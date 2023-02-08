Groundbreaking at the Future Site of Hunter Lofts

ROSELLE PARK, NJ – Town and construction officials gathered on February 3 to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony at the future site of the Hunter Lofts. The new project will be located on Webster Ave at the former site of H&H Building Supply and C&M Pools.

This mixed-use structure will consist of 57 residential units and a minimum of 4,000 square feet of commercial and retail space. Of the 57 residential units, 51 will be market rate units and six will be affordable units, with half being marketed with a preference to United States military veterans.



























