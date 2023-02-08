Read full article on original website
Watch This Big Wyoming Elk Show Intrusive Tourists His Power
In case you're not sure, the definition of Touron in the Urban Dictionary is:. The derogatory term combines the words "Tourist" with "Moron" to describe any person who, while on vacation, commits an act of pure stupidity. The term has its roots in the resort, park service and service industries...
Enjoy This Weekend, Next Week Wyoming Gets COLD!
YEAH, you're in good company. Well, enjoy this weekend. It won't be as cold in Wyoming and it won't be as windy. Some cold. A breeze for a few of us. Enjoy Monday while you can. Late Tuesday a weather system moves in, blame Canada for that. Expect some snow...
Is It Legal to Own a Pet Raccoon in Wyoming?
I get asked a lot of weird questions by my three-year-old. He's in the "why" and "can I" stages of life. And yesterday, he threw me for a loop with this question, "Mommy, can I have a pet raccoon?" A bit of context - he's really into Guardians of the...
Proposals On Medicaid, Electric Cars, Border Wall Die In Wyoming Legislature
Bills to expand the Medicaid program, send Wyoming money to help pay for a border wall and a resolution calling for phasing out electric cars in the state by 2035 are all dead for this session of the Wyoming Legislature after failing to win approval in time for a legislative deadline.
Wyoming High School Sports Pics of the Week/ Feb. 2-4
The high school sports scene is in beast mode this time of year with the athletes setting their sights on regional and state tournaments. There's a lot to play for no matter what sport and no matter what their record is. This week in our Pics of the Week, we...
