ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

11-week-old baby covered in drug residue found on passenger seat floorboard

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3380PZ_0kftcQuN00

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Wheat Ridge police officer found an 11-week-old baby covered in drug residue on the floorboard of a vehicle while investigating a theft Monday evening.

In a Facebook post , the Wheat Ridge Police Department said a King Soopers employee flagged down an officer who was on routine patrol near the business. The employee reported a theft, and pointed the officer in the direction of the suspect's vehicle.

The suspect opened her trunk and retrieved the stolen items, according to Wheat Ridge police.

As the officer walked around the vehicle, he "was overcome by the odor of drugs," the department said. He spotted a car seat, but did not see a child.

The officer found an 11-week-old baby on the front passenger seat floorboard, covered in drug residue and blankets, Wheat Ridge police said.

The child was taken to the hospital, and Child Protective Services placed her in the custody of a relative, Wheat Ridge police said.

Authorities found a "significant amount" of fentanyl pills and paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to Wheat Ridge PD. The suspect was taken to the Jefferson County Jail for theft, felony drug possession and child abuse.

Two other adult passengers in the vehicle were cited.

The department thanked the King Soopers employee who reported the theft, saying "oftentimes a seemingly less serious offense reveals a more serious crime."

"The employee's willingness to contact one of our officers may have saved a child's life," Wheat Ridge PD said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JYgLc_0kftcQuN00
The Follow Up What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject (What is this follow-up idea about? Please be specific) Body Security Check

Comments / 38

Becky Jean
3d ago

and this is only the story we hear, these people on pills have puppies, animals and babies newborn babies and they are a complete shell of a person that can't take care of themselves, let alone an innocent life that has no voice! It literally makes me sick to my stomach.

Reply(1)
17
my self
3d ago

I want a baby so bad and do to my cancer i can't i hear about this and i want the baby i swear i don't understand this BS

Reply(7)
20
Dolores G
3d ago

sad part is, they will probably give this baby back to the parents. HEARTBREAKING

Reply(1)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Jury acquits Sheridan police officer of assault

Shawn Ralph, a Sheridan police officer who put his hand on the throat of a female shoplifting suspect during an arrest in 2021, was cleared of assault charges by a jury Friday. Ralph was found not guilty of 3rd Degree Assault at the end of the four-day trial. Charges of Attempted 2nd Degree Assault-Strangulation, a Class 6 felony, and Official Misconduct, a petty offense, were dismissed by the court during the trial's last day, according to online court records.RELATED  Sheridan Officer Shawn Ralph Charged With Assault For Alleged Chokehold Use Ralph, 51, and other officers responded to a 7-Eleven store...
SHERIDAN, CO
CBS Denver

Westminster man courted ex-girlfriend by firing bullets into her car

Sixty-two-year-old Michael Thomas Delguidice was sentenced this week to more than ten years in prison. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office (District of Colorado), Westminster police arrested Delguidice on Dec. 5, 2020, after woman found bullet holes in her car. The woman later received a text from Delguidice, her ex-boyfriend, asking her to take a trip with him to a Colorado gambling town. When the woman refused, Delguidice replied via text to her: "Ready for round two then?"When police arrived, the woman told them Delguidice was circling her her neighborhood on his motorcycle. Officers found Delguidice sitting on...
WESTMINSTER, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Defendant in Longmont drive-by shooting set for trial

The defendant in a Longmont drive-by shooting case is set for trial this fall. Yahir Solis, 19, is charged with felony counts of first-degree murder after deliberation; first-degree murder – extreme indifference; two counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation; four counts of attempted first-degree murder – extreme indifference; first-degree assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon; first-degree assault – extreme indifference; and illegal discharge of a firearm.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Convicted cop who broke woman with dementia arm may get out of prison early

According to the family of Karen Garner, the Loveland woman who experienced a broken arm and other injuries during a 2020 arrest, former officer Austin Hopp could be released early from his five-year prison sentence. Hopp is scheduled to appear in a northern Colorado court next week to possibly be transitioned out of prison and into a halfway house program.Hopp is only nine months into his five-year sentence.Hopp was convicted in 2022 of breaking Garner's arm, separating her shoulder and spraining her wrist during a 2020 investigation. Garner, who lives with dementia, was not given medical attention for hours while...
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect

Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. Driver shot after chasing down hit-and-run suspect. Police said someone was shot in Aurora after chasing down a driver who hit their parked car and drove away. Man hit by...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Killing of 12-year-old could be complicated legal case

A man allegedly shot and killed a 12-year-old boy in the Sun Valley neighborhood. Police say the boy was driving a stolen car from Northfield.Denver police have not said how many people were in the car, how many or who fired guns, or who fired first, among other details.The owner of the vehicle tracked down that car and exchanged gunfire with those in the car, including the driver, once he located it. On Sunday, the man reported his vehicle missing from the Shops at Northfield, 8340 Northfield Blvd.Police say when he used his iPhone to track the car, it took...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Woman's body found inside burned Fort Collins home; man arrested

Fort Collins Police Services is investigating whether or not a man who was walking near a home that went up in flames on Tuesday morning was involved with the fire and associated death. Tuesday morning, just after four, police and Poudre Fire Authority responded to a house fire in the Churchill neighborhood in the southwest corner of the city. A woman's body was found in the house.  "It was just hectic," said Mal Haltam, a neighbor. "The main heat of the fire was around 4am. It was pretty jarring for sure." "Due to the intensity of the fire and the potential instability of...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

PRONE: 16 minutes facedown, strapped down, and handcuffed

A video showing the last minutes of an Adams County inmate's life raises questions over how the mentally ill inmate was restrained. The final 16 minutes of a mentally ill inmate’s life were spent facedown, handcuffed and strapped into a gurney on Christmas Eve inside the Adams County jail, according to a body camera video obtained by the 9NEWS ORIGINALS team.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Police claimed man 'crashed' on motorcycle before fatal shooting. New video shows officer rammed him with vehicle

LITTLETON, Colo. — Video obtained by 9NEWS reveals there is more behind the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man who was suspected of stealing a motorcycle. On Feb 2, Littleton Police posted a press release saying Stephen Poolson, 41, “was driving a motorcycle and crashed” during a call about a suspicious vehicle. Police said an officer eventually fatally shot Poolson because he “produced a gun.”
LITTLETON, CO
1310kfka.com

Man charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting in Weld County

A man faces manslaughter charges after Weld County deputies say he whipped out a gun in what witnesses called a “joking manner” and it went off, killing another man Saturday. It happened on the 12000 block of Weld County Road 94. The Greeley Tribune reports police said a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a Greeley hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Benjamin Mitich, 19, remains behind bars on a $50,000 bond. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man pleads guilty to murdering wife in Littleton

LITTLETON, Colo. — The husband of a woman killed in a November 2020 shooting in Littleton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. Court records show Scott Lee Smith, 47, was also given a sentence enhancement for a violent crime causing death or serious bodily injury for killing 47-year-old Kanokwan "Nok" Smith.
LITTLETON, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy