jan. 31, The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced that it had started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusually high bills...
State and Lehigh Valley police beefing up patrols for Super Bowl weekend
While the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, police will be playing going on the offense in defense of traffic safety. Law enforcement including Pennsylvania State Police and the Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force announced plans to step up enforcement for the big game weekend. Police are urging football fans to use common sense when deciding whether or not to drive.
New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
abc27.com
Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store
HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
LehighValleyLive.com
Bridgewater Commons fight was a year ago. Why are officials delaying release of probe, AG asks.
A long-promised report on a mall fight between teenagers that went viral after police handcuffed the Black teen but not the other participant is being held up by Bridgewater Township officials, New Jersey’s attorney general said Friday. The February 2022 incident at Bridgewater Commons sparked more than a thousand...
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Looking for the best dive bars in Pennsylvania? Well, there’s one right in the heart of Chester County, located in West Chester, according to East Coast Traveler on NewsBreak. Jake’s Bar in West Chester is a favorite spot for college students — especially those at West Chester University —...
Earn up to $20 an hour at Dorney Park. 2K seasonal jobs up for grabs.
Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom needs 2,000 seasonal workers to once again man its 200-acre theme park, with some positions paying as much as $20 hourly to start. The South Whitehall amusement park is gearing up to open in May for its 140th operating season. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Dorney Park’s parent company, will launch its largest-ever recruiting campaign from Feb. 18-24 in an attempt to fill the majority of roles. The hiring blitz takes place across all Cedar Fair parks nationally and in Canada.
Pennridge High School Principal Charged With DUI: Police
A Bucks County high school principal was arrested in Plumstead Township last week after police suspected he was driving under the influence, authorities say. Stephen Cashman, principal at Pennridge High School in Perkasie, was pulled over on Swamp Road at about midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, Plumstead police said in a statement.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
83K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0