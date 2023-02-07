Microsoft to incorporate OpenAI products into Bing and Edge

Microsoft a nnounced it is revamping its search engine and web browser to power it with artificial intelligence provided by the makers of ChatGPT, a significant step toward mainstream use of the technology and a threat to Google's dominance of search.

The software giant announced it would launch the updated version of its search engine Bing and its web browser Edge with OpenAI's software incorporated into their functionality. The two products would be the first of many from Microsoft to use OpenAI's artificial intelligence. The announcement follows Microsoft's recent investment of $10 billion into the startup and comes days after Google launched its own ChatGPT alternative.

"It's a new paradigm for search, rapid innovation is going to come," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said at a Tuesday press event. "In fact, a race starts today … every day, we want to bring out new things, and most importantly, we want to have a lot of fun innovating in search because it's high time."

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman echoed these remarks, saying that he worked with Microsoft to "make the benefits of AI to as many people as possible."

Stephen Brashear/AP Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft corporate vice president of search, speaks to members of the media about the integration of the Bing search engine and Edge browser with OpenAI on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Redmond. Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine, Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence.



Nadella and his team showed off the capabilities of the AI-powered Bing in a few different ways, including generating an email, creating a vacation itinerary, and having it assist with searches such as shopping for televisions. They also showed off new features for Edge, which would summarize a news article for the reader, generate a tweet, and create a snippet of code for a software program.

The new version of Bing will be available to a limited group of users on Tuesday, and each user will only have a limited number of AI-based queries they can file. Microsoft also opened a waitlist for access to the full version of the service, which they hope to provide to millions by the end of February.

Microsoft is not the only one attempting to compete in the AI-based chatbot market. On Monday, Google announced plans for Bard, a chatbot based on its AI experiments. The Chinese tech giant Baidu said it was launching its chatbot.

ChatGPT went viral in December, with users using the bot to write school-level essays and answer complex coding and mathematical queries. The app has also drawn scrutiny from teachers concerned about the tool being used for cheating.