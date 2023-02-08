ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Saucon Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sauconsource.com

Expect Road Work, Delays Near Upper Saucon Intersection Thursday

Motorists traveling through parts of Upper Saucon Township may encounter delays related to traffic signal repairs that will be taking place in the townhip’s Lanark section Thursday. According to an advisory shared by Patrick Leonard, Director of General Services for the township, traffic signal repairs are scheduled to be...
UPPER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

5 dangerous highways in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of all different kinds of roads. Highways, turnpikes, back roads. If you can name it, Pennsylvania probably has it. But, with all these roads, which ones are the most dangerous? Below is a list of 5 of the most dangerous highways in the Keystone State. Interstate 78 According […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

PPL Explains Higher Energy Prices, Will ‘Cooperate Fully’ With PUC Investigation Into Billing Issues | WDIY Local News

A major electric company says it will cooperate with a state regulatory commission’s investigation into issues with abnormally high bills. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. On Jan. 31, The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission announced that it had started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unusually high bills...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

State and Lehigh Valley police beefing up patrols for Super Bowl weekend

While the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Super Bowl on Sunday, police will be playing going on the offense in defense of traffic safety. Law enforcement including Pennsylvania State Police and the Lehigh Valley DUI/Highway Safety Task Force announced plans to step up enforcement for the big game weekend. Police are urging football fans to use common sense when deciding whether or not to drive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Marty the robot escapes Pennsylvania grocery store

HELLERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Customers at GIANT Food Stores are familiar with “Marty” the robot. The tall robotic assistant has been in stores since 2019 helping identify hazards such as spills and has gone viral for their googly eyes and “facial” expressions. However, Marty’s job...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Earn up to $20 an hour at Dorney Park. 2K seasonal jobs up for grabs.

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom needs 2,000 seasonal workers to once again man its 200-acre theme park, with some positions paying as much as $20 hourly to start. The South Whitehall amusement park is gearing up to open in May for its 140th operating season. Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, Dorney Park’s parent company, will launch its largest-ever recruiting campaign from Feb. 18-24 in an attempt to fill the majority of roles. The hiring blitz takes place across all Cedar Fair parks nationally and in Canada.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
Daily Voice

Pennridge High School Principal Charged With DUI: Police

A Bucks County high school principal was arrested in Plumstead Township last week after police suspected he was driving under the influence, authorities say. Stephen Cashman, principal at Pennridge High School in Perkasie, was pulled over on Swamp Road at about midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, Plumstead police said in a statement.
PERKASIE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
83K+
Followers
32K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy