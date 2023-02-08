Read full article on original website
Todd and Julie Chrisley are doing 'really well' in prison, where they are running card games and sharing the word of God, daughter says
Savannah Chrisley said in a podcast episode that her parents are making friends and keeping busy as they serve their respective prison sentences.
Grayson Chrisley had a ‘breakdown’ after parents went to jail: Savannah
Savannah Chrisley says her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley, had a “breakdown” after his parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, began their total 19-year prison sentence this month. “Grayson is 16 years old, [and] there’s so much growth going on with him right now, and it breaks my heart to know that my parents are missing out on that,” Savannah, 25, said while crying on Tuesday’s episode of her podcast, “Unlocked,” which was recorded on Jan. 24. “Last night, Gray had a breakdown, and he’s trying to process my parents and the situation that they’re in and how that’s not the image that he...
As Julie Chrisley Settles Into Prison Stint, Details Emerge About Her Time Behind Bars
With Julie Chrisley now settling into her prison sentence, Savannah Chrisley has shared details about her mom's time behind bars.
Julie and Todd Chrisley's daily prison lives revealed
Slide 1 of 22: Savannah Chrisley has spoken on her podcast about her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, and their recent incarceration on January 17th. She said: "Last week was an extremely difficult week for my family as a whole," as her parents have now spent almost two weeks in prison.
Kelly Ripa tells Ryan Seacrest to ‘get out of the way’ as she warns co-host about his new gig
KELLY Ripa has warned Ryan Seacrest to “get out the way” ahead of his new gig. The Live co-hosts are preparing to bring back their After Oscar Show at the 95th Academy Awards in March. But this Oscars will be doubly special for Ryan, 48. Not only will...
Todd Chrisley may be in prison but won’t duck Chase’s questions for new podcast
Todd Chrisley began his prison sentence on January 17, 2023 but not before he recorded a “tell-all interview” with his son Chase. In the Chrisley Confessions podcast, recorded before Todd reported to prison, Todd claimed he was only granting one interview and that would be to his son, who is as “capable as any talk show host.”
Julie Chrisley frustrated by Todd’s lies before prison sentencing
Julie Chrisley was frustrated by husband Todd Chrisley’s lies over renovation plans before they were sentenced to prison for fraud and tax evasion. In Monday’s Season 10 premiere of “Chrisley Knows Best,” the family matriarch, 50, said that “being married to Todd means you’re never gonna call a place home for very long.” The family had just moved into their third home in just one year, which Julie “only” agreed to “because it was turnkey.” However, upon arriving, she discovered that her husband, 53, had completely gut-renovated the property. “Julie, listen, it’s like if you go have your eyes done. Then you realize you need...
Duggar Son Betrays Jim Bob, Announces He's Leaving Family Religion
As you’ve likely heard by now, Jinger Duggar’s memoir has created some major waves in her family. Jinger didn’t lay into her parents as much as some readers had hoped, but she did confirm that she’s rejected the more extreme aspects of their belief system. The...
Who Is Elijah Scott? Meet ‘Teen Mom’ Alum Kailyn Lowry’s Boyfriend: His Job, Children and More
Getting serious. Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry documented her life for more than a decade on MTV, including the birth of her first son Isaac Elliot Rivera on 16 & Pregnant in 2010. However, since leaving reality TV in May 2022, the Pennsylvania native has kept parts of her life private, including her relationship with boyfriend Elijah Scott. But who is Elijah? Keep reading for everything we know about Kail’s boyfriend.
Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Disappoints Fans With New Instagram Announcement
Bad news from Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany. The country music superstar’s significant other took to Instagram to announce that she... The post Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Disappoints Fans With New Instagram Announcement appeared first on Outsider.
Savannah Chrisley Nods At Todd And Julie’s Imprisonment And Continued Appeal In New Post: ‘Trust The Process’
Savannah Chrisley has been open through Todd and Julie's trial and imprisonment.
'This Isn't Over': Todd Chrisley's Family Rallies Behind Him As Embattled Reality Star Turns To Faith Hours Before He's Set To Check In For 12-Year Prison Stint
Embattled reality star Todd Chrisley shared a poignant message about staying strong and faithful through adversity, leading his kids to show support hours before he checked into prison."HE is always on time… #fightthegoodfight," the TV personality, 53, captioned his latest Instagram post, alongside a video of Karen Peck and New River performing a live rendition of Four Days Late."I love you daddy," daughter Savannah wrote with a red heart emoji, to which he replied, "I love you more my beauty and always will. Isn't it great when he's 4 days late and he's still on time?" Todd's son Kyle also...
Todd Chrisley’s Mom Makes 1st Appearance Alongside Grandson Chase Since Chrisleys Went to Prison
Nanny Faye popped up on social media for the first time since her son Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie Chrisley reported to prison last month. Todd’s mother appeared in her grandson Chase Chrisley‘s Instagram video on February 2, where the 26-year-old drove his grandmother to a doctor’s appointment. Nanny Faye and Chase were a dynamic duo on Chrisley Knows Best, and their adventure in the car was just as entertaining.
Faye Chrisley’s sister Francis’ death mourned by Chrisley Knows Best fans
Faye Chrisley’s sister Francis is remembered by Chrisley Knows Best fans as the show makes its final comeback to The USA Network. Viewers are mourning the absence of Aunt Francis after her death in 2022. Chrisley Knows Best made its return on February 6. Although Todd and Julie are...
Julie Chrisley Gets Upset Over Husband Todd's Lies in Chrisley Knows Best Season 10 Premiere
Julie Chrisley confronts husband Todd Chrisley about gutting their new home unbeknownst to her in the USA Network show's season 10 premiere, which was filmed before they entered prison Julie Chrisley has had enough of her husband Todd Chrisley's lies. In the season 10 premiere of Chrisley Knows Best, filmed before they entered prison, the couple argued over Todd's renovation plans for their third home in the past year. (Despite reports, there's been no official word from NBCU about the show's cancellation but what has been filmed was expected to air sometime this year.) "Being married...
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
Khloé Kardashian Shares Glimpse of Her Son in Adorable Dalmatian Onesie: 'Baby Love'
The Kardashians star posted the sweet clip of her youngest to her Instagram Story on Monday Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a peek at her baby boy's latest fashion. On Monday, the reality star, 38, posted a sweet clip to her Instagram Story of her youngest — whose name has yet to be revealed — in a Dalmatian onesie. Filming the tot from the neck down, the single mom showed her son in a carrier, moving his tiny legs and feet ever-so-slightly to "Baby Love" by The Supremes. Kardashian...
Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Ben Higgins Describes His Recent Run-Ins With Ex-Fiancée Lauren Lane’s Husband and Dad: ‘We’re All Adults’
Things got a little awkward recently when former star of 'The Bachelor' Ben Higgins ran into his ex-fiancee's husband.
Ashley Darby "Felt a Little Helpless" After a Recent Incident in Her New House
"I know it's a small thing, but that was so big for me," The Real Housewives of Potomac mom said while sharing an honest look at her journey living on her own. On the Season 7 finale of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Ashley Darby shared a major life update. The mother of two had put in an offer on her dream house ... and it was accepted!
Eric Johnson ‘Knew’ About Wife Jessica Simpson’s Past Secret Affair With Movie Star: Details
No secrets between them. Jessica Simpson's bombshell revelations about a past affair came as a shock to the public — but not to husband Eric Johnson. “Jessica has been opening up about really everything. She still had some secrets and she wanted to get them off her chest," a source exclusively reveals in the new […]
