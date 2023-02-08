ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

State of the Union 2023: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh named designated survivor

By Haisten Willis
 3 days ago

O ne of the more mysterious aspects of the annual State of the Union address is the role of the designated survivor, which in 2023 will be Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.

Each year, someone in the presidential line of succession is chosen not to attend the speech inside the Capitol building in case of a catastrophic event.

Walsh, who is reportedly leaving his post to work for the National Hockey League Players' Association, holds that distinction this year.

Last year's designated survivor was Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who watched the speech in a remote location far from the Capitol dome.

The designated survivor tradition dates to the 1950s and the Cold War. Members of the president's Cabinet are in the line of succession following the vice president, the speaker of the House, and the president pro tempore of the Senate. In addition to the State of the Union address, designated survivors have been named for presidential inaugurations and joint sessions of Congress.

Congress itself also designates members of the House and Senate from each party to play a designated survivor role in order to keep the legislature alive in the case of a catastrophic event.

Though relatively obscure, the practice gave name to the show Designated Survivor, which ran for three seasons on ABC and Netflix beginning in 2016 and depicts a fictional secretary of housing and urban development who ascends to the presidency following an explosion.

Some prominent previous designated survivors have included former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, former Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT), and former Gov. Rick Perry (R-TX).

Like Clinton and Vilsack, Cuomo and Perry were designated survivors in their capacities as Cabinet officers. Hatch was president pro tempore of the Senate.

In President George W. Bush's speech to Congress after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001, Vice President Dick Cheney was the designated survivor.

When most of the Cabinet watched President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress remotely in 2021, there was no specific designated survivor. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was the Cabinet officer highest up in the line of presidential succession who was not present.

Here is a full list of recent designated survivors during the State of the Union.

  • 2010: Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan
  • 2011: Interior Secretary Ken Salazar
  • 2012: Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack
  • 2013: Energy Secretary Steven Chu
  • 2014: Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz
  • 2015: Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx
  • 2016: President Pro Tempore Orrin Hatch and Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson
  • 2017: Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin (joint session of Congress)
  • 2018: Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue
  • 2019: Energy Secretary Rick Perry
  • 2020: Interior Secretary David Bernhardt
  • 2021: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (unofficially due to remote address)
  • 2022: Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

