WATCH: Jen Psaki lauds Biden as 'amazing storyteller' ahead of State of the Union



F ormer White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden should focus on storytelling at Tuesday's State of the Union address, claiming he "is an amazing storyteller."

Asked how the president can convince the country of his accomplishments, Psaki said on MSNBC's Morning Joe that there are "two things" he needs to do.

"What he needs to do is tell a story. Joe Biden is an amazing storyteller," she explained.

WATCH: KARINE JEAN-PIERRE BLAMES TRUMP ECONOMY FOR PEOPLE STILL STRUGGLING

"You sit in the Oval Office, [current press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre] can tell you, and he can story-tell for six hours," she said. "He needs to do that in the speech tonight."

Psaki noted that this is because voters are more inclined to "support people they feel something from," adding that they aren't recording the data.

She additionally claimed that staffers in the White House told her, "He’s going to speak to the people who feel invisible, the people who don’t feel heard. That is so important."

Further, she said he needs to contrast himself and his administration with the Republicans.

"The other piece that is super important for him to do tonight is draw a contrast," she explained." It is not a political speech, but he needs to draw a contrast, and I expect he will, between his agenda ... and the chaos people see on the other side."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

On Tuesday morning, current press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked what Biden will say to those who say they are financially worse off than when Biden entered office. She shifted blame for those struggles to the economy former President Donald Trump left, as well as the pandemic, adding that "it's been a very hard couple of years."

Biden will deliver the State of the Union address to the House chamber Tuesday at 9 p.m.