kinyradio.com
Salvage efforts to raise the Tagish are underway
The Tagish partially submerged Thursday with the 500-ton crane seen above and workers standing on the barge. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Dec. 29. the 107-foot tugboat Tagish sunk at the National Guard Dock in the Gastineau Channel. After much effort and coordination, removal operations are underway for the partially submerged tug.
kinyradio.com
Cathy Muñoz details her goals as Acting Labor Department Commissioner
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Muñoz spoke at the weekly Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Thursday on workforce priorities. Governor Mike Dunleavy appointed Cathy Muñoz as the acting commissioner of the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development Tuesday. She said she's optimistic about finding a common agreement with the...
ktoo.org
From Juneau to Fairbanks, new Toyo stoves are malfunctioning in cold weather
David Quisenberry swears by his Toyostove. He’s used it to heat his home in Juneau for nearly a decade, with few malfunctions. But during Juneau’s first cold snap of the winter, that changed. “We had single-digit temperatures, and my stove went out,” he said. “I had my niece...
alaskasnewssource.com
Drug taskforce seizes meth mailed to Juneau
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of a Southeast Alaska drug abatement task force arrested two Juneau residents who received a package containing dozens of grams of methamphetamines. According to the Juneau Police Department, a package being shipped to Juneau was identified as suspicious by a police dog named Buddy on...
kinyradio.com
Sullivan highlights work to revitalize state economy in annual address to Alaska Legislature
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senator Dan Sullivan delivered his annual address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. Sen. Sullivan focused on three overarching themes: revitalizing Alaska’s economy and creating opportunities for good jobs for all Alaskans; addressing the social challenges of domestic violence and sexual assault, addiction, and mental health declines among Alaska youth; and utilizing Alaska’s unique advantages and resources to help the United States confront the new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictators Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2018 Yakutat murder
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the strange murder of a fishing partner in October of 2018, with an additional 25 years of suspended time and a decade of probation. John Stapleton, 51, was convicted on charges of second-degree murder for...
kinyradio.com
Registration open for the Shrine of St. Therese Writer's Retreat
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The writer's retreat titled The Practice of Place: Reconnecting with Our Inner & Outer Landscapes through Mindful Walking & Writing is with guest poet, author, publisher, writing instructor, and American Book Award winner Holly Hughes. The writer's retreat is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Thursday,...
