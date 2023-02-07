Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Has A New Whiskey In Town: Meet LeGrand WhiskeyBridget MulroyAvenel, NJ
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Sayreville Mom Wins Award for Writing Children's BookBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
3 of Our Favorite Axe-Trowing Spots in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerCherry Hill, NJ
Women of the Dream Receives Grant to Provide Services to Parents
Camden, NJ – Women of the Dream (WOD) announced today that it received a grant from the Community Planning Advocacy Council (CPAC) to provide services to parents of girls involved in Women of the Dream program services. Ten parents will meet in a group format for seven weeks, followed...
Healthgrades Ranks Saint Clare's Health Among Top 3 in New Jersey for Orthopedic Surgery
Saint Clare’s Health in Denville ranks #3 in New Jersey for Orthopedic Surgery according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. To determine this year’s State Ranking recipients, Healthgrades evaluated clinical performance for nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide focusing on 18 key specialties across a mix of chronic, urgent, and surgical specialty areas.
Grief Workshop Coming to The Curious Heart in Westfield
Are you feeling stuck or frozen in your grief? Are you having a hard time finding the joy in life due to unrelenting grief?. If so, please consider attending a free upcoming workshop at The Curious Heart Apothecary & Spiritual Center. Sheri Burkat, LCSW, will be presenting her upcoming 4-week...
JCC of Central NJ to Host Free Special Needs Resource Fair Featuring Over 50 Vendors
In honor of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month (JDAIM), the JCC of Central NJ in Scotch Plains is hosting a Special Needs Resource Fair on Sunday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The JCC is located at 1391 Martine Avenue in Scotch Plains. This JCC’s...
Livingston School Counselors Provide Annual Report on Recent Graduates
LIVINGSTON, NJ — Livingston Public Schools (LPS) Director of School Counseling Sinéad Crews and Livingston High School (LHS) College Counselor Nicole Rothman recently presented their annual report on recent LHS graduates focusing on the data of the Class of 2022 post-secondary admissions, feedback from the 2022 graduates and parents as well as future goals to enhance post-secondary planning and support from the counseling department.
Prospect Park School No. 1 is Also Number One in Kindness
PROSPECT PARK, NJ - “If you can be anything, be kind." Prospect Park Superintendent of Schools and Principal for School No. 1, Dr. Tyeshia Reels, said that is a saying that matches the district's Great Kindness Challenge, which took place in the later part of January. From January 23...
Mentoring That Directs City Students to the Right Path
CAMDEN, NJ – When the Camden boy met a student mentor from Rutgers University-Camden years ago, it was the start of a relationship that endured through middle and high school and continues today. Qua'Meer Amin was in the IGNITE after-school program, a collaboration between the city school district and...
Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month. Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant,...
Four Join Board of The Summit Foundation
SUMMIT, NJ - Four Summit residents - Chris Bonner, Paul Formichelli, Kelli Montgomery and Dennis White -- have joined The Summit Foundation Board, while Board members Julie Keenan, Sandy Bloom, Frank Macioce and Eric LeGoff have retired. Bonner received his commission in the US Army Aviation Branch as a helicopter...
Bloomfield Township Seeks Nominations for 2023 Women to Watch Recognition Awards
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield Women’s History Month Committee is seeking nominations for the 2023 Bloomfield Women to Watch recognition awards. This annual event recognizes and celebrates women who have made significant contributions to the community and have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and impact in their personal and professional lives.
Newton Area Campus News- February 2023
NEWTON, NJ – Newton area alumni have earned accolades and degrees from their colleges. Jillian Scarpanito was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Isabelle Salitsky was named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Berry College in...
PUBLIC NOTICE: Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board of the Township of Millburn, Feb. 15
PUBLIC NOTICE is hereby given that the Pedestrian Safety Advisory Board of the Township of Millburn, in the County of Essex and State of New Jersey meeting will be held on February 15, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Sign Up for FREE Millburn/Short Hills Newsletter. Get local news you can trust...
Berkeley Heights Public Library
BHPL's Board of Trustees will meet on Monday, February 13th at 7:00 pm in BHPL's Conference Room on the Upper Level at 29 Park Avenue. Click here for the Agenda.
Suozzo Provides Updates on New Building Construction and Renovations in South Hunterdon Regional School District
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ - South Hunterdon Regional School District Superintendent Anthony Suozzo provided an update to the district on the school construction projects that are set to move forward over the coming months. Suozzo said in a letter to the community Wednesday that the preK through fourth grade renovation and fifth...
Spring into Fitness and Fun at the Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA
The Fanwood-Scotch Plains YMCA is the place to be this spring! The Y is offering programs for youth, teens and adults, including a number of new classes and returning favorites. The Y is currently undergoing an exciting building expansion project and programs and services will continue throughout construction. The Y’s...
Lenape Students Celebrate Successful All South-Jersey Honor Choir Performances
MEDFORD, NJ — Six Lenape High School students are celebrating their successful performances in the All-South Jersey Honor Choir. Paulina Baron, Will Buyske, Dylan Shugar, Darcy Serenbetz, Ava Davis and Lily Sims performed their concert selections at the 65th Annual All-South Jersey Honor Choir concert, which took place on January 28 and January 29 at Washington Township High School in Sewell.
Hoboken Expanding Textile Recycling Program
HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Textile Recycling Program is expanding, adding two new drop-off locations as well as two reusable bag donation bins to support the Hoboken Community Center’s food pantry distribution program. The city officially launched the textile recycling program in December of 2022 as part of the city’s Climate Action Plan to be carbon-neutral by 2050.
Auditions! Broadway Unlimited is Holding a Casting Call for Its Intensive Summer Program
FAIR LAWN, NJ – Auditions! Donna Vivino, one of Fair Lawn’s own, is hosting auditions for a summer one-week only performing arts experience for young people. Vivino has harnessed her onstage talents for behind the scenes work with her company, Broadway Unlimited. She is in the midst of holding auditions for her summer program. The next one is on Sunday, February 12.
As Authorities Hunt Killer, Sayreville Remembers a Kind Soul
SAYREVILLE – As the FBI and State Police join the hunt for the killer of Borough Councilwoman Eunice K. Dwumfour last week, hundreds of community members joined in a memorial at the Epic Church on Feb. 8 to remember the 30-year-old wife, daughter, mother, and community leader. As police...
Burlington County Hosting Several Events to Celebrate Black History Month
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ — Burlington County is celebrating Black History Month with events, exhibits, lectures and performances throughout February that show the county’s rich Black historical presence and culture. A special lecture titled “Spirit of Freedom” about Mount Holly’s 1872 celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Emancipation...
