State of the Union 2023 bingo: Play along at home



C onservative groups are creating their own versions of bingo for President Joe Biden 's State of the Union address.

The various bingo boards feature some of Biden's typical jargon, including "c'mon man" and "folks." The boards also feature key policy topics such as inflation and infrastructure.

Americans for Prosperity 's bingo board has a "FREE(dom)" space in the center and features many popular Biden buzzwords and phrases. The bingo board's spaces contain phrases such as "God love ya," "middle-out," and "anyway."

(Americans for Prosperity)



The group Americans for Tax Reform also released a bingo card. It takes a cynical look at the address through a taxation lens. The two bingo cards feature phrases and words such as "My dad said Joey...," "I'm a capitalist but...," "Inflation Reduction Act," and "big corporations."



The group also provided a "helpful translation key" for what it claims Biden's phrases actually mean.

The translations, according to the group, include: "Not a joke" means "usually a joke," "my fellow Americans" means "tax hike," and "folks" means "those on whom I want to raise taxes, even if they make less than $400,000," among others.

The address by the president is scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. in the House Chamber at the Capitol in Washington. It will be Biden's first State of the Union before a Republican-led House of Representatives.