Jerry 'The King' Lawler hospitalized: WWE legend reportedly suffers stroke



WWE H all of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler reportedly suffered a stroke.

The WWE legend was taken to a hospital near his home in Fort Myers, Florida , on Monday after he went to lunch with friends earlier that day. Lawler underwent surgery and is said to be recovering.

Lawler, 73, was last seen on air Jan. 23 during the 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network.

Fellow wrestling great Paul Orndorff took to Twitter to ask fans to pray for Lawler.

"Hey folks, it's been reported that Jerry Lawler was rushed to the hospital following a medical emergency (possible stroke), so please keep The King in your thoughts and prayers," Orndorff wrote.



"Thinking about you & wishing you all the best, @JerryLawler !" former WWE and current All Elite Wrestling star Matt Hardy tweeted.



Lawler previously had a stroke in 2018 and infamously suffered a heart attack during a live broadcast of Raw in 2012.

News of his hospitalization comes days after the death of wrestling great "The Genius" Lanny Poffo .